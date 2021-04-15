 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(I Heart Radio)   Because nothing says "I love you, Mom," like a vibrating necklace and a $650 bidet for Mother's Day   (washfm.iheart.com) divider line
23
    More: Amusing, Pepper Potts, Gwyneth Paltrow, Iron Man, perfect gift, Iron Man 2, Surya Spa One-Year Transformation Program, DIY Sushi Kit, annual Mother's Day gift guide  
•       •       •

337 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2021 at 3:34 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, don't knock the luxury bidet seat thing until you've tried one.

My hotel bathroom in Taipei had one similar to this, and after pushing random buttons for four hours to see what everything did, I came twice, felt like I needed to smoke a cigarette in celebration of my pristine undercarriage, and took a well-needed nap.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Corvus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Women go freaking crazy about bidets.

*whatever shrug*
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Or just get her a vibrating bidet.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's shilling at the very least if not an out-right Ad.
Great job subby getting this Green!
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why is Gweneth Paltrow walking out of a giant vagina?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have a cheap bidet I bought online. I bought it awhile ago, and it came in handy when everyone was hoarding toilet paper last year. Besides, bidets are better to use than using dry paper to clean your butt. You wouldn't scrub your face with a paper towel, and think your face was clean.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The vibrating necklace is really a better gift for stepmoms, based off of the videos I have seen online.
 
bughunter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's not a necklace.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Duck of Death: [Fark user image image 740x416]

Why is Gweneth Paltrow walking out of a giant vagina?


It's made out of candle wax!
 
bughunter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Duck of Death: [Fark user image 740x416]

Why is Gweneth Paltrow walking out of a giant vagina?


She went in to find a hot dog.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Duck of Death: [Fark user image 740x416]

Why is Gweneth Paltrow walking out of a giant vagina?


Because it's the only way she can get you to watch her horrible series:

https://www.stitcher.com/show/god-awf​u​l-movies/episode/233-the-goop-lab-ep5-​the-energy-experience-67078739
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I probably would be slapped in the face if I gave this as a present.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark hot take:

i do not like that woman
 
genner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WonderDave1: The Duck of Death: [Fark user image image 740x416]

Why is Gweneth Paltrow walking out of a giant vagina?

It's made out of candle wax!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That bidet is $100 more on her site than it is on Amazon, so that's a little scummy.

I don't really see how it's any better than the $250 I have.  I don't think ours has stainless steel nozzles, but that has no relevance whatsoever as far as the user experience.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Hey, don't knock the luxury bidet seat thing until you've tried one.

My hotel bathroom in Taipei had one similar to this, and after pushing random buttons for four hours to see what everything did, I came twice, felt like I needed to smoke a cigarette in celebration of my pristine undercarriage, and took a well-needed nap.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 640x600]


At first glance, I thought that was an automatic defibrillator.
 
bughunter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon: Or just get her a vibrating bidet.


Why not just go all out and get Mom a 135 Horsepower vibrator.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/and a nice haircut
//and some practical footwear
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Duck of Death: [Fark user image image 740x416]

Why is Gweneth Paltrow walking out of a giant vagina?


Cause she's farkin weird
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Fark hot take:

i do not like that woman


like so many Hollywood celebrities she has made herself void. she has chosen a unusual route so at least she can enjoy the earnings.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I should have known these would be offerings from Goop.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
To me, this will always be the one and only Goop.

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"This just in: Your mothers a whore."
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.