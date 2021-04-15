 Skip to content
(CNN)   The unmentioned implication being that 2000 years from now, maybe the only thing that will remain of our civilization will be a golden toilet and the engravings that describe its owner   (cnn.com) divider line
19
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Orangymandias?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Look on my works, ye mighty, and covfefe.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you ever want to feel insignificant in the history of the Earth just remember that humans live closer in time to T-Rex than T-Rex did to Stegosaurus.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
the only thing that will remain of our civilization will be

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
An ode to 2020:
Fark user imageView Full Size

May it live forever.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, turns out a long time ago, they didn't just throw all their building materials into a landfill after they knocked down a building.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ohhh... he was on the low carb diet. See that disc?
 
duke3522
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Approves

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

whidbey: the only thing that will remain of our civilization will be

[i.imgflip.com image 490x367]


I love that meme.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Aw, bless your heart Subby.  You think there will be anyone left in 2000 years to find our remains?
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
(Spoken in very proper, civilized Khoisan, the language of the Bushmen, 2,000 years evolved from now)

"And here we have the top remnants of a commode, made for North American physiques of the time -- they were a very overweight people -- with streaks of gold leaf and flaking paint of a similar color. The man or woman -- unlikely, but there was a few females of power at the time -- was vain, and probably did not have the money for a full gold-plated toilet. We see Arabic numerals, 45 I believe, and some 20th Century English cursive and an extinct eagle, a bare-chested woman depicting justice located where one would urinate, a coiled snake and stars, all machine done but it would probably have been done by local sycophants, who write praises to this lord, along with a passage from the Christian Bible, a strange place to find faith, but such was America in that time. There appears to be remains of a serif font, possibly the person's name, but it appears to have been smashed or chiseled out, likely in anger."
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Aw, bless your heart Subby.  You think there will be anyone left in 2000 years to find our remains?


Aliens...
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Practical_Draconian: (Spoken in very proper, civilized Khoisan, the language of the Bushmen, 2,000 years evolved from now)


TLDR; we're not certain, but it may be a ritual object...
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For some reason I read that as golden earring instead of golden toilet.
/ Farking Twilight Zone
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sanguine Dawn: Yeah, turns out a long time ago, they didn't just throw all their building materials into a landfill after they knocked down a building.


Often building were stripped of their building materials to make other buildings.  Or broke up building materials to create fill inside walls.  And the average person's home had less long-term stability than a double-wide.  Slavishly keeping a building "historically accurate" for all of time is a hilariously modern conceit.  The things that survive intact to the modern day are the rare winners of an architectural lottery.  And they tend to be government structures, religious structures, and rich people's McMansions - the ones more likely to have long-term occupancy to keep up repairs over multiple generations.  Even then, the number of government buildings, temples, and McMansions that the ancient people gleefully describe pulling apart to make more government buildings, temples, and McMansions would stagger the imagination.  If we were the ancient Romans, we'd be on the fifth or sixth White House, with the barren foundations of a couple of the others prominently displayed as ruins just to make sure the Whigs didn't get any ideas of adequacy.  "Another Roman McMansion found" plays well in the popular press, but if you wanted to get a historian/archeologists panties to plummet so fast they drilled to the mantle, nothing beats "Small pre-Roman Gaulish hut found".
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: If you ever want to feel insignificant in the history of the Earth just remember that humans live closer in time to T-Rex than T-Rex did to Stegosaurus.


Good post.

Now I'm here:

https://www.discovery.com/nature/Steg​o​saurus-Was-An-Ancient-Relic-TRex
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

phalamir: Sanguine Dawn: Yeah, turns out a long time ago, they didn't just throw all their building materials into a landfill after they knocked down a building.

Often building were stripped of their building materials to make other buildings.  Or broke up building materials to create fill inside walls.  And the average person's home had less long-term stability than a double-wide.  Slavishly keeping a building "historically accurate" for all of time is a hilariously modern conceit.  The things that survive intact to the modern day are the rare winners of an architectural lottery.  And they tend to be government structures, religious structures, and rich people's McMansions - the ones more likely to have long-term occupancy to keep up repairs over multiple generations.  Even then, the number of government buildings, temples, and McMansions that the ancient people gleefully describe pulling apart to make more government buildings, temples, and McMansions would stagger the imagination.  If we were the ancient Romans, we'd be on the fifth or sixth White House, with the barren foundations of a couple of the others prominently displayed as ruins just to make sure the Whigs didn't get any ideas of adequacy.  "Another Roman McMansion found" plays well in the popular press, but if you wanted to get a historian/archeologists panties to plummet so fast they drilled to the mantle, nothing beats "Small pre-Roman Gaulish hut found".


"Slavishly keeping a building 'historically accurate'for all of time is a hilariously modern conceit."

That's what I think, but if you got the money, pump it into the construction economy. Otherwise, take pics and write a book! Salvage the last for a museum if it's really that significant you need more than a written and photographed record.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

duke3522: Approves

[Fark user image image 400x300]


OOOH, ARRRGGH,
Looks loick a robbed out foundation 'ere, but look, its cuttin' through this layer of demolition rubble and we found a second century coin in among that.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ain't TDS great !!

Fark user image
 
