(Twitter)   Trevor Bedford, scientist who studies disease evolution, comes back to Twitter after 2 months absence, just to say that Covid spike mutations are happening rapidly comapred to influenza, and sheds some light on the possible implications   (twitter.com) divider line
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Near as I can see, Bedford is highlighting cause for caution, or even scepticism, about relying on the vaccines we have now. And, it demonstrates why sending kids to school was a bad idea.

However, the tweets in the thread that say the spike protein is demonstrating convergent evolution looks like good news to me. Imagine if the vaccines that target the spike protein ended up protecting us from a range of other viruses! That would be an unexpected success far beyond our vaccination goals.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the sort of thing that is important. That bears note. That one should pay attention to.
When I get in a group of people and they think the things that are important, that bears noting, that one should pay attention to, is sportball. I get the fark out of the room.
I cannot be around morons.
But "Back to normal"?
That is code for thinking the things that are important, that bears noting, that one should pay attention to, is sportball.

And that is just wrong.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comapred?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yearly boosters for dominant variants. Lather, rinse, repeat.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/13​8​2365909302452225.html
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: Comapred?


That's the sci-fi term for aliens.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So we're supposed to listen to a delicate hothouse flower who can't handle being on Twitter?
 
flamesfan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
With the influenza viral reservoirs being cattle and other animals we could see the flu seasons ahead of time.

Reservoirs of Covid will be the antivaxxers and long haul covid carriers. Masks will be needed for a while folks.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"First they say L18F? Now it's Q677H?  Which is it science nerds?  A little consistency would be nice"

-- Tuckkker Carlson
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hate to say that if the virus targeted younger populations with more lethality, it might've gotten some of the idiot MAGA/anti-vaxxer types on board earlier.  But they are generally immune to reason, so maybe not.

Sorry, Grandma.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Theeng: Comapred?


Hey, you want a green from a Twitter link, you gotta make it fast.

Typos happen.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: So we're supposed to listen to a delicate hothouse flower who can't handle being on Twitter?


You predicate your acceptance of a scientific viewpoint based on the scientist's willingness to put up with dipshiats who throw poop at each other on the internet?

That's a bold stance.
 
IDisME
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Like the flu, we will be dealing with this thing for a long time I fear.  It's possible we may never totally defeat it.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HempHead: Theeng: Comapred?

That's the sci-fi term for aliens.


Supposably
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: So we're supposed to listen to a delicate hothouse flower who can't handle being on Twitter?


We really shouldn't be listening to anyone on twitter.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: "First they say L18F? Now it's Q677H?  Which is it science nerds?  A little consistency would be nice"

-- Tuckkker Carlson


Unrelated, but you did remind me of my favorite parody Obama meme:

Last year he said he was 50. This year he claims to be 51. Get your story straight, Obama.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Near as I can see, Bedford is highlighting cause for caution, or even scepticism, about relying on the vaccines we have now. And, it demonstrates why sending kids to school was a bad idea.

However, the tweets in the thread that say the spike protein is demonstrating convergent evolution looks like good news to me. Imagine if the vaccines that target the spike protein ended up protecting us from a range of other viruses! That would be an unexpected success far beyond our vaccination goals.


It might be beneficial to vaccination goals, but it would cause massive financial devastation to pharmaceutical profits.

Imagine that say 50 million people per year spend an average of $30 on OTC medications and other accessories to combat cold & flu symptoms. Ie cough syrups, pain pills, paper tissues, etc. We're not even figuring in doctor visits here. But then you suddenly eradicate common cold & flu viruses.

That would be one helluva financial impact on the pharmaceutical industry. I mean, sure we'd significantly increase work productivity, and even save hundreds of thousands of lives each year leading to increased consumer spending in other sectors. But at what cost to one almost niche, yet powerful industry. Do they really want to let that happen?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: So we're supposed to listen to a delicate hothouse flower who can't handle being on Twitter?


Listen to Bedford when he talks about coronavirus genetics.  Ignore him when he talks about coronavirus policymaking.  He spent the better part of last year telling people that mutations really weren't anything to worry about.  Talk like that gave self-interested policymakers the credible voices they needed to let the pandemic escalate to the shiatshow it is today.  Even with our vaccines, SARS-CoV-2 is winning the war because we've allow it to have hundreds of millions of hosts.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: CarnySaur: So we're supposed to listen to a delicate hothouse flower who can't handle being on Twitter?

We really shouldn't be listening to anyone on twitter.


That's like saying you shouldn't trust Wikipedia. Since *everything* is online, there's lots of dumb farkery online.

Doesn't mean we shouldn't trust anything we read online, though.

And since *everyone* (and their mom) is on Twitter, there's lots of dumb farkery being said on Twitter.

Doesn't mean we shouldn't be listening to anyone on Twitter, though.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: I hate to say that if the virus targeted younger populations with more lethality, it might've gotten some of the idiot MAGA/anti-vaxxer types on board earlier.  But they are generally immune to reason, so maybe not.

Sorry, Grandma.


They're not immune to the P1 variant. That's who is dying in Brazil.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Near as I can see, Bedford is highlighting cause for caution, or even scepticism, about relying on the vaccines we have now. And, it demonstrates why sending kids to school was a bad idea.

However, the tweets in the thread that say the spike protein is demonstrating convergent evolution looks like good news to me. Imagine if the vaccines that target the spike protein ended up protecting us from a range of other viruses! That would be an unexpected success far beyond our vaccination goals.


We're pushing Cv2 evolution by our behavior and training it to become vaccine resistant.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Every time one of these discussions comes up, I get the impression that there's a subset of the population who just want society to bunker down for the foreseeable future if not permanently, and welcome any news that makes that easier to justify.
 
Marsellus Wallace Shaun [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: I hate to say that if the virus targeted younger populations with more lethality, it might've gotten some of the idiot MAGA/anti-vaxxer types on board earlier.


Well, according to legend, it took that sort of thing to finally get the Egyptians' attention...
 
thehobbes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Every time one of these discussions comes up, I get the impression that there's a subset of the population who just want society to bunker down for the foreseeable future if not permanently, and welcome any news that makes that easier to justify.


578,000. And that is with incomplete reporting by red states and underestimates.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
 COVID-21 is gonna suck.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: Jeebus Saves: CarnySaur: So we're supposed to listen to a delicate hothouse flower who can't handle being on Twitter?

We really shouldn't be listening to anyone on twitter.

That's like saying you shouldn't trust Wikipedia. Since *everything* is online, there's lots of dumb farkery online.

Doesn't mean we shouldn't trust anything we read online, though.

And since *everyone* (and their mom) is on Twitter, there's lots of dumb farkery being said on Twitter.

Doesn't mean we shouldn't be listening to anyone on Twitter, though.


Ok, twitter should not be a source for important information or news.  Use it to find out when PS5's are in stock or to keep up with your local breweries releases.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
whatever the implications of viral mutations are, don't let them go to your head.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: So we're supposed to listen to a delicate hothouse flower who can't handle being on Twitter?


"The class nerd couldn't put up with some name-calling and death threats, so he must be stupid."
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Ok, twitter should not be a source for important information or news.


I, too, think papyrus scrolls could still be useful in most cases where it isn't necessary to send messenger pigeons.
 
ingo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: "First they say L18F? Now it's Q677H?  Which is it science nerds?  A little consistency would be nice"

-- Tuckkker Carlson


I thought the name was capitalized like this: TucKKKer.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ingo: DarnoKonrad: "First they say L18F? Now it's Q677H?  Which is it science nerds?  A little consistency would be nice"

-- Tuckkker Carlson

I thought the name was capitalized like this: TucKKKer.


I thought it started with an F.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yep, everyone is doomed, your only choice is to kill yourself now.
 
Keethera
‘’ less than a minute ago  

vudukungfu: This is the sort of thing that is important. That bears note. That one should pay attention to.
When I get in a group of people and they think the things that are important, that bears noting, that one should pay attention to, is sportball. I get the fark out of the room.
I cannot be around morons.
But "Back to normal"?
That is code for thinking the things that are important, that bears noting, that one should pay attention to, is sportball.

And that is just wrong.


You might just be a moron who doesn't like sportsball.  You sound like a prick. Lighten up.
 
