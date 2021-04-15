 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Pfizer CEO: "Uhhhhhh....third time's the charm?"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Vaccine, Influenza, Immune system, Vaccination, Influenza vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, third dose, dose interval  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ...wait till Tucker Carlson gets wind of this.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS PLANDEMIC IS ALL YOUR FAULT, PFIZER!
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
this is fine. I get a flu shot every year.
 
blakeosage
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Who didn't see this coming, annual Covid-19 shots?  I mean, c'mon.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Clearly a huge problem and/or a conspiracy, because it's not like we've ever had any other vaccines in circulation that require an occasional booster, right?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I assumed a yearly booster. I hope it's not any more often than that.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If I were selling vaccines I would look into this as well.
 
abbarach
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's not that surprising.  There's already reports that one of the variant strains is showing a higher rate of "break-through" than the base virus.  And as it continues to circulate there will be more variants happening.  It's very likely that there will need to be additional "boosters" that have instructions to counter different variants of the spike protein that come up.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"The company announced Thursday that a booster dose is being studied among people who received their first doses of the vaccine more than six months ago."


"Those monsters!", right Subby?

Raising the effectiveness above 95% is incredibly farking worth it when you're talking about billions of people.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

blakeosage: Who didn't see this coming, annual Covid-19 shots?  I mean, c'mon.


I'm expecting annual flu and variants tweaked COVID shots for the foreseeable future.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for my first one.
 
palelizard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So what this really means is the batteries in the nano-trackers don't last as long as Bill Gates thought they would and/or won't recharge through 5g alone.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Clearly, a third dose is the one that has Bill's microchip. *rolls eyes*
 
Rooster Cogburnh
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Covid. The gift that will keep on giving.( To the Government and the pharmaceutical companies)
 
wage0048
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm still waiting for my first one.


Are you actively looking for an opportunity to get it, or are you just being lazy and waiting for someone to call you to schedule?
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

question_dj: this is fine. I get a flu shot every year.


When I got my second shot of Pfizer, I was chatting up the nurse and said I'm guessing that I'll be getting a COVID shot each year with my flu shot. She smiled and said, if she were to make a bet, it would be on a yearly vaccine, too. I don't biatch about the flu shot, so this will be no big deal.
 
robodog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I assumed a yearly booster. I hope it's not any more often than that.


I've assumed bi-annual, that's based on the study from SARS-Cov-1 showing waning immunity in year 3 with almost complete loss in year 4. Of course if mutations actually manage to break through more severely than the South African variant I can see annuals being needed.
 
anuran
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just put the vaccine in to fast food french fries. 100% vaccination in a month or less.
 
wage0048
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Some Bass Playing Guy: Clearly, a third dose is the one that has Bill's microchip. *rolls eyes*


Anyone who could make a microchip small enough to get through that needle and still actually *do* anything could easily monitor/track/control you without having to bother with a microchip inside you.
 
Muta
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

abbarach: It's not that surprising.  There's already reports that one of the variant strains is showing a higher rate of "break-through" than the base virus.  And as it continues to circulate there will be more variants happening.  It's very likely that there will need to be additional "boosters" that have instructions to counter different variants of the spike protein that come up.


It was the South African strain if I recall that Pfizer was having trouble with.  That said, instead of getting a 3rd Pfizer shot, wouldn't I be better off getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine that is effective against it?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pfizer is now seeing what a third dose might do.

If it's anything like the second, make me take advil for a day due to the shoulder pain.

/This is why you give 3-shot regimens at 1, 3, and 6 months--not weeks.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gotta update the firmware yearly on your Soros-Gates tracker controller chip
 
wild9
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Muta: abbarach: It's not that surprising.  There's already reports that one of the variant strains is showing a higher rate of "break-through" than the base virus.  And as it continues to circulate there will be more variants happening.  It's very likely that there will need to be additional "boosters" that have instructions to counter different variants of the spike protein that come up.

It was the South African strain if I recall that Pfizer was having trouble with.  That said, instead of getting a 3rd Pfizer shot, wouldn't I be better off getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine that is effective against it?


I got that vaccine a couple days before they put it on hold.


Is it on hold everywhere or just certain states?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rooster Cogburnh: Covid. The gift that will keep on giving.( To the Government and the pharmaceutical companies)


I ain't taken no Trump vaccine!

They just want to be able to update all their current victims to 6G.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wage0048: Walker: I'm still waiting for my first one.

Are you actively looking for an opportunity to get it, or are you just being lazy and waiting for someone to call you to schedule?


I'm not eligible yet. My county in Virginia is in Phase 1c still.
Sunday we move to Phase 2, everyone over 16 can get one then.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pfizer gave me frothy diarrhea
 
robodog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Muta: abbarach: It's not that surprising.  There's already reports that one of the variant strains is showing a higher rate of "break-through" than the base virus.  And as it continues to circulate there will be more variants happening.  It's very likely that there will need to be additional "boosters" that have instructions to counter different variants of the spike protein that come up.

It was the South African strain if I recall that Pfizer was having trouble with.  That said, instead of getting a 3rd Pfizer shot, wouldn't I be better off getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine that is effective against it?


J&J was WAY less effective than either Moderna or Pfizer against the SA strain, like not even close (like 70% vs 90%). This announcement from Pfizer isn't a big surprise, Moderna already started their booster/mixed variant phase 3 trial a month or so ago. Moderna had more incentive because they were also going with a new carrier lipid that was more stable at higher temps (90 days at refrigerator temps) but it was pretty obvious that they should get the booster starter and that it would include an additional sequence specifically for the SA variant since the only other major concern was the Brazilian variant which didn't prove to lower either mRNA efficacy much.
 
baorao
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
a surprise global virus that had a billion opportunities to mutate might not be eradicated by the very first round of vaccines developed against it?

shocking.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: wage0048: Walker: I'm still waiting for my first one.

Are you actively looking for an opportunity to get it, or are you just being lazy and waiting for someone to call you to schedule?

I'm not eligible yet. My county in Virginia is in Phase 1c still.
Sunday we move to Phase 2, everyone over 16 can get one then.


Since it still seems to be working for folks, I'mma keep linking to this site.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Pfizer gave me frothy diarrhea


Santorumitis?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
STUDYING.

They're STUDYING it. They're also studying a shorter dose interval.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm getting better bandwidth from my Bill Gates vaccine chip then my 10/1 DSL connection. Second shot will double my bandwidth and a third? Wooooo! My dot matrix printer can't keep up with all the Sear's catalog printing I'm doing of uh.... studies... yeah that's it.
 
hervatski
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: STUDYING.

They're STUDYING it. They're also studying a shorter dose interval.


I'm the only one who can hear your pleas
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wait, I get AM *AND* FM?

*schedules vaccination*
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

question_dj: this is fine. I get a flu shot every year.


Same here.  And between state DOH and insurance, I pay nothing out of pocket for flu and COVID shots.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Problem is this vaccine will be just like another flu shot where since different strands are out and about we would need to get a new shot at least every six months.
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We're still not completely sure how long the vaccines are effective for. Recent reports on the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine indicate that we got at least 6 months. The worst aspect of this is that because the front line medical workers were the first ones to get the vaccine, they will be the first ones to experience the consequences when or if immunity tapers off. A lot of them have been through a year or more of hell, they don't deserve more of it. Boosters will hopefully help with that.

We still have to smother COVID quickly with mass vaccinations and abiding by measures to reduce community spread. Boosters might extend our window to do so, but if we're still grappling with uncontrolled community spread domestically by the time they become necessary and available on a widespread scale, I feel we would have already failed. I don't see a second wave of booster vaccinations ever being any more effective than the first.
 
wage0048
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Walker: wage0048: Walker: I'm still waiting for my first one.

Are you actively looking for an opportunity to get it, or are you just being lazy and waiting for someone to call you to schedule?

I'm not eligible yet. My county in Virginia is in Phase 1c still.
Sunday we move to Phase 2, everyone over 16 can get one then.

Since it still seems to be working for folks, I'mma keep linking to this site.


I used https://vaccinefinder.org/ to find appointments for my wife and me.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

exPFCWintergreen: We're still not completely sure how long the vaccines are effective for. Recent reports on the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine indicate that we got at least 6 months. The worst aspect of this is that because the front line medical workers were the first ones to get the vaccine, they will be the first ones to experience the consequences when or if immunity tapers off. A lot of them have been through a year or more of hell, they don't deserve more of it. Boosters will hopefully help with that.

We still have to smother COVID quickly with mass vaccinations and abiding by measures to reduce community spread. Boosters might extend our window to do so, but if we're still grappling with uncontrolled community spread domestically by the time they become necessary and available on a widespread scale, I feel we would have already failed. I don't see a second wave of booster vaccinations ever being any more effective than the first.


Well the first dose(s) have shown to be pretty effective though.
 
abbarach
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Also, a joke for everyone that actually bothered to click into the thread:

I'm not worried about getting the Pfizer vaccine.  Pfizer makes Viagra.  If they can raise the dead, they can protect the living...
 
Slypork
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have absolutely no problem with getting a COVID booster. I get the flu shot every year as well. I do have a couple questions:
1. If you got the Moderna would you have to get a Moderna booster or could you switch to Pfizer?
2. Is it possible to combine the COVID vaccine with the influenza vaccine so you get both at the same time sort of like how the MMR covers measles, mumps and rubella?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Do we get new chip options?

I picked Elon's self driving chips for the first dose, and I think I'm going to pick a nice Bluetooth interface for the second one.  I'll be saving 30% on my car insurance and ditching the ear pods.  Total win!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What possible boosters might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Marcos P: Pfizer gave me frothy diarrhea

Santorumitis?


Eyoooooooooo xD
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm still waiting for my first one.


Just got my second, and it's a weight off my shoulders for sure. I know I can still get it or pass it on, so nothing I do has changed. Masking up, staying home as much as I can, etc. But looking forward to a summer that's at least close to normal.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
as long as I get to show a stranger my ass I'm in.
 
Bowen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Every year, you need to go to get your flu vaccine," Bourla said. "It's going to be the same with Covid. In a year, you will have to go and get your annual shot for Covid to be protected."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Slypork: I have absolutely no problem with getting a COVID booster. I get the flu shot every year as well. I do have a couple questions:
1. If you got the Moderna would you have to get a Moderna booster or could you switch to Pfizer?
2. Is it possible to combine the COVID vaccine with the influenza vaccine so you get both at the same time sort of like how the MMR covers measles, mumps and rubella?


This.
Or can you combine the J&J with the Pfizer?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

robodog: ChrisDe: I assumed a yearly booster. I hope it's not any more often than that.

I've assumed bi-annual, that's based on the study from SARS-Cov-1 showing waning immunity in year 3 with almost complete loss in year 4. Of course if mutations actually manage to break through more severely than the South African variant I can see annuals being needed.


Even better.
 
