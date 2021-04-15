 Skip to content
(Vox)   If you get a bill for your COVID-19 vaccine from your insurance company for 57 cents or something weird like that, don't pay it.. It's free   (vox.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who cares, the vaccine is bullshiat. Tucker Carlson told me so.
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I got an "Explanation of Benefits" from my insurance company -- not a bill, and no cost, but it sorta implied they covered it. Dicks.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are not allowed to charge you, but providers CAN charge your insurance. If they do, you'll get a Explanation of Benefits. An EoB is not a Bill, it's just explaining what was covered and what wasn't.

IF you get a bill about the shot, you can raise holy hell because NOBODY is allowed to charge a patient for the vaccine, not directly or via insurance.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't tell anybody associated with the vaccine what my insurance company is.
 
usernameguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't even ask for my insurance card, so
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting mine at the VA so I'll probably get something in the mail telling me which duty station to report to.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sushi and the Banshees: Yeah, I got an "Explanation of Benefits" from my insurance company -- not a bill, and no cost, but it sorta implied they covered it. Dicks.


They implied it because they did it.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: I didn't tell anybody associated with the vaccine what my insurance company is.


I got mine at a FEMA site and same. No one asked about insurance; they wanted to cycle everyone through quickly and efficiently. It was incredibly well done.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Publix called me two days before my first shot because the insurance they had on file was invalid (previous employer).  I read them some numbers off my insurance card and that was that.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
...how about if I charge them to open the bill?  I think $250/hour with the smallest billable time being a 4-hour block, and--of course--  called in a specialist to interpret the bill (my cat), he bills out at a slightly higher $300/hour, but he only bills to the nearest hour.  Saves you money right there.  And then I talked to the spouse about it Add a review of the bill and, of course, "coding", and I make it out to be...$1625.  If you're having trouble with this bill, feel free to contact our payment office and ask to speak to "Arlo".  If complete payment is not received in 10 working days, your account will be turned over to a collection agency.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
or, you know, you could just pay the 2 bits and probably save EVERYONE a ton of time.

Yeah, it should be free, but like....come on....everyone's time is worth more than fixing clerical errors like that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dang.  The guy behind the clinic charged me $25 but he was bice enough to warm the vaccine up in a spoon.  Going back for my 23rd dose.  Might go early.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So she received two bills from Cigna.  One for 57 cents, one for 96 cents.  $1.53 sure isn't much.

But Cigna has 180 million customers.  So if they do that to everyone, that's over $275m.
 
12349876
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sushi and the Banshees: Yeah, I got an "Explanation of Benefits" from my insurance company -- not a bill, and no cost, but it sorta implied they covered it. Dicks.


I haven't gotten that from my current insurer yet (2nd shot 2 weeks ago).

But my previous insurer would always send me that after the free yearly physicals and flu shots.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

morg: I'm getting mine at the VA so I'll probably get something in the mail telling me which duty station to report to.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
pehvbot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Herb Utsmelz: I didn't tell anybody associated with the vaccine what my insurance company is.

I got mine at a FEMA site and same. No one asked about insurance; they wanted to cycle everyone through quickly and efficiently. It was incredibly well done.


If you are not the customer, you are the product.  Clearly FEMA is going to sell your 5G chip MAC address to some shady internet advertisers.  I would never do something like that.  I paid for my Apple vaccine.  Sure it's expensive and a bit of a walled garden, but at least they'll secure the mind control ray codes.  Now I'm off to do my Fitness Plus exercises while listening to Apple Music.  My watch lets me know when I've closed my rings!
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
they would never!!!   I need my fainting couch
 
