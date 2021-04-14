 Skip to content
(Some Rukus)   If you're a convicted felon riding a motorized scooter, creating a disturbance, and brandishing your gun in a Walmart, you may not want to broadcast it on Facebook live   (week.com) divider line
5
5 Comments     (+0 »)
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stop trying to convince morons from moroning.

It's so much the better for us when they self-identify.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I disagree. The fact that criminals are intentionally documenting their crimes makes the judicial process far more efficient and less costly for tax payers.

Keep it up, attention whoring criminals.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Joe Billy McDade
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why wouldn't he broadcast it live on FB?
 
