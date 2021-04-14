 Skip to content
(Twitter)   White man gets mad about mask, hits cop with hammer, drags cop from moving truck, doesn't get shot or tased. Video one tweet up
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Mighty white of the cops.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
Amazing the amount of restraint murderous police can show under the white circumstances.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Jerry Garcia lives!
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  

hobnail: Jerry Garcia lives!


Are you sure he's alive?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Now if cops acted like that all the time maybe america wouldnt be such a shiathole.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/needs a few more squares
//suggestions welcome
 
wegro [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
THE COP IS ON THERE!
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
He can be charged with property damage but I don't see a charge for assault amitire?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
what did you say, kid?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
When you're white you get to hit them with a hammer? I did not know that, probably frowned upon though.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
That's an impressive amount of restraint those cops showed. Maybe we should have them train everyone else to have that much restraint.
 
Gin Buddy
1 hour ago  
And Farkers here wonder why cities are starting to burn.

Anger always needs an outlet. So imagine thousands of people filled with sadness and rage.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
1 hour ago  
To be fair most police encounters, even those that involve violence don't end with being someone being shot or tased.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
If he had reached for his wallet instead of a hammer, that would have been a furtive movement deserving execution. It's not that hard, silly libs.
 
Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  
So much for "There wouldn't be a problem if he would just comply."
 
Fear the Clam
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I want my two dollars!"
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
next level white people shiat right there
 
JAGChem82
1 hour ago  
Because he and the cop are on the same political team - a white Republican will never injure a fellow white Republican.

A good handful of the Capitol police agreed wholeheartedly with the seditionists and played kid gloves with them - there's no undercover Antifa police officers in existence.
 
kindms
1 hour ago  
maybe this is a generational thing. But as a white long haired hippie type, I fully expected to get my ass kicked by the cops if I gave them an excuse and even if i didn't. and I certainly would have expected to get hurt bad or even dead if i decided to violently resist one giving them the excuse they wanted
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: To be fair most police encounters, even those that involve violence don't end with being someone being shot or tased.


That doesn't sell ad time on cable news or generate clicks.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: To be fair most police encounters, even those that involve violence don't end with being someone being shot or tased.


To be fair, Matt Gaetz hasn't slept with most teenagers.
 
flamesfan
1 hour ago  
Immune to lead from the all the paint he has been huffing and lead from the cheap moonshine.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Santa.

The only time you're allowed to taser Santa is when he doesn't bring the missiles you asked for.
 
SirEattonHogg
1 hour ago  
"Hutchinson police say a 61-year-old man is in custody after allegedly dragging an officer with his vehicle while simultaneously striking him with a hammer following a dispute about face masks at a Menards store." https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2021/0​4​/14/pol


I'm guessing he didn't save big money at Menards.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

kindms: maybe this is a generational thing. But as a white long haired hippie type, I fully expected to get my ass kicked by the cops if I gave them an excuse and even if i didn't. and I certainly would have expected to get hurt bad or even dead if i decided to violently resist one giving them the excuse they wanted


I'm no hippy but I share your long-haired paranoia. I've had my arm twisted behind my back by a SWAT member once just because I accidentally broke a zip tie holding the van door open by way of chain link fence.

But my anecdote doesn't include tasing (or shooting) either so...

/I've watched two cops beat up a 16 year old white girl for a swing and a miss on them once though
//still no tasering or shooting
///just good old fashioned batons as a testament to MY age
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: To be fair most police encounters, even those that involve violence don't end with being someone being shot or tased.


"What about all the unarmed people that police DON'T kill?"
 
gilgigamesh
1 hour ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: To be fair most police encounters, even those that involve violence don't end with being someone being shot or tased.


Statistically, a black man involved in an encounter with police is more likely to be murdered by them.

And yes, more whites are killed by police than blacks, because there are about 8 times more white people than black in America.

This lesson brought to you by the Department of People Who Understand Simple Statistics
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
I like Menard's because they don't take shiat from these maskholes. I went in once and the guy walking in behind me started arguing about the policy with the employee at the front door. I grabbed my cart and got the hell out of Dodge before any shooting started.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
When ever I get pulled over by a cop, I expect to be shot.  So, it's a pretty good day when they let me go with naught but a baton punch to the kidneys.

Had a car that looked exactly like a 'prolific shoplifter' in Collinsville (Red Suzuki Aerio - rare cause so few should be running).   After I got pulled over the second time, I just avoided Collinsville.

Now, I have a car that upsets the East East St. Louis (Belleville) cops but they won't tell me why.  Just check my license, registration, insurance, make me sit on the side of the road for 15 minutes and then tell me to go.

Collinsville cops had a sense of humor:  (To the cop blocking the road with an SUV)"It aint him!"  (SUV cop)Ya sure?  (to me) Are you him? (me)No sir. (To SUV Cop) He says he aint him.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Cops murdered 1022 people in 2020. How many deserved it? Probably not even 2 dozen. How many cops were charged with murder? A handful?
 
FarkinNortherner
1 hour ago  
If the only person in an otherwise open position to fire had taken the shot, he would have killed his colleague. As the sheriff (?) raises his rifle, he clearly indicates to the police officer hanging (trapped by the window?) from the truck to move away so that he can take the shot.

In no way is the above statement intended to absolve the police of their systemic racism.
 
TomDooley [recently expired TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: To be fair most police encounters, even those that involve violence don't end with being someone being shot or tased.


That's because most violent police encounters involve white people.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Thor has really let himself go.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

lolmao500: How many deserved it?


Zero.

Cops are not judge, jury, and executioner.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Assault on a police officer?  Yeah he's done; 10 year stint in prison coming up~!
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
1 hour ago  
Just another day in the Whiteness Protection Program
 
winedrinkingman
55 minutes ago  
There are two problems with police.  We shoot far too many black people and not enough white people...in situations like this one.  We need to work on that.
 
mrparks
55 minutes ago  
He probably said "don't taste/shoot me please" so they didn't.

So just be polite, ok?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theknuckler_33
52 minutes ago  
following a dispute about face masks at a Menards store

Imagine being so farking crazy as to pull that shiat over a farking face mask.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
52 minutes ago  
I.should.buy.a.chevy.truck.cat.jpeg
 
DarnoKonrad
51 minutes ago  
Man, he's going to get so many hours of community service for that mischief.
 
winedrinkingman
50 minutes ago  

meat0918: lolmao500: How many deserved it?

Zero.

Cops are not judge, jury, and executioner.


It's not about deserve it is about justification.  Am I justified in thonking my life is in danger and that I have to shoot this person to protect not only myself but others.

That is why the cop who ahot the capital rioter was justified and the one who strangled Floyd to death was not, no matter how many drugs Floyd was on how manys church hymns the capital rioter lady knew.
 
Begoggle
49 minutes ago  
I have no doubt there are lots of cops who would love to shoot/abuse this guy as well. But if it went to trial, they would be convicted.
 
DarnoKonrad
48 minutes ago  
I'm going to need to see the full context  before I join the mob condemning these police for being mean to that elderly gentleman.
 
ElPrimitivo
47 minutes ago  
cdn.statcdn.comView Full Size


Unfortunately, I'm white, but I'm trying to graduate to Other to lower my chances even more.
 
mrparks
44 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: It's not about deserve it is about justification.  Am I justified in thonking my life is in danger and that I have to shoot this person to protect not only myself but others.


The super-rare Freudian onomatopoeia slip!


/Yes, yes...they're right next to each other it could just be a typi.
 
