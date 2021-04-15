 Skip to content
"They're protesting...and they brought cans of soup"
    CNN's Sara Sidner, Donald Trump  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I forgot Trump said he can't lift a brick.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
metric
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You know... for kids.
 
GORDON
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Casual violence against fascism, casual violence for peace
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
vonster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Trolling Trump?

EL EM
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Soup is good food.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I bring salad to throw at the police.
It's good to have a choice.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You have the right to assembly...until we say so.
 
metric
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Throwing soup at police?
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Someone should bring a microwave for that soup. Cold soup, yuck.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Simple way to end the nonsense that has been happening when the sun goes down. You break into my business? You get a hole in your head. That shiat would come to a halt in a hurry.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sort yourself out.
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Your misplaced confidence defines and guides your conservative values.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

How does that end police violence?
 
evilbryan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Simple way to end the nonsense that has been happening when the sun goes down. You shoot people breaking into your business? Your store gets burned to ground. That shiat would come to a halt in a hurry.
 
culebra
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Look out folks we have a badass over here.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
According to the Seattle PD, that's not soup, it's a commerically packaged IED capable of destroying a small city block. God help us all if there's Boy Scout with a P-38 detonator device in the neighborhood.
 
evilbryan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Just saying, escalation is a biatch...
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hope he has a can opener for the same reason you also need a glove and ball if you keep a bat in your trunk.
 
valenumr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That is pro level trolling. What's his fark handle?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Great.  Now we're going to need a CCW and a background check to buy soup.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cereal is a soup.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Like a hot dog is a sandwich.
 
facisto
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Untouchables - The Chicago Way - HD
Youtube cjOPLTTjnwc
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

No. A hot dog is a taco.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

It worked for the Korean owned businesses during the Los Angeles riot.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

It doesn't much to flap his chins.
holdmybones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"This is a song called soup"
Blind melon - soup (Unofficial video)
Youtube HEQ0HMfFN-I
 
Naido [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just for old time's sake
Tequila ANTIFA! version by Trump Full and HQ Song
Youtube MqtRb1utdYQ
 
IDisME
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Yep.  You'd go to jail, the business would close.  Problem solved.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
 I mean if we're gonna troll why not go a step further...

Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I'm sure you totally even own a business.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dead Kennedys: Soup Is Good Food
Youtube JUpidCc7wwY
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

What if they enter your business to seek refuge from this hypothetical violent mob you're shiatting your pants over.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Korean business owners only fended for themselves after the cops were somehow diverted solely to protect Beverly Hills & West Hollywood streets. Nobody was ever shot.
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

culebra
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Which totally proves that OP isn't just a dork that likes to talk shiat online because they like to think about shooting people in the head for theft.
 
