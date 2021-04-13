 Skip to content
 
(CBS Pittsburgh)   The city of Pittsburgh changes the color scheme of city-owned vehicles to "old and rusty"   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
    Silly, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Siren, Police car, Pittsburgh Steelers, police cars, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, new look  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice aluminum look.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it doesn't say "Pittsburgh Police - Bill Peduto, Mayor" like the last guy did with the garbage trucks.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Isn't steel dead
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: At least it doesn't say "Pittsburgh Police - Bill Peduto, Mayor" like the last guy did with the garbage trucks.


Why did the garbage trucks say "Pittsburgh Police"?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: At least it doesn't say "Pittsburgh Police - Bill Peduto, Mayor" like the last guy did with the garbage trucks.

Why did the garbage trucks say "Pittsburgh Police"?


It's the only way they can cart Big Ben around during the off season.
 
God--
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Isn't steel dead


We still have a couple of steel mills here, nothing like the 50's. So much cleaner now, the rivers are pretty clean, lots of culture, living is cheap, over 600 miles of single track mountain biking. The start of a good bike infrastructure, lots of breweries, 3 sports stadiums, crime has lowered over the last decade, and a huge technological hub. Honestly glad I moved here 25 years ago.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

God--: waxbeans: Isn't steel dead

We still have a couple of steel mills here, nothing like the 50's. So much cleaner now, the rivers are pretty clean, lots of culture, living is cheap, over 600 miles of single track mountain biking. The start of a good bike infrastructure, lots of breweries, 3 sports stadiums, crime has lowered over the last decade, and a huge technological hub. Honestly glad I moved here 25 years ago.


My wife took my son to visit two universities in Pittsburgh and though they were only there for a week, they both really liked the city.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

God--: We still have a couple of steel mills here, nothing like the 50's.


Like I tell people - we make almost as much steel in the region as we ever did, but it's not the same type of raw steel and, because of technological advances, we do it with a fraction of the workforce.
 
guestguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

God--: lots of culture


This just makes me think about that shiatty "Visit Philly!" commercial...
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cold rolled and specialty steel (and other metals) is still very much alive between Cleveland and Pittsburgh.   The bulk of the cheap shiat that makes your suspension and chassis fall apart after five years is still made in North Korea and exported via China.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: At least it doesn't say "Pittsburgh Police - Bill Peduto, Mayor" like the last guy did with the garbage trucks.

Why did the garbage trucks say "Pittsburgh Police"?


Synergy.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's that damned Earl Scheib extorting politicians from beyond the grave, that's what it is.

/Wait... this is the conspiracy theory thread, right?
 
God--
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: It's that damned Earl Scheib extorting politicians from beyond the grave, that's what it is.

/Wait... this is the conspiracy theory thread, right?


We actually have a surving Earl Shibe just outside of the city. See we got it all!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: My wife took my son to visit two universities in Pittsburgh and though they were only there for a week, they both really liked the city.


Carnegie and Pitt are in the same area, with Panther Hollow and other parks mixed in.   Pittsburgh is affordable, livable, and big enough.  I still hate the Steelers tho.

/Browns/Tribe fan
//PNC is my favorite ballpark
///Rivers Casino is my home game.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

God--: waxbeans: Isn't steel dead

We still have a couple of steel mills here, nothing like the 50's. So much cleaner now, the rivers are pretty clean, lots of culture, living is cheap, over 600 miles of single track mountain biking. The start of a good bike infrastructure, lots of breweries, 3 sports stadiums, crime has lowered over the last decade, and a huge technological hub. Honestly glad I moved here 25 years ago.


My best friend's family is from there. Haven't been since the XLIII parade but I totally want to go back at some point....
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: johnny_vegas: My wife took my son to visit two universities in Pittsburgh and though they were only there for a week, they both really liked the city.

Carnegie and Pitt are in the same area, with Panther Hollow and other parks mixed in.   Pittsburgh is affordable, livable, and big enough.  I still hate the Steelers tho.

/Browns/Tribe fan
//PNC is my favorite ballpark
///Rivers Casino is my home game.


Yeah they looked at Carnegie and Duquesne
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

God--: waxbeans: Isn't steel dead

We still have a couple of steel mills here, nothing like the 50's. So much cleaner now, the rivers are pretty clean, lots of culture, living is cheap, over 600 miles of single track mountain biking. The start of a good bike infrastructure, lots of breweries, 3 sports stadiums, crime has lowered over the last decade, and a huge technological hub. Honestly glad I moved here 25 years ago.


There are no steel mills in Pittsburgh proper. You have to use the Greater Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area for any tenuous claims.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It matches the aesthetic of making a building out of steel purposely intended to rust: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/U​.S._Ste​el_Tower

Stainless steel was just a thought passed right over for that one.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So they'll blend in with the rest of the city?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nothing says "Pittsburgh" more than "old and rusty".

/ I keed, I keed
// sort of
 
