(KTLA Los Angeles)   City of Placerville votes to remove image of noose from its official logo. Nickname "Old Hangtown" will remain   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Misc, California Gold Rush, Sacramento, California, California Gold Rush town of Placerville, City Council, California, part of the history of the town, Placerville, California, lynchings of criminal suspects  
•       •       •

15 Comments
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lived just up the hill from Main Street for a few years. Wonder if they'll change their street signs.

Or their historic landmark.

New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sh*t, I thought the end of the headline was a joke.  But no, it really is "hangtown" and the article at least doesn't mention dropping it from their signage.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "According to the city's history presentation, the area was first called Dry Diggins..."

Those who voted to move away from the original name should be strung up by their Buster Browns!

nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It happened a long time ago, so vigilante executions are something we can all sit back and laugh about today.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Others argued removing the logo takes away from the city's history.

"This world right now is taking inch by inch little pieces of our history and throwing it away," another resident said, who called on the council to let the people vote on the issue. "If we remove this, and the next thing you're going to do is remove 'Hangtown' name itself, in 10-15 years, our kids aren't going to know anything about it."

Here we go again with the "erasing history" BS.

Spoiler: History can't be erased, it's literally impossible, but it doesn't have to be glorified either or shoved in the faces of those it effected. Black people were lynched for hundreds of years for nothing, literally nothing. They were accused and lynched. They might not wanna see nooses everywhere or live in a place nicknamed "Hangtown". Both the noose and the name need to go.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The decision comes amid a reconsidering of images of nooses in the context of racial injustice and the history of violence against Black people in America."

Which of course has nothing to do with it.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The city motto is "they said you was hung!"
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Change it to a guillotine.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Go wave a noose in a black person's face and tell them "I'm not doing this in the context of racial injustice and the history of violence against Black people in America."

See how that works out for you.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Go wave a noose in a black person's face and tell them "I'm not doing this in the context of racial injustice and the history of violence against Black people in America."

See how that works out for you.


Okay, but if I'm waving something in their face and saying that, it probably wouldn't go over well whether it's a noose or a wet spaghetti noodle.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rigby-Reardon: The city motto is "they said you was hung!"


Dated a lady from Placerville once.
Boobs the size of bowling balls. She darn nearly crushed my head with her thighs.

I miss her.
 
Ravage [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources say the new town moniker, "Placerville don't wunt(sic) your typ(sic)" will present an all-encompassing uninviting message which the city attorneys have deemed "shameful, but legally permitted."
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No noose is good news.
 
