(Law and Crime)   You'll no doubt be shocked that the "expert" who testified that George Floyd just happened to have a heart attack while Chavin's neck was on his knee, is being sued by the MD ACLU for covering up a similar police murder in MD when he was the ME   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    Followup, Pleading, Sheriff, Police, Constable, Plaintiff, Complaint, Dr.David Fowler, Causality  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think it the mafia that first noticed the phenomenon of black guys having a CO heart attack, while being strangled with piano wire. Waiting for someone to tell me George Floyd was not killed by piano wire, and knees are different than piano wire, in significant ways.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: [i.pinimg.com image 448x343]


Flappyhead
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Police unions must have this guy on speed dial.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And the other "expert witness" for the defense basically makes his money by testifying in support of LEO use of force in civil and criminal trials.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Even if Floyd had on OD or cardiac event rather than asphyxia, why would a cop who was trained in CPR keep his knee on his neck for 9 minutes without checking on his welfare? Looks like a case for manslaughter.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think this was a Law & Order episode.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He was never me! Only I am me!!
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: And the other "expert witness" for the defense basically makes his money by testifying in support of LEO use of force in civil and criminal trials.


Yep. The defense has basically been "It wasn't his fault, but if it was the use of force was justified and if it wasn't Floyd was a bad guy anyway so it's ok."
 
nicholasneko
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"neck was on his knee"
Is that a typo or is it some satirical comment I'm not getting?
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Law&Crime Network host Brian G. Buckmire wondered whether the prosecution might bring up Fowler's ongoing lawsuit as it relates to the "credibility of his findings."

As of this writing, the state's efforts to impeach Fowler's credibility did not include the coverup allegations.

I assume they intend at least to try.  Credibility is always relevant, so even if the lawsuit is just in the motions phase I'd think the underlying allegations could come in for impeachment.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And...

The judge in the George Floyd case rejected a request by the prosecution on Thursday to enter newly discovered evidence in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin that would have contained information about Floyd's carbon monoxide levels during his arrest, warning of a mistrial if the results were mentioned by their rebuttal witness before the jury.
Judge Peter Cahill ruled against the admission of evidence, saying it was unfair to the defense.
Cahill said the prosecution had an opportunity earlier to provide the evidence since it knew Fowler was raising the issue of carbon monoxide. He said allowing it now would prejudice the jury.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: Hankie Fest: [i.pinimg.com image 448x343]

[Fark user image 194x259]


edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I saw that guy and thought to myself, boy, a lot of people are going to argue wrongful conviction if he had any part in their trials.
 
Maxor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So this is something where I am pretty sure that in a fairly large number of circumstances you aren't going to see significant issues from restraining someone in that fashion however it does present a plausible risk to a large segment of the population as well.  Just like being tased isn't going to cause lasting harm to many people but if you keep tasing someone with a weak heart you're going to have problems.  Most departments seem to have decided that restraining someone in this fashion is to great of a risk to be used on the general population but some haven't. I also get that trying to restrain someone who is actively resisting is hard to do textbook exact every time however the Floyd case is on video with witnesses and shows the officers being warned they were being excessive by observers and holding a restraint well after the guy had stopped resisting which makes him in their custody and care and their responsibility.

I don't feel like a it was a murder in my mind from watching the videos and reading about it I feel like it was manslaughter in the second degree according to Minnesota law.

609.205 MANSLAUGHTER IN THE SECOND DEGREE.
A person who causes the death of another by any of the following means is guilty of manslaughter in the second degree and may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than ten years or to payment of a fine of not more than $20,000, or both:
(1) by the person's culpable negligence whereby the person creates an unreasonable risk, and consciously takes chances of causing death or great bodily harm to another;

But that is for the prosecutors to decide not me.  I would also have probably brought both the murder and manslaughter charges at the same time figuring that I would get the manslaughter trying to get the murder.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The defense rested with Chauvin invoking his fifth amendment right not to testify.

Chauvin, speaking into a microphone before the jury entered the court, said it was his decision and his decision alone not to testify. Questioning from his attorney Eric Nelson suggested a tense internal debate on the issue.

"I have advised you, and (to say that) we have gone back and forth on the matter would be kind of an understatement, wouldn't it?" Nelson asked.

"Yes it is," Chauvin said.

It isn't clear from this exchange, and of course the contents of the actual discussion will never be known, but this sort of sounds like Chauvin's lawyer was advising him to testify and he refused.

If so, that implies defense counsel feels like Chauvin is hosed.  There is absolutely no reason to put the defendant on the stand unless you think it is his last chance to pull his ass out of the fire.
 
bughunter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So their defense basically boils down to "He died from being Black.  He shouldn't have been Black."
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
Are you aware that Chauvin is charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter, in addition to the two murder charges?
 
bughunter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yesterday, NRO of all places, published this about another defense "expert" on the stand:

https://www.nationalreview.com/corner​/​chauvin-defense-expert-destroyed-on-th​e-stand/

Some of his testimony was preposterous - particularly the claim that if three police officers physically restrain a person prone on an asphalt street for over nine minutes, with his arms cuffed behind his back, with significant parts of the officers' body weight pressing down on him, with an officer's knees occasionally grinding into his neck and shoulders, and with his needing to press his face onto the street to try to shift into a breathing position, that is not a use of force, but merely a "control technique."

Apart from that, the testimony was an overall disaster for the defense.

(Did I miss some sort of change at National Review?  I have them marked in Wingnut Red...)
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

nicholasneko: "neck was on his knee"
Is that a typo or is it some satirical comment I'm not getting?


It's like when you assault a police officer's fist with your face and bust his knuckles because of it.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: And...

The judge in the George Floyd case rejected a request by the prosecution on Thursday to enter newly discovered evidence in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin that would have contained information about Floyd's carbon monoxide levels during his arrest, warning of a mistrial if the results were mentioned by their rebuttal witness before the jury.
Judge Peter Cahill ruled against the admission of evidence, saying it was unfair to the defense.
Cahill said the prosecution had an opportunity earlier to provide the evidence since it knew Fowler was raising the issue of carbon monoxide. He said allowing it now would prejudice the jury.


Guaranteeing the defense will "accidentally" introduce it, getting a mistrial.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Even if Floyd had on OD or cardiac event rather than asphyxia, why would a cop who was trained in CPR keep his knee on his neck for 9 minutes without checking on his welfare? Looks like a case for manslaughter.


I like the tailpipe defence: if he died of asphyxiation, it was because this highly trained and intelligent officer held the guy's face in the patrol car's exhaust gasses.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: And...

The judge in the George Floyd case rejected a request by the prosecution on Thursday to enter newly discovered evidence in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin that would have contained information about Floyd's carbon monoxide levels during his arrest, warning of a mistrial if the results were mentioned by their rebuttal witness before the jury.
Judge Peter Cahill ruled against the admission of evidence, saying it was unfair to the defense.
Cahill said the prosecution had an opportunity earlier to provide the evidence since it knew Fowler was raising the issue of carbon monoxide. He said allowing it now would prejudice the jury.


The judge wasn't wrong. The medical autopsy was supeanoead long before the trial started. They didn't find this bit of lost documentation until yesterday I believe. A large part of the defense rested on the possibility of carbon monoxide being a major cause of death. As I understand it the report said there was not an abnormal level of Carbon Monoxide in his system.

The defendants case was based on the facts known at the time the trial started. You can't go back and add facts without declaring the entire trial invalid. You'd like to think the truth would prevail and the truth would be welcome anytime but if you allow tactics like this no defendant would get a fair trial. Evidence would be "lost" until it's too late to do anything about it.
 
Maxor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hobnail: Maxor: So this is something where I am pretty sure that in a fairly large number of circumstances you aren't going to see significant issues from restraining someone in that fashion however it does present a plausible risk to a large segment of the population as well.  Just like being tased isn't going to cause lasting harm to many people but if you keep tasing someone with a weak heart you're going to have problems.  Most departments seem to have decided that restraining someone in this fashion is to great of a risk to be used on the general population but some haven't. I also get that trying to restrain someone who is actively resisting is hard to do textbook exact every time however the Floyd case is on video with witnesses and shows the officers being warned they were being excessive by observers and holding a restraint well after the guy had stopped resisting which makes him in their custody and care and their responsibility.

I don't feel like a it was a murder in my mind from watching the videos and reading about it I feel like it was manslaughter in the second degree according to Minnesota law.

609.205 MANSLAUGHTER IN THE SECOND DEGREE.
A person who causes the death of another by any of the following means is guilty of manslaughter in the second degree and may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than ten years or to payment of a fine of not more than $20,000, or both:
(1) by the person's culpable negligence whereby the person creates an unreasonable risk, and consciously takes chances of causing death or great bodily harm to another;

But that is for the prosecutors to decide not me.  I would also have probably brought both the murder and manslaughter charges at the same time figuring that I would get the manslaughter trying to get the murder.

Are you aware that Chauvin is charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter, in addition to the two murder charges?


Nope the headlines and blurbs I had read brought up the two murder charges and not the manslaughter.  It's something that I have had just enough interest in that I keep reading headline on the day articles and not getting much with actual in depth content. It's annoying honestly and after I read that and go over basically two sentences of new info and a quick rehash of the main story go well that took my 5 minutes of caring for the day hopefully someday I get a real in depth article on this.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bughunter: Yesterday, NRO of all places, published this about another defense "expert" on the stand:

https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/​chauvin-defense-expert-destroyed-on-th​e-stand/

Some of his testimony was preposterous - particularly the claim that if three police officers physically restrain a person prone on an asphalt street for over nine minutes, with his arms cuffed behind his back, with significant parts of the officers' body weight pressing down on him, with an officer's knees occasionally grinding into his neck and shoulders, and with his needing to press his face onto the street to try to shift into a breathing position, that is not a use of force, but merely a "control technique."

Apart from that, the testimony was an overall disaster for the defense.

(Did I miss some sort of change at National Review?  I have them marked in Wingnut Red...)


Defense expert witnesses are usually "the best you can afford who will lie on the stand, but since they are the expert you have no way to know if they are telling the truth."

And sometimes you end up in a jury where the 'expert' is someone who I was on the panel investigating them for scientific misconduct.  That was some good times and one angry ass judge.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Flappyhead: Police unions must have this guy on speed dial.


Bingo. No doubt PU's have Kardex address cards with the #'s of the sleaziest of every profession in every county.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ashelth: bughunter: Yesterday, NRO of all places, published this about another defense "expert" on the stand:

https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/​chauvin-defense-expert-destroyed-on-th​e-stand/

Some of his testimony was preposterous - particularly the claim that if three police officers physically restrain a person prone on an asphalt street for over nine minutes, with his arms cuffed behind his back, with significant parts of the officers' body weight pressing down on him, with an officer's knees occasionally grinding into his neck and shoulders, and with his needing to press his face onto the street to try to shift into a breathing position, that is not a use of force, but merely a "control technique."

Apart from that, the testimony was an overall disaster for the defense.

(Did I miss some sort of change at National Review?  I have them marked in Wingnut Red...)

Defense expert witnesses are usually "the best you can afford who will lie on the stand, but since they are the expert you have no way to know if they are telling the truth."

And sometimes you end up in a jury where the 'expert' is someone who I was on the panel investigating them for scientific misconduct.  That was some good times and one angry ass judge.


You get a funny just for the thought of the guy getting to the court seeing you on the jury and then going pale as they realize what that means for their testimony.
 
