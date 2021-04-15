 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mediaite)   To the left, "CDC: Less Than .01% of US Population Has Gotten Covid After Full Vaccination". To the right: pedantic discussion on how the word "fewer" should be used instead   (mediaite.com) divider line
76
    More: Cool, Vaccine, Immune system, Infection, cases of Covid-19, Vaccination, breakthrough infections, Wall Street Street Journal, CDC data  
•       •       •

537 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2021 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



76 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seems like a pretty high standard for ourselves, subby.

/I fully expect BS about how that means the vaccine doesn't work.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is BS and means the vaccine doesn't work.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Population is grammatically used as an uncountable noun, like "water" or "rice" or "data." "Less" is correct.

The bigger problem is idiots who consider "data" to be plural but then never use "datum" as the singular. If you say "these data are" but also say "datapoint," the data is conclusive that you are stupid.

Fight me.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take that x100 and you get a value that is also true.  What if they are LYING and fewer than 1000% of people get it?

Where is your Luciferase now?!
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why isn't the 95% vaccine preventing 100% of new cases in vaccinated people?!? The datum of the data from this datapoint is Delphic!
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: Take that x100 and you get a value that is also true.  What if they are LYING and fewer than 1000% of people get it?

Where is your Luciferase now?!


Bottom shelf of #2 -80 2nd rack box 3?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fewer is no longer in the White House .. He got impeached twice ..
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the CDC admits that people can get Covid after vaccination?
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if it is a difference in numbers, fewer is the proper term.
colloquially, nobody actually gives a fark.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're dealing with a specific number of people, it's a count noun:  "Fewer than 50 people attended the concert."  If you're dealing with a percentage of a large population, it's a mass noun:  "Less than 20% of the eligible population voted in the special election."
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowshovel: So the CDC admits that people can get Covid after vaccination?


What part of 95% < 100% do you not understand?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Population is grammatically used as an uncountable noun, like "water" or "rice" or "data." "Less" is correct.

The bigger problem is idiots who consider "data" to be plural but then never use "datum" as the singular. If you say "these data are" but also say "datapoint," the data is conclusive that you are stupid.

Fight me.


Ugh, can't stand that.  It's right up there with "an + h", when the 'h' isn't a vowel sound, eg. "an historical event".
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe with that in mind they should change their messaging that everyone should continue to lockdown and take all the same precautions they engaged in before they were vaccinated.
 
Owangotang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So can we reopen yet? Can we go around without masks if we are fully vaccinated? We need, at the very least, better messaging about how life will improve once more people are vaccinated. Ideally there would be a threshold, say 60% of Americans fully vaccinated, that would allow for life to get back to normal as closely as possible.

I am not impatient myself. I don't mind masks and I certainly don't mind distancing from other people. Americans as a whole, though, are not going to tolerate the mitigations much longer without a clear reason to do so, and even then they will still want to get back to normal no matter what.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit Jim, I'm an epidemiologist, not a statistician!
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tokinGLX: if it is a difference in numbers, fewer is the proper term.
colloquially, nobody actually gives a fark.


I would refine this to say "fewer" applies when we are talking about things that can only be counted in discrete units. "There are fewer than 10 people here," for example. But "it will take less than 10 minutes" is correct, because it might take, for example, 9 minutes and 30 seconds.

So in the case of this headline: "less" is the right word.
 
argylez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: Maybe with that in mind they should change their messaging that everyone should continue to lockdown and take all the same precautions they engaged in before they were vaccinated.


I think following their guidelines for fully vaccinated people is reasonable
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was taught that it was always "fewer", with the exception of "less than three"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowshovel: So the CDC admits that people can get Covid after vaccination?


Conservative humor everyone!


/Sexual Chocolate!
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's all well and good, but grandma is still convinced we'll all get a brain hemorrhage if we get it. "We don't know how dangerous it is!"
 
zulius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - grammar lesson
Youtube RGWiTvYZR_w
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today on FB I saw a friend use the term "fakedemic."  It really hurts when i roll my eyes that much.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good news everyone
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowshovel: So the CDC admits that people can get Covid after vaccination?


Yes, just like you can still get into a car accident even though you wear your seat belt. The key is whether the vaccine improves your odds of survival.

The answer to that question is yes. Your odds of contracting the virus greatly diminish and your odds of dying if you are one of the unlucky ones greatly diminish.

Now that I've gotten both shots, I have a better chance to win the lottery than I do dying of COVID, or even requiring hospitalization. My odds of dying in a car crash to and from my appointment were far, far greater than my odds of dying from COVID.

Possible is not the same as probable. Knowing the difference will greatly improve your life. (Or make you realize that the things you do every day are FAR more likely to kill you than you think. Sleep tight.)
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is BS and means that we should all remain locked down permanently, with all businesses operating only "at the pleasure of a Covid czar". I'm sure a particular farker will shortly be in to castigate us if we don't agree.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: That seems like a pretty high standard for ourselves, subby.

/I fully expect BS about how that means the vaccine doesn't work.


I wish I could turn off my self respect and record for you the idiocy of my coworker water cooler talk and the genius at the trade school I go to. Any excuse is an good reason not to get one. Even if it rolled out without a hitch like a magical genie made it, they wouldn't like it. Same people won't get a flu shot, so why would this be different.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: snowshovel: So the CDC admits that people can get Covid after vaccination?

Conservative humor everyone!


/Sexual Chocolate!


I thought it was somewhat humorous.

/Not conservative
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: tokinGLX: if it is a difference in numbers, fewer is the proper term.
colloquially, nobody actually gives a fark.

I would refine this to say "fewer" applies when we are talking about things that can only be counted in discrete units. "There are fewer than 10 people here," for example. But "it will take less than 10 minutes" is correct, because it might take, for example, 9 minutes and 30 seconds.

So in the case of this headline: "less" is the right word.


That's more or fewer true.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've stated this on this site before, but I am one of those who got it after the vaccination.  I believe I was infected about three weeks after the got the J & J.  Slight fever and a little fatigue for one day, then pretty much nothing after that.

So if the job of the vaccine is to keep me out of the hospital, mission accomplished.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: I was taught that it was always "fewer", with the exception of "less than three"


fewer is for countable nouns ("Republicans", "Seditionists").
less is for uncountable nouns ("Honorable Republcans", "People who like Ted Cruz")
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some hot Concern Troll v. Regular Troll action in this thread!
 
Conservative Humor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: snowshovel: So the CDC admits that people can get Covid after vaccination?

Conservative humor everyone!


/Sexual Chocolate!


I'm vaccinated, ladies!
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cleek: cman: I was taught that it was always "fewer", with the exception of "less than three"

fewer is for countable nouns ("Republicans", "Seditionists").
less is for uncountable nouns ("Honorable Republcans", "People who like Ted Cruz")


Twas a joke

Less than three = <3, a heart
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Less" here is used not in reference directly to people (who are a countable quantity) but to a fractional percentage (which is not a countable quantity).

0.01 is not an integer.  If you want to indicate a value lower than 0.01, "less than" is appropriate, not "fewer than."
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

argylez: Headso: Maybe with that in mind they should change their messaging that everyone should continue to lockdown and take all the same precautions they engaged in before they were vaccinated.

I think following their guidelines for fully vaccinated people is reasonable


Reasonable precautions are fine. I wouldn't discourage mask-wearing in dense places, for instance, or being cautious about who you mingle with and how. But broad prohibitions on business --- I think it's time to lift those in places which have succeeded to vaccinate large numbers of the population.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Has gotten Covid." Mind you, we're only a couple of months into the vaccination project. We'll see how the numbers look after a year and after ten years. But it's encouraging.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the Facebook trained Epidemiologists are going to be all over this new information, hopefully they will turn to colloidial silver instead so they become easily identifiable

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: tokinGLX: if it is a difference in numbers, fewer is the proper term.
colloquially, nobody actually gives a fark.

I would refine this to say "fewer" applies when we are talking about things that can only be counted in discrete units. "There are fewer than 10 people here," for example. But "it will take less than 10 minutes" is correct, because it might take, for example, 9 minutes and 30 seconds.

So in the case of this headline: "less" is the right word.


You're the closest to right,

"fewer" applies to all whole units "less"  can be whole units, partial units, or a substance. You cannot have fewer than one, but you can have less than one.

"I'll have fewer hotdogs that you will, and I'll add less mustard."

TFA discussed a percentage of The Population, so less is correct, If they had said "people" then it should have been fewer.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Less" is correct, as it's an estimate of a single number (percentage of the population). If it were expressed as a countable number (33,000 people), "fewer" would be appropriate.

And new cases are rising in the U.S. because teh freedoms, so it will appear that the vaccinations aren't as effective. I will start getting out more in 33 days (2 weeks after my second dose), but I'll still be double masking.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn them for their inaccuracy. They said it was 95% effective. Not 99.9% effective.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proteus_b: This is BS and means that we should all remain locked down permanently, with all businesses operating only "at the pleasure of a Covid czar". I'm sure a particular farker will shortly be in to castigate us if we don't agree.


Yeah. And also, during a rainstorm, let's just throw away our umbrealls because we are 20 feet from our destination. We're almost there. Why bother wearing our raincoat, either?

/exagerated bait taken
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Mind you, we're only a couple of months into the vaccination project.


THIS

But good news is good news.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to worry, that .01% will be featured as the headline story at the NY post, and other news sources.  With an included interview of "It didn't work for me, no way it will work for you!  Only one way to stop this, that's by letting nature take its course!".

Then the people who want to believe that (because they'd hate to be inconvenienced), will believe that, we fail to achieve herd immunity, and covid becomes a thing we are dealing with forever.

/"Breakthrough" cases have always been a thing and were always expected to be a thing.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowshovel: So the CDC admits that people can get Covid after vaccination?


Thisisbait.png
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The bigger problem is idiots who consider "data" to be plural but then never use "datum" as the singular. If you say "these data are" but also say "datapoint," the data is conclusive that you are stupid.


"Data" is plural; both "datum" and "datapoint" are singular.
 
argylez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proteus_b: argylez: Headso: Maybe with that in mind they should change their messaging that everyone should continue to lockdown and take all the same precautions they engaged in before they were vaccinated.

I think following their guidelines for fully vaccinated people is reasonable

Reasonable precautions are fine. I wouldn't discourage mask-wearing in dense places, for instance, or being cautious about who you mingle with and how. But broad prohibitions on business --- I think it's time to lift those in places which have succeeded to vaccinate large numbers of the population.


That's basically what they say in their guidance for fully vaccinated people

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated-guidance​.html
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Out of the more than 66 million Americans who have been fully vaccinated, only 5,800 cases of Covid-19 were identified, meaning that although the vaccine is extremely effective, it still does not protect 100 percent of people. "

No, the media aren't the problem here at all....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Population is grammatically used as an uncountable noun, like "water" or "rice" or "data." "Less" is correct.

The bigger problem is idiots who consider "data" to be plural but then never use "datum" as the singular. If you say "these data are" but also say "datapoint," the data is conclusive that you are stupid.

Fight me.


I'm not in the fight me camp that people equate datum with anecdote. If a single incident is an anecdote (even if recorded), and data is not the plural of anecdote, then datums, and by extension data, cannot exist. So which is it?

/This is obviously a logical fallacy
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 76 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.