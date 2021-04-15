 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Japan comes to the realization that a cute animated mascot maybe isn't the best way to win people over to your plan to release radioactive water into the ocean   (theguardian.com) divider line
43
    More: Fail, Nuclear power, Nuclear fission, animated character, Chernobyl disaster, Nuclear safety, Three Mile Island accident, Japanese government, Nuclear meltdown  
•       •       •

765 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2021 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how you get Godzilla.  After all those movies, do they really want to get Godzilla?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
awww such a cute little baby kaiju
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [i.pinimg.com image 320x313]


If this was not the Weeners, I was quitting Fark.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They still don't hold a candle to American hazardous waste. By an order of magnitude, at least.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
joemax [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean virtually everything in Japan has a cute animal mascot; why not for radioactive waste dumping?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They have cute mascots for everything. Even John Oliver
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I like the mascot. Rosy cheeks and a primal scream.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: If this was not the Weeners, I was quitting Fark.


You'd be back. They always come back... aaaaaaallwaaaaays.

\Blinky for 1/2 life
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Poppycock. If anyone can make cute, awakening mascots, it's Japan.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Radioactive water."

There is roughly one shot glass worth of tritiated water in the 1.3 million tons of water stored on site, that resists removal because, well, it's chemically almost identical to normal water.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Lol jfc
 
Trocadero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

teto85: This is how you get Godzilla.  After all those movies, do they really want to get Godzilla?


I haven't seen every single movie, but it wouldn't surprise me if one of the villains was a construction magnate who made his fortune rebuilding after each kaiju attack, so he starts luring Godzilla's rogue's gallery to generate new business.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Want to win people over? Uncensored godzilla porn
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How dare they release radioactive waste water into the ocean. Why can't they treat the environment with respect. It's not like the US has ever done this. I mean if we wanted to contaminate a lot of ocean water we parked some old navy boats there and detonated 105 nuclear bombs on them like god intended.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

erik-k: "Radioactive water."

There is roughly one shot glass worth of tritiated water in the 1.3 million tons of water stored on site, that resists removal because, well, it's chemically almost identical to normal water.


OMG, we're homeopathic water.
 
jso2897
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Let's be realistic.
We are talking about people who put schoolgirl's used panties in vending machines.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Hi kids! I'm Izzy the Isotope and I'm here to tell you about ionizing radiation!"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If it's safe enough to consume, start bottling it up and make a few bucks. No need to upset the neighbors.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why not just promise the public that the number of wish-granting fish is bound to increase after the water release?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: OMG, we're homeopathic water.


In other news, it's a good time to open a homeopathic A&E...

Homeopathic A&E
Youtube Cg2CQqMaU1I
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh lordy, the coastal anti-everything folks here in NW CA are having a meltdown of their own over this.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's safe to dump. Regular ocean water has tritium in it already. It won't change the concentration at all.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Want to win people over? Uncensored godzilla porn


Somewhere Marty the Mouse's ears perked up
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: lolmao500: Want to win people over? Uncensored godzilla porn

Somewhere Marty the Mouse's ears perked up


Dammit autocarrot, Matty
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: erik-k: "Radioactive water."

There is roughly one shot glass worth of tritiated water in the 1.3 million tons of water stored on site, that resists removal because, well, it's chemically almost identical to normal water.

OMG, we're homeopathic water.


Just say the word "radioactive" and half of fark suddenly turns into homeopaths.  Even more of Japan.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

erik-k: "Radioactive water."

There is roughly one shot glass worth of tritiated water in the 1.3 million tons of water stored on site, that resists removal because, well, it's chemically almost identical to normal water.


Stop using logic!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tritium emits a beta particle (electron) with a maximum energy of 18.6 keV, average of 5.7 keV. That's less energetic than walking across the carpet and touching a doorknob on a cold winter day.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can't hurt, though, right?
 
i state your name
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [i.pinimg.com image 320x313]


Glad to see this has been covered.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Can't hurt, though, right?


Literally can't.

It's amusing in a disheartening way to see all the "Believe the science!" Farkers responding with absolute ignorance and fear-mongering on this.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's it.  A little sugar on the plutonium helps it go down.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They already had a plutonium mascot
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What a Japanese mascot might look like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
discoballer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: functionisalwaystaken: lolmao500: Want to win people over? Uncensored godzilla porn

Somewhere Marty the Mouse's ears perked up

Dammit autocarrot, Matty


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenNinja [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, in this case especially, dilution IS the solution. It's really a non-issue, but sometimes it's hard to explain that to a layperson.
 
ScrimBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon: How dare they release radioactive waste water into the ocean. Why can't they treat the environment with respect. It's not like the US has ever done this. I mean if we wanted to contaminate a lot of ocean water we parked some old navy boats there and detonated 105 nuclear bombs on them like god intended.


Yeah!  Oh. Wait...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Damn it.
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Done in one.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon: How dare they release radioactive waste water into the ocean. Why can't they treat the environment with respect. It's not like the US has ever done this. I mean if we wanted to contaminate a lot of ocean water we parked some old navy boats there and detonated 105 nuclear bombs on them like god intended.


Wrong.
Navy should begin with a capitalized letter.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.