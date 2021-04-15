 Skip to content
(CBS Pittsburgh)   Two Lions test positive for Covid. Do the Moose and Elk have herd immunity?   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No kitten! That's something to not take pride in. The infections have caused an uproar but the mane thing is that den they are able to overcome it and will soon be feline fine. Etc, etc.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No, but Moose and Squirrel might.
pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
static.rogerebert.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You can't believe 'em. They're lion.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A moose once bit my sister.
 
MBooda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTA: The lions were both displaying some symptoms including occasional coughing and diarrhea.

OK, I think I've discovered a worse job than this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/thank god it wasn't hippos
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What even prompts these tests? Did the lion complain about the taste of his wildebeest steaks?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
JESUS CHRIST GET IN THE CAR THE LIONS HAVE COVID !!!
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, hopefully they should recover by the start of the regular season.
 
ccsears [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So... i have no technical background in any of this shiat but...

One of the rationales that i keep seeing right wing types bring up to show that covid was engineered or manipulated is that it is supposed to be rare for a virus to both cross species from an animal and remain very communicable to people.  If this jumped back from people to another species, wtfark does it mean, if anything?  Further proof that it is engineered to be insanely mutating and communicable, or that it was "accelerated" for research purposes in a lab, or just that once in a while mother nature decides to unleash a motherfarker on all of us?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They may not have herd immunity, but you really should worry about Mad Elk Disease in moose and Mad Squirrel Disease in Southerners.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Unfortunately,
No matter which one you feed, they'll both just try to eat you.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ABQGOD: What even prompts these tests? Did the lion complain about the taste of his wildebeest steaks?


Once somebody finds a disease in a zoo animal or a belovèd companion animal, everybody wants tests.

Zoo animals cost a lot of money. Pedigree pets can cost quite a bit of walking around money, also.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I_Am_Weasel: No kitten! That's something to not take pride in. The infections have caused an uproar but the mane thing is that den they are able to overcome it and will soon be feline fine. Etc, etc.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Taming of the shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
2 members of my Lions club were hospitalized for COVID, so I think their numbers are off.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I find it interesting that we're not seeing a ton in domestic cats, unless they can catch but remain basically asymptomatic. If these two caught it from short term contact with a carer, then felines cuddled up with infected humans stuck at home 24/7 should be catching it.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: A moose once bit my sister.


Mynd you, møøse CØVID Kan be pretti nasti.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ccsears: So... i have no technical background in any of this shiat but...

One of the rationales that i keep seeing right wing types bring up to show that covid was engineered or manipulated is that it is supposed to be rare for a virus to both cross species from an animal and remain very communicable to people.  If this jumped back from people to another species, wtfark does it mean, if anything?  Further proof that it is engineered to be insanely mutating and communicable, or that it was "accelerated" for research purposes in a lab, or just that once in a while mother nature decides to unleash a motherfarker on all of us?


It wasn't made in a lab, nor accelerated for research. Please trust in that.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/daily-life-coping/animals.html
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Well, hopefully they should recover by the start of the regular season.


Thats the first thing i thought,..... It cant be the animal, has top be the football team
Now i feel silly, and scared to go to the zoo.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bats shiatting on pangolins. Whodathunkit?
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Snow, maybe?
The Wizard of Oz - poppies (*it's GYPSUM, not asbestos FFS!)
Youtube RG2keYgBiZc
 
