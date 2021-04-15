 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Mighty Lemon Drops, Magazine, Clock DVA, and Ultravox. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #209. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good [time-of-day] everyone!

As mentioned Tuesday, I'll miss the actual show due to a follow-up on my recent vacation in a luxury hotel.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Good [time-of-day] everyone!

As mentioned Tuesday, I'll miss the actual show due to a follow-up on my recent vacation in a luxury hotel.


you stud you.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hooray
I have the day off and yard work to do
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sziasztok.
I was just thinking about Clock DVA the other day.
Righto. Going to wolf down the sea bass i just cooked & then I'm all set.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Good [time-of-day] everyone!

As mentioned Tuesday, I'll miss the actual show due to a follow-up on my recent vacation in a luxury hotel.


Not sure I would call it luxury...

tho I'm sure it cost a pretty penny.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A reminder, if you have not sent me your requests for our all request show, feel free to head over to my Twitter feed and scroll back as far as ya like to request anything I've played (minus the April Fool's show).

Please send your requests via email.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pista: Sziasztok.
I was just thinking about Clock DVA the other day.
Righto. Going to wolf down the sea bass i just cooked & then I'm all set.


Üdvözöllek dicső lovag
You can get sea bass that far inland??
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: Pista: Sziasztok.
I was just thinking about Clock DVA the other day.
Righto. Going to wolf down the sea bass i just cooked & then I'm all set.

Üdvözöllek dicső lovag
You can get sea bass that far inland??


Didn't you know? He lives in a yachting destination.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: ultraluzer: Pista: Sziasztok.
I was just thinking about Clock DVA the other day.
Righto. Going to wolf down the sea bass i just cooked & then I'm all set.

Üdvözöllek dicső lovag
You can get sea bass that far inland??

Didn't you know? He lives in a yachting destination.


Next to a (very) large inland lake...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: Pista: Sziasztok.
I was just thinking about Clock DVA the other day.
Righto. Going to wolf down the sea bass i just cooked & then I'm all set.

Üdvözöllek dicső lovag
You can get sea bass that far inland??


The big supermarkets are stocking more & more seafood recently.
The bass are from Spain I think. Or Croatia. I had to fillet them myself, but that's fairly easy.
Pan seared & served with Thai sweet chilli sauce with red peppers & green onions.
Fincsi volt :o)
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hello!
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Howdy all!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hi, everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

socalnewwaver: ultraluzer: Pista: Sziasztok.
I was just thinking about Clock DVA the other day.
Righto. Going to wolf down the sea bass i just cooked & then I'm all set.

Üdvözöllek dicső lovag
You can get sea bass that far inland??

Didn't you know? He lives in a yachting destination.


I found the photo of me on a yacht.
Very un-goth.

lol
 
