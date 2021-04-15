 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Large section of UK attempts to rejoin the EU   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Coast, Chalk, Southern England, Dorset council, Student geologist Jodie Brewin, Jurassic Coast  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the country is falling apart!
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the Jurassic coast collapsed why are we only hearing about it now?
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blamed on global warming climate change climate emergency in 3...2...1...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I thought the last movie sucked...
 
perigee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figgered it were the Scotties again. More sense it were a cliff, though; after votin' remain, dirt is smarter'n Scotties...
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's get this over with.
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Jurassic Park
Youtube gh4zvQfDhi0
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size


What ancient rock fall may look like
 
Foghorn of Ignorance
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What utter bilge! The 17.4m stout Englishmen who voted to get shot of those champagne-swilling bureaucrats couldn't be happier we've left, and won't be dragged back in no matter how much red tape Barnier and pals tries to wrap us in.

Even the fish are happier now that we're out, it's just the miserable Scots who keep on moaning, but when didn't they?
 
HairBolus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
> People urged to stay away after thousands of tonnes falls to Dorset beach in massive chunks

But the Jurassic Coast is famous for its fossils - what do you think the Jurassic Era was named for?

https://jurassiccoast.org/visit/fossi​l​-collecting/
Fark user imageView Full Size


and fossil hounds know that newly exposed rock is the best place to find them.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

p51d007: Blamed on global warming climate change climate emergency in 3...2...1...


Looking at scientific papers being published, it's the default explanation for everything, whether something goes up or down or stays the same.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

p51d007: Blamed on global warming climate change climate emergency in 3...2...1...


Nope. Not enough guns. Had it been armed, it'd never have collapsed into the sea.
 
BigMax
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What an unstable Cliff May look like:
themiddlespaces.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Dinodork
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HairBolus: > People urged to stay away after thousands of tonnes falls to Dorset beach in massive chunks

But the Jurassic Coast is famous for its fossils - what do you think the Jurassic Era was named for?

https://jurassiccoast.org/visit/fossil​-collecting/
[Fark user image 376x250]

and fossil hounds know that newly exposed rock is the best place to find them.


Um, it's named after the Jura Mountains.
 
