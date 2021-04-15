 Skip to content
Strayan man provides his insightful commentary and review of the Navy's recent twerking ceremony
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's not even twerking.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: That's not even twerking.


It's counter-clockwise below the equator, ya yank twat.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ozzy Man Reviews is the highlight of my Friday work day.  Just a little something to kill some time in the last hour of not wanting to be here anymore.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: Ozzy Man Reviews is the highlight of my Friday work day.  Just a little something to kill some time in the last hour of not wanting to be here anymore.


You're almost there. Enjoy your weekend.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thor's Blessed Hammer, that is some seriously cringe worthy dancing.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mock26: Thor's Blessed Hammer, that is some seriously cringe worthy dancing.


Thor's blessed hammer??

Seriously? You must have a serious neck beard.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe naming one our ships Canberra was a mistake.

/actually no
//look it up
///three for history
 
