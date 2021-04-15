 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Health officials warn that touching these hairy things in Florida can lead to a nasty rash   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    Florida, Florida Department of Health, Caterpillar, hairy caterpillars, Health officials, SEMINOLE COUNTY, Orgyia, tussock moth caterpillar, Orgyia leucostigma  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The DOH listed tips for parents if a child comes in contact with one of these caterpillars:

- Remove the bug from the skin without using bare hands

Got it.  Lick them off.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Of, course, that is true of Florida Man and Woman also.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I thought the article was going to be about hipsters
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Health officials warn that touching these hairy things in Florida can lead to a nasty rash

Floridians?
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey, imagine a Manchineel tree full of them
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
1)  Touching the bug will not cure COVID.  You will need a vaccine.
2)  Smoking the bug will not get you high.  But your mouth will itch and burn and you won't do that again.
3)  Name the bug Matt.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Health officials warn that touching these hairy things in Florida can lead to a nasty rash

Floridians?


Aha! For once I beat the other guy! Too slow! Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: 1)  Touching the bug will not cure COVID.  You will need a vaccine.
2)  Smoking the bug will not get you high.  But your mouth will itch and burn and you won't do that again.
3)  Name the bug Matt.


I think I would prefer to name it Dave Matthews Bandersnatch.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
it's not the trumpapillar?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 minute ago  
for some reason catapillers i can handle.  the millipedes are tough

Arcade Game: Millipede (1982 Atari)
Youtube r8IX8Y2t0LQ
 
