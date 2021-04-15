 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marketwatch)   Planes weren't packed last year but those who flew were   (marketwatch.com) divider line
8
    More: Followup, Firearm, Gun, Police, Handgun, Projectile, Security, Weapon, Ammunition  
•       •       •

520 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2021 at 6:25 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TSA agent
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meh, happens all the time. It's a non-issue.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Transportation Security Administration discovered 3,262 firearms at security checkpoints in U.S. airports last year. ......In 2020, one firearm was discovered for every 270 passengers screened, on average. That was more than twice as often as the previous year, when on average one gun was uncovered for every 521 passengers at TSA screenings.


Did the author even re-read that nonsense?     The number of passengers screened was a bit over 800 million, which would be around one gun for every 250,000 passengers....not 270.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Gee, you think maybe the dumbasses who think COVID is a hoax might also be correlated with arrogant, right wing assholes who need to bring firearms with them to take a shiat?

How could that be?!?!
 
TSA agent
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DrBrownCow: The Transportation Security Administration discovered 3,262 firearms at security checkpoints in U.S. airports last year. ......In 2020, one firearm was discovered for every 270 passengers screened, on average. That was more than twice as often as the previous year, when on average one gun was uncovered for every 521 passengers at TSA screenings.


Did the author even re-read that nonsense?     The number of passengers screened was a bit over 800 million, which would be around one gun for every 250,000 passengers....not 270.


They really, REALLY screwed up their maths.

The numbers of passengers screened appears to be daily average numbers across all airports TSA controls (50 states + territories).

2,307,911 is an average day in 2019 - 842,387,515 total passengers that year.
881,447 is an average day in 2020 - 322,609,602 total passengers that year.

2019 average is 1 firearm found for every 190,069 passengers screened - 12.1 firearms found on an average day.
2020 average is 1 firearm found for every 98,899 passengers screened - 8.9 firearms found on an average day.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One of my buddies at work flew all last year. No, he's not a TrumpNut, but he "doesn't trust the vaccine".

Dude's my age (50s). FFS.
 
amb
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DrBrownCow: The Transportation Security Administration discovered 3,262 firearms at security checkpoints in U.S. airports last year. ......In 2020, one firearm was discovered for every 270 passengers screened, on average. That was more than twice as often as the previous year, when on average one gun was uncovered for every 521 passengers at TSA screenings.


Did the author even re-read that nonsense?     The number of passengers screened was a bit over 800 million, which would be around one gun for every 250,000 passengers....not 270.


To be fair they are quoting the infographic from the TSA that says +800k passengers. I was pretty sure there is a scale problem with what they showed. The numbers on the TSA graphic would mean a little of 2,000 people a day flew in the US.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.