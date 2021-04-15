 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Russia claims 'there is no famine' in Best Korea, possibly due to bumper crops of dietary staples such as dirt, bark, or other Best Koreans to eat   (aljazeera.com) divider line
11
    More: Unlikely, North Korea, Kim Jong-il, Russian ambassador, Kim Il-sung, Alexander Matsegora's comments, South Korea, Korean language, foreign trade  
•       •       •

130 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2021 at 12:35 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Imagine being a Russian diplomat and being told "You're up for an ambassadorship."

Your mind would race. Where will you be going? Somewhere warm and tropical? Somewhere imaginably rich and modern?

And then you're told to hop in the back of the turnip truck and pack your best recipe for rock soup.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Blam Blam Blam - No Depression in New Zealand (1981) original version
Youtube 2HVogejKx_c
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oooh, Fun game.

Russia claims...
The sky is the golden orange of Trump's tan.
Selling Alaska was the greatest deal ever.
Borscht Fever is sweeping the world!
Bears make the best housepets.
Rolling coal is the best way to show those stuffy liberals your aircraft carrier means business.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What chronic generational
Fark user imageView Full Size
malnutrition might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wild9
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When I was 16 I was written up for eating a BigBoy that had sat under the lights too long. I didn't understand what was wrong with eating it because it needed tossed anyways and was given the explanation of "If no one buys it, we can toss it in the trash and mark it as food waste."

22 years later and I still don't agree with that. Give the food away, discount it so deeply that someone will buy it. Just don't toss it in the trash. There is soo much damn food and waste that no one needs to be hungry.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why are we sharing vaccines with the Norks?
Why do we let them participate in the Olympics?

Thats fuc*ing crazy.
 
wesmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Imagine being a Russian diplomat and being told "You're up for an ambassadorship."

Your mind would race. Where will you be going? Somewhere warm and tropical? Somewhere imaginably rich and modern?

And then you're told to hop in the back of the turnip truck and pack your best recipe for rock soup.


I would just try to keep my head down and not ever take a government post, because I really don't want to be poisoned to death.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
An Average Meal for a North Korean
Youtube ToJ-DFRiYzU
 
wesmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dallylamma: What chronic generational [Fark user image 624x463]malnutrition might look like

[Fark user image 850x999]


I already knew about the malnutrition and the fact that North Koreans are much shorter, but I never saw that pic before. Great illustration of it.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dallylamma: What chronic generational [Fark user image 624x463]malnutrition might look like

[Fark user image 850x999]


the malnutrition is real, but also real is the fact that because of american presence in south korea. there has been much more of a cultural mix that just is not possible in north korea
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.