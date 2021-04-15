 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Hospitals in India record over 200,000 cases of covid-19 in twenty-four hours, which is enough to threaten their entire healthcare industry or fill up one medium-sized train   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bharatiya Janata Party, Delhi, Narendra Modi, India, Mumbai, New Delhi  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yet, I'm still getting spam calls and emails about my car\computer warranties.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet the US still wins the Covid death race.

/so far, anyway
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm amazed that all the other horrendous diseases India has didn't just crowd out COVID.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand why this didn't happen 6+ months ago.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a friendly reminder that zero percent of patients given fluvoxamine at symptom onset have progressed to Severe Form Covid-19.  As to why, that is unclear.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The country's total caseload reached 14.1 million, just behind the United States that leads the global tally with 31.4 million cases."

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm amazed that all the other horrendous diseases India has didn't just crowd out COVID.


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm amazed that all the other horrendous diseases India has didn't just crowd out COVID.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nationalization of their numerous pharmaceutical plants to follow
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm amazed that all the other horrendous diseases India has didn't just crowd out COVID.


This is like....Tuesday in Mumbai.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: I don't understand why this didn't happen 6+ months ago.


Because the variants that existed 6 months ago weren't as severe on people under 70.

India's life expectancy is 69y.

So there weren't that many cases that needed hospitalization, back then.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: I don't understand why this didn't happen 6+ months ago.


6 months ago the virus required close contact or whatever secretion it was that made 1/10 carriers far more likely to transmit the disease.  It doesn't need to rely on those superspreaders anymore.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: I don't understand why this didn't happen 6+ months ago.

"India saw a downward trend in infections starting at the end of 2020 but the numbers began rising again in mid-February.
Recent regional elections and festivals including the mammoth month-long Kumbh Mela are expected to accelerate the infection rate further, with virologist Shahid Jamil calling them super-spreader events."
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nakmuay: "The country's total caseload reached 14.1 million, just behind the United States that leads the global tally with 31.4 million cases."

[i.pinimg.com image 400x418]


You're right, that should be 31.8 million cases.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://coronavirus.1point3acres.com/​
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nakmuay: "The country's total caseload reached 14.1 million, just behind the United States that leads the global tally with 31.4 million cases."

[i.pinimg.com image 400x418]


Gotta downplay how bad America's response has been
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It turns out that returning to normal too soon was a dumb idea.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: I don't understand why this didn't happen 6+ months ago.


You know why? Because india isnt testing and the tests they do are shiat. Like 50% false negative shiat. And also several indian states/cities violate WHO guidelines on covid and if someone dies of covid, most of the time they ''didnt die of covid but of something else''.

Basically covid deniers run india.

Chances are, india is number one in dead from covid.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: fluvoxamine


You would think that something that causes people to want to wash their hands less often would have the opposite effect.

But then again, since they're already infected, I guess it wouldn't make much difference.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Mister Buttons: I don't understand why this didn't happen 6+ months ago.

You know why? Because india isnt testing and the tests they do are shiat. Like 50% false negative shiat. And also several indian states/cities violate WHO guidelines on covid and if someone dies of covid, most of the time they ''didnt die of covid but of something else''.

Basically covid deniers run india.

Chances are, india is number one in dead from covid.


Do you blame trump, cuomo or desantis for this?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Covid ain't done with us. Not even close.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

great_tigers: lolmao500: Mister Buttons: I don't understand why this didn't happen 6+ months ago.

You know why? Because india isnt testing and the tests they do are shiat. Like 50% false negative shiat. And also several indian states/cities violate WHO guidelines on covid and if someone dies of covid, most of the time they ''didnt die of covid but of something else''.

Basically covid deniers run india.

Chances are, india is number one in dead from covid.

Do you blame trump, cuomo or desantis for this?


I blame Modi and his gang of make india great again cultists.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Merltech: Yet, I'm still getting spam calls and emails about my car\computer warranties.


So remember to mock then about this as well.

They are trying to cheat you after all...
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Mister Buttons: I don't understand why this didn't happen 6+ months ago.

6 months ago the virus required close contact or whatever secretion it was that made 1/10 carriers far more likely to transmit the disease.  It doesn't need to rely on those superspreaders anymore.


Subbys mom must be so relieved but also a little sad.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A year ago I predicted India was going to be a shiat-show.  Given its caste system, covid is going to be used as a way to deal with the untouchables once and for all.  Then they'll make a big show of crying about the tragedy.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just bathe in the Ganges.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm amazed that all the other horrendous diseases India has didn't just crowd out COVID.


Hey, the water is still wet to bathe in!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Just bathe in the Ganges.


Damn you!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/at least I provided visual disgustingness
 
Spindle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: A year ago I predicted India was going to be a shiat-show.  Given its caste system, covid is going to be used as a way to deal with the untouchables once and for all.  Then they'll make a big show of crying about the tragedy.


With all due respect, that didn't exactly require a crystal ball to make that prediction.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

blatz514: The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm amazed that all the other horrendous diseases India has didn't just crowd out COVID.

Hey, the water is still wet to bathe in!

[Fark user image 850x478]


50/50 chance there's a corpse in one of those garbage piles
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: And yet the US still wins the Covid death race.

/so far, anyway


We have more people medicated with life extending drugs and infected with the Republicanism germ that the CDC is working on.

I sure do hope that those of us that warned about the repercussions on the other side of this event are wrong but it's not looking good.

Who would have thought that India had so many infected with Republicanism. Live and learn I guess.

Hopefully they can curry some flavor from the cows.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: themindiswatching: And yet the US still wins the Covid death race.

/so far, anyway

We have more people medicated with life extending drugs and infected with the Republicanism germ that the CDC is working on.

I sure do hope that those of us that warned about the repercussions on the other side of this event are wrong but it's not looking good.

Who would have thought that India had so many infected with Republicanism. Live and learn I guess.

Hopefully they can curry some flavor from the cows.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

blatz514: The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm amazed that all the other horrendous diseases India has didn't just crowd out COVID.

Hey, the water is still wet to bathe in!

[Fark user image 850x478]


He can play with the toilet fish and bathe at the same time.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: It turns out that returning to normal too soon was a dumb idea.
[Fark user image 425x283]


It was all fun and games at the period party until one of the girls got diarrhea.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A scorching case of the Period Sh*ts. Boy have I ever.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
On track to have 1.6 million cases per day if it increases the same rate over the next month.

Doesn't seem imaginable, but the rate isn't slowing down at all yet. This could be by far the biggest disaster of the entire Covid epidemic.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: On track to have 1.6 million cases per day if it increases the same rate over the next month.

Doesn't seem imaginable, but the rate isn't slowing down at all yet. This could be by far the biggest disaster of the entire Covid epidemic.


It's like the start of every bad movie.
"Most of the Western World was enjoying the last Spring the world would ever know. In the slums of Bombay, Extra Serious COVID was about to f*ck sh*t up...."
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Spindle: OgreMagi: A year ago I predicted India was going to be a shiat-show.  Given its caste system, covid is going to be used as a way to deal with the untouchables once and for all.  Then they'll make a big show of crying about the tragedy.

With all due respect, that didn't exactly require a crystal ball to make that prediction.


And it's not limited to India.  Yesterday, I was reading that Hungary (and probably most of Eastern Europe) has made little or no effort to extend COVID testing or vaccination to ethnic minorities, especially Jewish and Romani communities.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Spindle: OgreMagi: A year ago I predicted India was going to be a shiat-show.  Given its caste system, covid is going to be used as a way to deal with the untouchables once and for all.  Then they'll make a big show of crying about the tragedy.

With all due respect, that didn't exactly require a crystal ball to make that prediction.


No, it didn't.  I just wish it wasn't so expected.  The level of suffering is going to be unimaginable.
.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

anfrind: Spindle: OgreMagi: A year ago I predicted India was going to be a shiat-show.  Given its caste system, covid is going to be used as a way to deal with the untouchables once and for all.  Then they'll make a big show of crying about the tragedy.

With all due respect, that didn't exactly require a crystal ball to make that prediction.

And it's not limited to India.  Yesterday, I was reading that Hungary (and probably most of Eastern Europe) has made little or no effort to extend COVID testing or vaccination to ethnic minorities, especially Jewish and Romani communities.


My ex-wife is a Hungarian Jew.  She's very happy she came to this country.
 
