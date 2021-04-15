 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   During lockdown 74yo Flanders man forgets he should be telling kids to get off his lawn, instead invites them to play in his garden. Rod and Todd think there are demons there, will stay in the house   (brusselstimes.com) divider line
13 Comments     (+0 »)
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This lockdown is like nothing at all.

Nothing at all.

Nothing at all.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sure, and when I invite them to play with my puppy in the van everybody assumes the worst.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The children can, among other things, feed goats and chickens, plant flowers....

This is brilliant. The kids think it's fun and you don't have to do any work yourself.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: The children can, among other things, feed goats and chickens, plant flowers....

This is brilliant. The kids think it's fun and you don't have to do any work yourself.


I'd been wondering what Tom Sawyer has been up to since finishing up that fence work.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are the ugliest children I've ever seen.  I'm not kidding.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

So whats going on in this thread.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids- if he offers you the local sprouts, don't try them.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would ask for that kind of liability.  I bet his insurance carrier has no idea and he is one goat biting off a little boys testicles away from utter financial ruin.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: Who would ask for that kind of liability.  I bet his insurance carrier has no idea and he is one goat biting off a little boys testicles away from utter financial ruin.


Not the US, so probably a saner legal and liability system
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
rka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flanders? Probably has unexploded WWI ordinance scattered around his lawn. He's looking to "oops" these kids and keep his hands clean.

Devious really.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

