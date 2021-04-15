 Skip to content
(BBC-US) The UK is experiencing a giant shortage of garden gnomes (bbc.com)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BBC editor to staff: time for a hard hitting story about supply chain interruptions. Ideas?--go!

Intern: fertilizers in short supply?

Editor: boring! next?

Rookie reporter: petrol supply tightening, prices rising--

Editor: Good God, people, this story needs teeth!

Senior Reporter: Garden gnome shortage.

Editor: Christ almighty, why haven't we been tracking this from the start? Lead with Garden Gnomes--go, go, go!

/and scene
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ehh just put some googly eyes on a rock and paint it green.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"All the News that's Fit to Print"
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I need to go get me some jumbo shrimp for lunch.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UberDave: Wanted for questioning:

[Fark user image 736x552]


Also wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slaxl
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Will out national nightmare never end?!
 
comrade
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Europe we have all of the garden gnomes we could ever want.

///.none
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
People buy those new?
I thought they were something you just inherited.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Are garden gnomes a high turnover item? Like, how many new gnome buyers are entering the market every year? How many replacement buyers?  I'd imagine a gnome has a pretty decent life expectancy and a reasonably low rate of early demise due to accidents and vandalism.
 
thisispete
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They're all stuck in hotel quarantine for two weeks.
 
Parallax [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They all went on holiday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Probably because that big shipment of dildos got held up in the Suez canal.
 
Tencolin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Will this effect the price of Winklebottom?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Are garden gnomes a high turnover item? Like, how many new gnome buyers are entering the market every year? How many replacement buyers?  I'd imagine a gnome has a pretty decent life expectancy and a reasonably low rate of early demise due to accidents and vandalism.


Target practice

We'll Shoot Your Stuff Episode 1: Yard Gnome
Youtube -h10Nn84Sgs
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6655321
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Prince Harry is available.
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
OK, what does the Suez Cagnal have to do with this? Dogn't gnomes come from Scagndagnavia? Just a quick hop across the Gnorth Sea. Or are these Africagn, gnot Europeagn gnomes? Cagn't swallows carry them?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Are garden gnomes a high turnover item? Like, how many new gnome buyers are entering the market every year? How many replacement buyers?  I'd imagine a gnome has a pretty decent life expectancy and a reasonably low rate of early demise due to accidents and vandalism.


My local supermarket is Asda, until very recently the WalMart operation in the UK, and they've been selling a shiatload of these f*ckers for years. Every month they'll get a new shipment in and you'll see these bastards all over the store. And they're big, two or three feet high.
And they must sell. People must buy them. Because Asda keep on buying more of these ceramic vermin.

/Not a gnome fan.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If I ever get a place with a garden I will have a few of these.;

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


\I have no shame. I *am* on Fark after all...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

New Age Redneck: [Fark user image 287x505]


On Gardeners

They're mad, you know.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: If I ever get a place with a garden I will have a few of these.;

[Fark user image 262x262]

[Fark user image 255x255]

[Fark user image 324x324]

\I have no shame. I *am* on Fark after all...


Case in point. Even without a garden. Especially without a garden.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: If I ever get a place with a garden I will have a few of these.;

[Fark user image 262x262]

[Fark user image 255x255]

[Fark user image 324x324]

\I have no shame. I *am* on Fark after all...


Don't forget about the firepit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

New Age Redneck: [Fark user image 287x505]


Needs mask & mittens, otherwise OK.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
