(The New York Times)   New survey shows that nearly half of all Republicans are every bit the uneducated sociopaths as previously thought   (nytimes.com) divider line
46
•       •       •

Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of them want to believe they're smrt.  But who cares!
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This last year has shown me something I already knew, a lot of conservatives are scared small minded bigoted people who believe what they want to believe based on some fake science website and because the loud man on TV told them to. Oh, and sticking it to the libs. Seriously.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sociopaths at least care about themselves. Republicans can't even manage that much caring.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At least part of the problem stems from Trump* trying to have it both ways. The virus was a "hoax" that was going to disappear like a miracle. But he wanted credit for rapid test deployment and he's whining about not getting credit for the vaccines or the speed of vaccine development and roll-out.

Before the vaccines got EUA, he grasped at every medical straw he could find: Hydroxychloroquine, UV light treatment, bleach "injections," etc.

The damage he and his sycophants did is still happening and may be incalculable.

*Yes, I know I could have just stopped there.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
ever notice how badly they all "need" guns for personal protection?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: ever notice how badly they all "need" guns for personal protection?


Pshaw! It is the "Libs" who need vaccines for protection.
 
cleek
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
natural selection at work.

it would be wrong to interfere.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Tax 'em $500 apiece if they don't get vaccinated by year's end.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In that case, the real problem with Covid is it isn't deadly enough.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did the FDA finally complete their trials and approve any of these vaccines?  Or are these still the Emergency Use Authorization vaccines that you sign a liability waiver completely absolving the manufacturer from any liability?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
if they weren't just functioning as viral mutation incubators that will fark everything up i'd agree with you.  As it stands think we should have an open season on Trumpers with tranq guns loaded with vaccine instead of sleepy juice.    maybe some sleepy juice too; anything to get them to shut up of a couple hours.
 
ENS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Did the FDA finally complete their trials and approve any of these vaccines?  Or are these still the Emergency Use Authorization vaccines that you sign a liability waiver completely absolving the manufacturer from any liability?


130+ million people seems like a fairly representative sample size to establish safety and efficacy.

Good luck suing a pharmaceutical company anyhow, indemnity or not.
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Make the vaccine required for travel and working, then wait them out.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There's your doom and gloom now, doomed and gloomers?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
W
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They not only don't want it, they don't care about spreading covid.  Seriously...these people DO NOT CARE
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I listened to five extremely conservative coworkers have a one hour conversation yesterday (filled with a complete lack of scientific understanding of inoculation) wherein they were all in agreement that Covid isn't a problem anyone should worry about, the vaccine is just a form of government control of the weak-minded sheeple, and that none of them will be getting it because they "see right through Biden's bullshiat."  The only thing preventing me from coming unhinged on the lot of them is that 80% of them are far enough above me on the totem pole that I'd have quickly been job hunting.

TL;DR - there is a firmly anti-science, "I do what I know is best!" mindset amongst large swaths of the US population
 
zeroeffect
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it's time to revive leprosy colonies, but maybe it's time to revive leprosy colonies. Leave them all on an island somewhere to catch all the easily preventable diseases they'd like, old or new.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have had a Trumper brag to me that they were smart, because they did all their daughter's online homeschool work, and were getting good grades.  It wasn't even a good homeschool system, one of those creationist homeschool systems that skips over all the science and history.  Well at least if the daughter is getting cheated out of an education, she is getting cheated out of a BS creationist education.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why the hell should I get a vaccination if I still have to wear a mask? That's like drinking non-alcoholic beer - what's the point?
 
inntheory
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There are levels to which this is a problem as well as a solution.
 
debug
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be great if all of them got covid and died?  Too bad it never works out that way.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Did the FDA finally complete their trials and approve any of these vaccines?  Or are these still the Emergency Use Authorization vaccines that you sign a liability waiver completely absolving the manufacturer from any liability?


Fun fact, if almost any vaccine inflicts an injury on you, you can't sue the manufacturer and instead have to go to a special court for compensation.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Thisbymaster: Make the vaccine required for travel and working, then wait them out.


Better yet, make everyone who hasn't had a vaccination put a bright yellow star on their shirt.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's a cult.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

debug: Wouldn't it be great if all of them got covid and died?  Too bad it never works out that way.


You mean get COVID and still have a 99% survival rate?
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

zeroeffect: I'm not saying it's time to revive leprosy colonies, but maybe it's time to revive leprosy colonies. Leave them all on an island somewhere to catch all the easily preventable diseases they'd like, old or new.


Kalaupapa is closed. The mule trail to the peninsular piece of paradise shoulda tol' yuh.

Tanks, cuz. Wop yer jaws.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Sociopaths at least care about themselves.


Exactly.  The people in the lower-left quadrant are not sociopaths.  They are stupid.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, I realize that I'm not reaching out to them and that I need to reach out to them. Sad!
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Why the hell should I get a vaccination if I still have to wear a mask? That's like drinking non-alcoholic beer - what's the point?


Responsible citizening.
 
cleek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
it's very important to their identity as 'conservatives' to resist things they've been told are representative of liberalism.

don't call it identity politics, though. because they won't know what you mean.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Thisbymaster: Make the vaccine required for travel and working, then wait them out.


I wish, but that will never happen. Republicans control many (most?) state governments, so nothing will happen there. And if Democrats passed any such law nationally, it would be quickly challenged and struck down by the rightwing Supreme Court.

The sad fact is Republicans have America's balls in a vice on this one.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: debug: Wouldn't it be great if all of them got covid and died?  Too bad it never works out that way.

You mean get COVID and still have a 99% survival rate?


OK, vimy.
 
cleek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Why the hell should I get a vaccination if I still have to wear a mask? That's like drinking non-alcoholic beer - what's the point?


because it greatly reduces your likelihood of serious illness and greatly reduces your ability to infect others, you farking sociopath.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Sociopaths at least care about themselves. Republicans can't even manage that much caring.


They are deeply concerned about the fortunes of billionaires.
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: debug: Wouldn't it be great if all of them got covid and died?  Too bad it never works out that way.

You mean get COVID and still have a 99% survival rate?


Your ignorance is tragic.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So half of half of the country - we are talking about what 25% said in a survey. And herd immunity starts at 75% have had the vaccine or previously infected.

This is an outrage?
 
debug
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: debug: Wouldn't it be great if all of them got covid and died?  Too bad it never works out that way.

You mean get COVID and still have a 99% survival rate?


No, I mean get covid and died.  I think I said it pretty clearly.
 
mrlewish
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Did the FDA finally complete their trials and approve any of these vaccines?  Or are these still the Emergency Use Authorization vaccines that you sign a liability waiver completely absolving the manufacturer from any liability?


they are and were already free of liability from vaccines... they have been for decades.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I have had a Trumper brag to me that they were smart, because they did all their daughter's online homeschool work, and were getting good grades.  It wasn't even a good homeschool system, one of those creationist homeschool systems that skips over all the science and history.  Well at least if the daughter is getting cheated out of an education, she is getting cheated out of a BS creationist education.


When kids go to that kind of school, they usually have to get a GED later in order to be, y'know, *hireable.*  They're also mostly as poorly educated as people who never had anything even remotely resembling a formal education.  But that's entirely the point, because they tend to be good, churchgoing Republicans who watch FOX and OAN and know to select team red when directed to do so.  A basic education that also includes logic and critical thinking skills would simply get in the way.
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You sure about that?  Seems low.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: I listened to five extremely conservative coworkers have a one hour conversation yesterday (filled with a complete lack of scientific understanding of inoculation) wherein they were all in agreement that Covid isn't a problem anyone should worry about, the vaccine is just a form of government control of the weak-minded sheeple, and that none of them will be getting it because they "see right through Biden's bullshiat."  The only thing preventing me from coming unhinged on the lot of them is that 80% of them are far enough above me on the totem pole that I'd have quickly been job hunting.

TL;DR - there is a firmly anti-science, "I do what I know is best!" mindset amongst large swaths of the US population


The good news is that a promotion may be opening up in the near future!
 
rogue49
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cleek: natural selection at work.

it would be wrong to interfere.


Except they're also harming others

If they want to pull a trigger on themselves
Go for it

But right now, they're playing with a machine gun with the safety off.

That crud gets everywhere
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Catsaregreen: debug: Wouldn't it be great if all of them got covid and died?  Too bad it never works out that way.

You mean get COVID and still have a 99% survival rate?


What's 1% of the population of the United States?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Legalize suicide.  The GOP is promoting that already.

Insurance companies can deal with what a purposeful suicide is as far a benefits.  Like the "concerned no vaxxers" have life insurance anyway.  Maybe something on their $100,000 pickup truck or the boat or the house, but the bank gets that.

If a company has "dead peasant" insurance deny benefits for a purposeful no vaccine death it could work.  Companies may start vaccine clinics on the job site to get "dead peasant" benefits.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Let them die.
 
