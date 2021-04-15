 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Two French men get drunk. Do they a) go and eat a nice meal with some quality red wine, b) start a drunken fight in a sleazy bar or c) inject each other in the penis with cream normally used to treat hemorrhoids?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ce n'est pas comme ça que tu faiséclair !!!
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well damn. I didn't realize I was supposed to be French before doing all that.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They surrendered to the impulse?
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was certain they'd fight about the Dreyfus Affair. Kind of shocked.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, need the 'NOPE!' octopus for this one...
 
wiwille
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Two drunk friends were left with swollen penises after injecting each other with a piles cream they heard could give them extra girth"

So it worked!
 
el_mocoso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oui-oui!
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro que no los tres?
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bleau balls
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Girth Brooks approves.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ça va sectomy?
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't hemorrhoid cream shrink tissue?
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These Fark quizzes are way too easy.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been very drunk on many occasions.

I have never been THAT drunk.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
they should have used toothpaste, i hear that works
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And the kids say that even to this day, when it is quiet just before sunrise, you can still hear the madman's laughter floating with the wind.

Hee hee hee!
Hon, hon, hon!

/shamelessly stolen from myself from the croissant thread
//I pray for a third topic that may apply
///tres slashes!
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am a male, and despite being an adult, I did not know that you could tuck your testicles in your body!

I'm not going to play with this knowledge though, I'll probably mess it up.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wouldn't hemorrhoid cream make your gizmo shrink?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wee Wee
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Wouldn't hemorrhoid cream make your gizmo shrink?


Was what I was thinking. DRTFA, but I'm assuming that since they were injecting each other, it might not have the desired effect.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
'A'

This one's 'A'
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And of course, neither man really has to face the consequences of his actions because of universal healthcare.

See what kind of stupid shenanigans morans will get up to when they don't have medical bills to pay?

Imagine what Florida Man would do with free healthcare. It would be like a never-ending mega-series of Jackass.

Is this really what you want, Liberoos?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It made their baton rouge....
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So did it cure the itching, burning or bleeding when they pee?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Aka the "brie-stuffed baguette".
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Preperation Hard-on?
 
