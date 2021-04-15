 Skip to content
(First Coast News)   Florida cows beefing with suburban neighborhood, will not moove or hoof it out when threatened with car alarms and lawn sprinklers and yes subby is milking this one   (firstcoastnews.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Florida, original name, Jacksonville, Florida, kine of cattle, state's original industry, residential neighborhood, Sumter County, Florida, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby should be polled and branded.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
free steaks!
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sounds like udder chaos.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Unfettered by sprinklers, car alarms..."

Perhaps writer of article ( I cannot bring myself to use 'author') means 'unfazed?' Unfettered is why the cattle could roam the neighborhood freely.
 
6nome
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the Olde saying: don't fark a cow if you're not going to give it a reach-around.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: free steaks!


I know a guy who can help make this happen

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Florida cows beefing..."


Yeah, they do. I seen 'em heeling it down the drain.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can't believe the cops didn't shoot the black cow.
 
down-right-FP
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's what I herd, anyway...
 
Snort
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: "Unfettered by sprinklers, car alarms..."

Perhaps writer of article ( I cannot bring myself to use 'author') means 'unfazed?' Unfettered is why the cattle could roam the neighborhood freely.


Give the intern a break.  He's still in literature classes at the local community college.
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There's a solution for every problem.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thats My Name too! [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You otta pack some hay, feed them they will moo by you
Grazing in the grass, as you causally pass, they'll moo by you
With those swishing tails, filling up their pails
If you could only see, cows lined in a row
Mooing so low, how happy you'd be
You'll never be blue, when you hear them moo, moo by you...

/tip of the hat to Linda Ronstadt and Bob Miller's Polkarana
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Subby is full of manure.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"It is unclear where the cows came from. But, Jacksonville has a long history with cows."

Anyone on this planet who identifies as a "journalist" needs to kill themselves - now.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's Dante's Bovine Comedy.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just a recon unit searching for the nearest armory. Chopper Chickens on stand-by.
 
