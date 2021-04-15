 Skip to content
(WCTI 12 New Bern)   High school basketball coach decides to rob a drug stash house. Since his name is not Omar from "The Wire", you know how it turns out   (wcti12.com) divider line
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chill, Winston!

/Salem
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Walter Black
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
His last words were, "TIME OUT! TIME OUT! STOP THE SHOT CLOCK!"
 
kindms
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
so you tried to rob a Mexican cartel, killed one, your buddy died and you are headed to prison ? LOL Dead man walking

I wonder how long he lasts in prison before the cartel gets him
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm going to go out on a limb and say that f*cking with a Mexican cartel is never ever going to work out in your favor.  Even if they got away with it at first, then what.  I doubt the cartel is just going to write that off as a loss.  If you don't literally have an army, I can't imagine fighting the cartel ends any other way than you dying.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
 Harris was the basketball coach at the school, where he was well-loved and respected, but Sheriff Johnson told ABC affiliate WSOC that there was another side to Harris that most people didn't see -- one that was involved in the dangerous and deadly drug world.


Any one else read this with Bill Kurtis' voice?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Of all the enemies one can make in this world, I think a Mexican drug cartel has got to be just about the worst.
 
BigMax
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kindms: so you tried to rob a Mexican cartel, killed one, your buddy died and you are headed to prison ? LOL Dead man walking

I wonder how long he lasts in prison before the cartel gets him


It doesn't sound like he spent his life walking the safe path...
 
brilett
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you don't give it 110%.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Harris was hired by Union Academy Charter School in July 2017 as a high school Spanish teacher

Not exactly Walter White but you work with what you have. In this case, using your language skills to locate a Mexican cartel bagman then die robbing him.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
... there was another side to Harris that most people didn't see -- one that was involved in the dangerous and deadly drug world.


OK, but how?  Was he just high a lot?  Did he sell drugs?  Was he getting students HGH for an edge?  Does he just like robbing drug dealers? Was he sleeping with the drugs and thought they were headed for a long term relationship but the drugs were acting really noncommittal and wouldn't introduce him to their parents?
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can't say what he did was right but I understand. With the way jobs are paying right now I honestly don't blame anyone for going and farking up criminals for their possessions.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Any one else read this with Bill Kurtis' voice?


Try to catch Bill Hader imitating Keith Morrison from Dateline.

Watch Bill Hader Meet His Idol, Dateline's Keith Morrison, For The 1st Time | Sunday TODAY - Bing video
 
Klyukva
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kindms: so you tried to rob a Mexican cartel, killed one, your buddy died and you are headed to prison ? LOL Dead man walking

I wonder how long he lasts in prison before the cartel gets him


From the way the story went (using other sources than this article) it looks like the coach's partner who committed the robbery with him might have been the one who shot the coach. The dead cartel member on the scene was found tied up and shot in the head. So I'm thinking maybe after executing the cartel bro the other robber gets the bright idea that his share is twice as large if he kills his partner.
 
