(Washington Post)   Army admits that, yeah, OK, the DC Guard might have technically "misused" those helicopters back during the George Floyd demonstrations when it flew them so low over the crowds. But surely you can acknowledge that the crowds were mostly non-white   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, a few individuals were "disciplined." When can we expect their commanders to be relieved of duty?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're blaming this on the "DC Guard" instead of Barr's Unmarked Green Troops?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really smart using red cross labelled helicopters to attack the enemy, I'm sure they don't do that in combat also. Hopefully only trump generals are this f##ucking stupid.
 
grchunt [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: So, a few individuals were "disciplined." When can we expect their commanders to be relieved of duty?


How about never? Does never worked for you?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they play Ride of the Valkyries?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Four of the five helicopters that flew that night were medical aircraft. It was a violation of Army regulations to use them on nonmedical missions without specific approval, the report found. Brig. Gen. Robert K. Ryan, who oversaw the mission, did not seek approval and did not know of the requirement, the report said. "

Shoot first, ask questions later when third parties keep pestering you about it.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grchunt: beezeltown: So, a few individuals were "disciplined." When can we expect their commanders to be relieved of duty?

How about never? Does never worked for you?


No. No, it doesn't work for me.
 
i state your name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did a few individual take liberties...
Animal House (7/10) Movie CLIP - Deltas on Trial (1978) HD
Youtube ROxvT8KKdFw
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
55' in a city. If one would've crashed more than the crew and protesters would've been dead.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: "Four of the five helicopters that flew that night were medical aircraft. It was a violation of Army regulations to use them on nonmedical missions without specific approval, the report found. Brig. Gen. Robert K. Ryan, who oversaw the mission, did not seek approval and did not know of the requirement, the report said. "

Shoot first, ask questions later when third parties keep pestering you about it.


A flag officer didn't realize he couldn't fly medical aircraft for a non-medical mission? At a minimum, he should have known he needed to ask that question before authorizing the mission. Remove his star and force him into immediate retirement.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: "Four of the five helicopters that flew that night were medical aircraft. It was a violation of Army regulations to use them on nonmedical missions without specific approval, the report found. Brig. Gen. Robert K. Ryan, who oversaw the mission, did not seek approval and did not know of the requirement, the report said. "

Shoot first, ask questions later when third parties keep pestering you about it.


He knew the requirement as it is a key part of the Red Cross mission.
 
spottymax [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Just like farking Saigon"
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: New Rising Sun: "Four of the five helicopters that flew that night were medical aircraft. It was a violation of Army regulations to use them on nonmedical missions without specific approval, the report found. Brig. Gen. Robert K. Ryan, who oversaw the mission, did not seek approval and did not know of the requirement, the report said. "

Shoot first, ask questions later when third parties keep pestering you about it.

A flag officer didn't realize he couldn't fly medical aircraft for a non-medical mission? At a minimum, he should have known he needed to ask that question before authorizing the mission. Remove his star and force him into immediate retirement.


And down the chain, the aviation unit's officers would have explicitly known this nuance.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Floyd protestors should have just attacked the capitol building. Then the NG wouldn't have even shown up. at all.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: The Floyd protestors should have just attacked the capitol building. Then the NG wouldn't have even shown up. at all.


reactiongifs.usView Full Size


/i know you aren't really serious though
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Are you farking shiatting me? Who in their farking minds thought that was safe?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IM kinda surprised the Army hasnt gotten a raft of shiat over naming all of their helicopters after Native American tribes.
For those not familiar with US History, the two groups have a history of, shall we say, "unpleasantness".
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: New Rising Sun: "Four of the five helicopters that flew that night were medical aircraft. It was a violation of Army regulations to use them on nonmedical missions without specific approval, the report found. Brig. Gen. Robert K. Ryan, who oversaw the mission, did not seek approval and did not know of the requirement, the report said. "

Shoot first, ask questions later when third parties keep pestering you about it.

A flag officer didn't realize he couldn't fly medical aircraft for a non-medical mission? At a minimum, he should have known he needed to ask that question before authorizing the mission. Remove his star and force him into immediate retirement.


I'd say give him the bird, but he doesn't even deserve that much. Bust him all the way down to butterbars before you give him the heave-ho, I say.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If nothing else, future Army aviators will know who to thank when their medical helicopters are targeted.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: jso2897: The Floyd protestors should have just attacked the capitol building. Then the NG wouldn't have even shown up. at all.

[reactiongifs.us image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

/i know you aren't really serious though


Serious about what?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: IM kinda surprised the Army hasnt gotten a raft of shiat over naming all of their helicopters after Native American tribes.
For those not familiar with US History, the two groups have a history of, shall we say, "unpleasantness".


It's pretty much on the up and up.

https://www.wearethemighty.com/mighty​-​history/the-reason-army-helicopters-ar​e-named-after-native-tribes-will-make-​you-smile/
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When I saw video of the of helicopters being misused this way I had a sinking feeling that enough of the military was on Trump's side that there was going to be an honest to Buddha coup d'état

Total "banana republic" move and everyone involved knew it while they were ordering it or carrying it out
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, aslongasnowhitepeoplewereheldtoaccount​forviolatingthelaw, that's all that matters.

/Now listen to them biatch when the red cross is fired on.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Be thankful they weren't police helicopters.
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Serious Black: New Rising Sun: "Four of the five helicopters that flew that night were medical aircraft. It was a violation of Army regulations to use them on nonmedical missions without specific approval, the report found. Brig. Gen. Robert K. Ryan, who oversaw the mission, did not seek approval and did not know of the requirement, the report said. "

Shoot first, ask questions later when third parties keep pestering you about it.

A flag officer didn't realize he couldn't fly medical aircraft for a non-medical mission? At a minimum, he should have known he needed to ask that question before authorizing the mission. Remove his star and force him into immediate retirement.


"I didn't know I wasn't allowed to do that."
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: dothemath: IM kinda surprised the Army hasnt gotten a raft of shiat over naming all of their helicopters after Native American tribes.
For those not familiar with US History, the two groups have a history of, shall we say, "unpleasantness".

It's pretty much on the up and up.

https://www.wearethemighty.com/mighty-​history/the-reason-army-helicopters-ar​e-named-after-native-tribes-will-make-​you-smile/

"...the helicopter or aircraft is then part of a ceremony attended by Native American leaders, who bestow tribal blessings."


That is so very bizarre.
Those helicopters are exactly what would be used to hunt down and kill the Natives if they were available back then.
 
the voice of raisin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Serious Black: jso2897: The Floyd protestors should have just attacked the capitol building. Then the NG wouldn't have even shown up. at all.

[reactiongifs.us image 320x240]

/i know you aren't really serious though


yeah.  it's called sarcasm and was really obvious
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: When I saw video of the of helicopters being misused this way I had a  feeling that enough of the military was on Trump's side that there was going to be an honest to Buddha coup d'état

Total "banana republic" move and everyone involved knew it while they were ordering it or carrying it out


Thankfully Trump can't do anything to save his farking life, including closing a farking umbrella. Literally anything he intentionally tries to do is a farking failure.
 
the voice of raisin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: dothemath: IM kinda surprised the Army hasnt gotten a raft of shiat over naming all of their helicopters after Native American tribes.
For those not familiar with US History, the two groups have a history of, shall we say, "unpleasantness".

It's pretty much on the up and up.

https://www.wearethemighty.com/mighty-​history/the-reason-army-helicopters-ar​e-named-after-native-tribes-will-make-​you-smile/


Bell AH-1 (Huey) Cobra?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: IM kinda surprised the Army hasnt gotten a raft of shiat over naming all of their helicopters after Native American tribes.
For those not familiar with US History, the two groups have a history of, shall we say, "unpleasantness".


And after that Native Americans have been far more likely than average Americans to serve in the US military.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "Four of the five helicopters that flew that night were medical aircraft. It was a violation of Army regulations to use them on nonmedical missions without specific approval, the report found. Brig. Gen. Robert K. Ryan, who oversaw the mission, did not seek approval and did not know of the requirement, the report said. "

Shoot first, ask questions later when third parties keep pestering you about it.


Pretty sure that was said quite frequently during post-war trials in the 1940s.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jaytkay: dothemath: IM kinda surprised the Army hasnt gotten a raft of shiat over naming all of their helicopters after Native American tribes.
For those not familiar with US History, the two groups have a history of, shall we say, "unpleasantness".

And after that Native Americans have been far more likely than average Americans to serve in the US military.


Poor people have poor options.
 
caljar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: IM kinda surprised the Army hasnt gotten a raft of shiat over naming all of their helicopters after Native American tribes.
For those not familiar with US History, the two groups have a history of, shall we say, "unpleasantness".


It is only lately that the woke have decided having something named in your honor is wrong.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: IM kinda surprised the Army hasnt gotten a raft of shiat over naming all of their helicopters after Native American tribes.
For those not familiar with US History, the two groups have a history of, shall we say, "unpleasantness".


Raft of shiat for what? Naming kick-ass marvels of engineering after some of the toughest enemies the US Army ever fought?

I would hope the tribal nations concerned see it as the honor it is clearly intended to be.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: edmo: dothemath: IM kinda surprised the Army hasnt gotten a raft of shiat over naming all of their helicopters after Native American tribes.
For those not familiar with US History, the two groups have a history of, shall we say, "unpleasantness".

It's pretty much on the up and up.

https://www.wearethemighty.com/mighty-​history/the-reason-army-helicopters-ar​e-named-after-native-tribes-will-make-​you-smile/

Bell AH-1 (Huey) Cobra?


The AH-1 started life as a variant of the UH-1, which was officially named the Iroquois.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: edmo: dothemath: IM kinda surprised the Army hasnt gotten a raft of shiat over naming all of their helicopters after Native American tribes.
For those not familiar with US History, the two groups have a history of, shall we say, "unpleasantness".

It's pretty much on the up and up.

https://www.wearethemighty.com/mighty-​history/the-reason-army-helicopters-ar​e-named-after-native-tribes-will-make-​you-smile/

Bell AH-1 (Huey) Cobra?


Huey's proper name is Iroquois.

"Huey" was a nickname due to the UH-1 term.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: edmo: dothemath: IM kinda surprised the Army hasnt gotten a raft of shiat over naming all of their helicopters after Native American tribes.
For those not familiar with US History, the two groups have a history of, shall we say, "unpleasantness".

It's pretty much on the up and up.

https://www.wearethemighty.com/mighty-​history/the-reason-army-helicopters-ar​e-named-after-native-tribes-will-make-​you-smile/

"...the helicopter or aircraft is then part of a ceremony attended by Native American leaders, who bestow tribal blessings."

That is so very bizarre.
Those helicopters are exactly what would be used to hunt down and kill the Natives if they were available back then.


And the US still doesn't provide basic necessities to those living on reservations. It's a perverse joke.
 
tekmo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: 55' in a city. If one would've crashed more than the crew and protesters would've been dead.


I'm sure that occurred to literally everyone involved.

Obviously, they don't give a shiat about killing people.

That's their jam.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: New Rising Sun: "Four of the five helicopters that flew that night were medical aircraft. It was a violation of Army regulations to use them on nonmedical missions without specific approval, the report found. Brig. Gen. Robert K. Ryan, who oversaw the mission, did not seek approval and did not know of the requirement, the report said. "

Shoot first, ask questions later when third parties keep pestering you about it.

Pretty sure that was said quite frequently during post-war trials in the 1940s.


The vast majority of German war prisoners in the Nuremberg trials had their genitals smashed to smithereens as they were tortured to confess. I think we learned recently from Abu Ghraib and Guantanamo Bay why that isn't such a good idea.
 
