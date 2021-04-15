 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   It's starting to look like the United States is turning into that one crazy aunt you have who collects porcelain cats and dolphins, except we're doing it with vaccine doses   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bloomberg vaccine order tracker
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hey Trumpers, do you want to see brown and black furriners take YOUR medicine away from you? Get your vaccine before the rest of the world STEALS it.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pls send to EU. I want beer gardens again.

Kthxbi
 
macadamnut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
More like the creepy dad who's obsessed with lighthouses for some reason.
 
wage0048
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I got my 2nd Pfizer shot on Monday, so I'm getting a real kick... etc.

I would like to see more movement on trials in younger kids.  I have a 4-year-old and it would be nice if we could get her safely vaccinated before she starts school this fall.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The point should be to store all of those unneeded doses where Canada can see them.
 
peterquince
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So....based on the Bloomberg tracker, the US isn't even the largest purchaser of any of the vaccines. I see no outrage here.

I will say, though, that as we get closer to having "enough" doses, it's definitely time to figure out how we should be contributing to the international effort.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well for one, we don't know how long they will provide immunity so it would make sense to try to have a second round ready to go.
 
thornhill
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And when we start giving them to third-world countries, the Trumpers who refuse to get vaccinated will complain the loudest.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Pls send to EU. I want beer gardens again.

Kthxbi


Send beer gardens, we need to attract vaccine eligible-but-"hesitant" dummies
 
indylaw
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thornhill: And when we start giving them to third-world countries, the Trumpers who refuse to get vaccinated will complain the loudest.


Good, if it makes them want to get vaccinated for stupid/racist reasons at least they'll be vaccinated.
 
kindms
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Vaccine diplomacy.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Based on the J&J that isn't being used anymore.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Hey Trumpers, do you want to see brown and black furriners take YOUR medicine away from you? Get your vaccine before the rest of the world STEALS it.


B-b-but STEM CELLS 'N ABORSHUNS! MICRO-CHIPS 'n salsa! BILLY GATES! LIZARD PEOPLE! JUST THE FLU! MAH RIGHTS! GLOBALISM!

That's enough for conservative BINGO...
 
Nimbull
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's not surplus that's ammunition for all those who don't want to get vaccinated and run. You have to figure you'll get some misses with the dart guns.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Once I get Pfizer, I'm gonna get Moderna too so I can be dig doubly sure that I'm protected.

/Love me some microchips.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

peterquince: , it's definitely time to figure out how we should be contributing to the international effort.


The US and other countries are already contributing to that effort through COVAX
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Still following the Trump policy of keeping cures out of the hands of the "wrong" people, such as non-whites, the poors, sexual minorities, foreigners, allies, people who perversely vote for anybody other than Trump, etc.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We might need booster or want to vaccinate everyone coming across the border for asylum claims. It's also possible to directly vaccinate people in overseas deployments and bases.

In other words, they don't have to go to waste and probably aren't going to. It's just baseless panic.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nimbull: That's not surplus that's ammunition for all those who don't want to get vaccinated and run. You have to figure you'll get some misses with the dart guns.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Just bear with us.
 
Korzine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Waiving intellectual property rights seems like a good way to make sure no one works on a vaccine for the next outbreak.
 
patrick767
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Duke authors also state that although U.S. contracts with drug manufacturers may restrict donations of excess doses

They do have these restrictions. My question is... why? Why the hell was this restriction written into the contracts? What possible excuse can there be for it that's remotely justified? The Biden administration should absolutely modify any such contract restrictions. They should have already done it. What are they waiting for?

The intellectual property issue is disgusting too. I don't care how they get around it, whether the patents are suspended or licensing agreements of some kind are used, but it's past time that shiat was out of the way so that other manufacturers can product vaccinations. For example there's a company out of Bangladesh that believes they can produce 600 to 800 million covid vaccines a year, but right now they're not allowed to. Preventing these lifesaving increases in world production of covid-19 vaccines is looking immoral and then some.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: We might need booster or want to vaccinate everyone coming across the border for asylum claims. It's also possible to directly vaccinate people in overseas deployments and bases.

In other words, they don't have to go to waste and probably aren't going to. It's just baseless panic.


I don't know that anyone is "panicking" over this.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: We might need booster or want to vaccinate everyone coming across the border for asylum claims. It's also possible to directly vaccinate people in overseas deployments and bases.

In other words, they don't have to go to waste and probably aren't going to. It's just baseless panic.


Moderna is already working on a booster. It's not the same as the initial vaccine.

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/14/covid​-​vaccine-moderna-hopes-to-have-booster-​shot-ready-by-the-fall-says-ceo.html
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: We might need booster or want to vaccinate everyone coming across the border for asylum claims. It's also possible to directly vaccinate people in overseas deployments and bases.

In other words, they don't have to go to waste and probably aren't going to. It's just baseless panic.


Sure, but it gave people another way to blame things on their "enemies", so there's that.
 
patrick767
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Korzine: Waiving intellectual property rights seems like a good way to make sure no one works on a vaccine for the next outbreak.


The pharmaceutical companies are going to make money off these vaccines. They're fine.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: The Irresponsible Captain: We might need booster or want to vaccinate everyone coming across the border for asylum claims. It's also possible to directly vaccinate people in overseas deployments and bases.

In other words, they don't have to go to waste and probably aren't going to. It's just baseless panic.

Moderna is already working on a booster. It's not the same as the initial vaccine.

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/14/covid-​vaccine-moderna-hopes-to-have-booster-​shot-ready-by-the-fall-says-ceo.html


Interesting, thanks for posting!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think we need to start sending vaccines out of the U.S. within the next 8-12 weeks. By mid-summer, the only unvaccinated people in the U.S. will be the people who can only be vaccinated by force. Underdeveloped countries are in crises, and Canadians are getting all stabby.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: Well for one, we don't know how long they will provide immunity so it would make sense to try to have a second round ready to go.


The bigger issue is COVID variants that the current vaccines don't address.  Keeping existing vaccines for a "second round" of the original won't really help with that.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I got my first shot on Tuesday.  Pfizer.


Felt like I got run over by a damn bus yesterday, feel a bit run down but probably 90% today.


Which is better than the covid.
 
SaladMonkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Crepes of Wrath: optimistic_cynic: Well for one, we don't know how long they will provide immunity so it would make sense to try to have a second round ready to go.

The bigger issue is COVID variants that the current vaccines don't address.  Keeping existing vaccines for a "second round" of the original won't really help with that.


Well, so far Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been shown to be fully effective against the variants (just that the immune response isn't as robust, but still robust enough to prevent infection).  Also, with the pause in AstraZeneca and J&J vaccine rollouts due to the blood clots, it is good that we have the extra doses of the other ones.  There will be a time for US to help more internationally, and that time may be soon, but it isn't here yet.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: I got my first shot on Tuesday.  Pfizer.


Felt like I got run over by a damn bus yesterday, feel a bit run down but probably 90% today.


Which is better than the covid.


Brazil is on the verge of collapse because of the P1 variant. Everything I'm seeing says that the antibody response is atypical. Sao Paulo is about to run out of intubation meds. 

https://www.reuters.com/world/america​s​/healthcare-collapse-imminent-brazils-​sao-paulo-warns-covid-19-cases-surge-2​021-04-14/
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SaladMonkey: The Crepes of Wrath: optimistic_cynic: Well for one, we don't know how long they will provide immunity so it would make sense to try to have a second round ready to go.

The bigger issue is COVID variants that the current vaccines don't address.  Keeping existing vaccines for a "second round" of the original won't really help with that.

Well, so far Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been shown to be fully effective against the variants (just that the immune response isn't as robust, but still robust enough to prevent infection).


True, though I'd replace "prevent infection" with "prevent severe symptoms."   The virus continues to mutate, though, so eventually the current vaccines will likely become less and less effective against them.
 
