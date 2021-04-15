 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Army Times)   South Dakota Attorney General charged with killing a man in a hit and run is proud to announce his promotion in the Army Reserve to full colonel. Failing upwards   (armytimes.com) divider line
10
    More: Facepalm, United States Army, Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota, misdemeanor charges, Military, Army, South Dakota's attorney general, Road  
•       •       •

308 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2021 at 2:05 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't speak for the Guard, Reserves, or other services, but during my time as an active duty Air Force officer, that would have been the end of a career.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Charged with does not mean convicted. If convicted he'll be "quietly retired."
 
snapperhead
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Must be a 'Participation Promotion.'
 
neapoi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This farker needs to be tortured to death on pay per view. fark any of these subhuman Republican enablers. Literally commits murder and gets away with a goddamn promotion?

If I ever go crazy and blow up the RNC, it's gonna be shiat like this that pushes me over the edge. How long can we watch those deserving of punishment continue to get away with their crimes?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: I can't speak for the Guard, Reserves, or other services, but during my time as an active duty Air Force officer, that would have been the end of a career.


I was enlisted (Army,) but while at a 1st Cavalry reunion event my battalion commander told me he missed out on his full bird because him and his wife had a nasty divorce and no kids, and that wasn't a good look for an officer. It surprises me that this guy got his wings but whatever.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

neapoi: This farker needs to be tortured to death on pay per view. fark any of these subhuman Republican enablers. Literally commits murder and gets away with a goddamn promotion?

If I ever go crazy and blow up the RNC, it's gonna be shiat like this that pushes me over the edge. How long can we watch those deserving of punishment continue to get away with their crimes?


I think someone's at your door.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

neapoi: This farker needs to be tortured to death on pay per view. fark any of these subhuman Republican enablers. Literally commits murder and gets away with a goddamn promotion?

If I ever go crazy and blow up the RNC, it's gonna be shiat like this that pushes me over the edge. How long can we watch those deserving of punishment continue to get away with their crimes?


If you read that article again you will come to the conclusion your reading comprehension is poor and you aggressively filed in the rather large gaps of missed information with your bias of military and police.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: neapoi: This farker needs to be tortured to death on pay per view. fark any of these subhuman Republican enablers. Literally commits murder and gets away with a goddamn promotion?

If I ever go crazy and blow up the RNC, it's gonna be shiat like this that pushes me over the edge. How long can we watch those deserving of punishment continue to get away with their crimes?

I think someone's at your door.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

neapoi: This farker needs to be tortured to death on pay per view. fark any of these subhuman Republican enablers. Literally commits murder and gets away with a goddamn promotion?

If I ever go crazy and blow up the RNC, it's gonna be shiat like this that pushes me over the edge. How long can we watch those deserving of punishment continue to get away with their crimes?


juliehancoaching.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.