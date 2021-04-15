 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Mysterious tree-beast menaces for two days until animal welfare arrives, but it turns out to be... seriously?   (bbc.com) divider line
1698 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2021 at 8:49 PM (1 hour ago)



Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Poles does it take to get a croissant out of a tree?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor thing. You can see the wound in its flank.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mind you, zee croissant is un animal dangereu.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could've been a bear claw or something cruller!
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donut get me wrong!
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate these puff pastry pieces.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Donut get me wrong!


You're being crêpey.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How did they finally baguette?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That must have been a real pain.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This was in Poland. Is it really a surprise?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And the kids say that even to this day, when it is quiet just before sunrise, you can still hear the madman's laughter floating with the wind.

Hee hee hee!
Hon, hon, hon!
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
CSB: One day in middle school (or as it was known then, junior high), I noticed a soft, disgusting, wet thing on the floor beside my desk. The girl next to me noticed it at the same time. She gave me a grossed-out look and mouthed "what is that?" across the aisle. We didn't know and had to live with this gross, shiny, moist, pinkish thing existing near us until the end of the period. Was it turd? A piece of soft tissue? Half-chewed food? A severed finger? An overgrown maggot? Class ended and we could wait no longer. I moved in to investigate...
...
...
...
It was a broken piece of glazed pottery. The glaze made it look wet, which combined with the shape to make it look like a product of a living being.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Quelle horreur.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This does not bowed well for Poland's intellectual reputation.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't a burrito.
 
Salmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I read mysterious tree breast
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Posting in epic bread...


/300cc's of strawberry jam, STAT!
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: It could've been a bear claw or something cruller!


This. This should have been the headline.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Salmon: I read mysterious tree breast


I read "mysterious three breast". Hmm...

/tits
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Looks more like a bialy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MBooda: Looks more like a bialy.
[Fark user image 850x559]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This story sounds flaky!
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Diogenes: How many Poles does it take to get a croissant out of a tree?


A baker's dozen?
 
my_links_never_get_greenlighted
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
wonder if the caller was blonde as well as being a pollock
 
