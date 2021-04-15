 Skip to content
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'If I claim I'm in California, no one will guess it's me.'  -Matt Gaetz
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not necessarily managers but I've had co-workers tell me things that at the time had me standing there thinking, "I don't know why you're telling this to me but if I were in your shoes I wouldn't be telling it to anyone".
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Holding up soiled underwear is more difficult than you think when you have to consider production values and lighting design.
 
6nome
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What if you really, really want to sleep with one of your coworkers?
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Not necessarily managers but I've had co-workers tell me things that at the time had me standing there thinking, "I don't know why you're telling this to me but if I were in your shoes I wouldn't be telling it to anyone".


Been there.
I have no idea why she wanted to tell everyone in the lunch room that her boyfriend's mother called while she was sucking him off, and he answered, and she kept going because she thought it would be "rude" to stop, and he came in her mouth while discussing his sister.
It wasn't a great sandwich anyway and I really had to get back to work.
 
lurkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Sorry, wasn't listening, is there a Reader's Digest version that I can throw away with the rest of the junk mail?".
"The lady at the employment office likes stories, go tell her this one".
"Do you have cats? You smell like cats".
"Whoops, sorry about your shirt, your story distracted me".
"Let me tell you about Painful Rectal Itch".
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I remember my old boss once telling me "The worst thing you could want from me is my attention". Words I live by when it comes to work.
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lurkey: "Sorry, wasn't listening, is there a Reader's Digest version that I can throw away with the rest of the junk mail?".
"The lady at the employment office likes stories, go tell her this one".
"Do you have cats? You smell like cats".
"Whoops, sorry about your shirt, your story distracted me".
"Let me tell you about Painful Rectal Itch".


"Have you accepted Jesus Christ as your personal lord and savior?"
 
