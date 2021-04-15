 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   US Army Sgt. Jonathan Pentland charged with third-degree assault and battery for aggressively pursuing and shoving a black man who was just walking in their South Carolina neighborhood   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
23
    More: Followup, Police, Sheriff, Columbia, South Carolina, South Carolina, Richland County, South Carolina, Constable, Coroner, United States  
•       •       •

371 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2021 at 9:35 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At least he got the f*cking around part out of the way so that the finding out phase can unfold.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm sure his Base Commander is thrilled with all the wonderful publicity as well.

/So he's got that going for him.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
30 days in the hole.
That is automatic AWOL (Article 86) , why not tack on a UCMJ 115 for malingering, if he should fail to show up, plus a 128 for assault. Maybe an article 15. Maybe a 114. Definitely a 134.
But what do I know?
I'm a civilian now.
But I still have my article 15 framed.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to PMIA prison?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That guy's retirement is at risk. He likely won't retire at current grade. That's about the only thing you can do to guy that will hurt him.

He'll soon be on FOX, OAN, and Newsmax telling us how persecuted he is.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: 30 days in the hole.
That is automatic AWOL (Article 86) , why not tack on a UCMJ 115 for malingering, if he should fail to show up, plus a 128 for assault. Maybe an article 15. Maybe a 114. Definitely a 134.
But what do I know?
I'm a civilian now.
But I still have my article 15 framed.


Must have been for something impressive to frame a disciplinary action.

Ok spill, what's the CSB here?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: I'm sure his Base Commander is thrilled with all the wonderful publicity as well.

/So he's got that going for him.


His base commander is not too happy about the racism either:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I follow (and am followed by--yay me!) the Commanding General of Fort Jackson on Twitter.  He posted yesterday that they will be investigating the issue, and it will be addressed.

In addition, the base Command Sergeant Major also said something similar.  Honestly, I'd be more scared of the CSM than the Commanding General. At least that was my perceptions when I was in the military.

To put it succinctly, if the Base CG, and the Base CSM know your name because of this stunt... well, you're farked.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can you imagine this guy being your Staff NCO?

Dude needs a Other then Honorable discharge.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: That guy's retirement is at risk. He likely won't retire at current grade. That's about the only thing you can do to guy that will hurt him.

He'll soon be on FOX, OAN, and Newsmax telling us how persecuted he is.


Yup he just got promoted and you need 3 years to retire at the rank you are holding.
 
robodog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good, I called it in the original thread that he should be facing assault and battery charges based on video and eye witness accounts of what happened. The fact that the responding officer didn't do crap at the scene didn't surprise me though, between racism and hero worship there was little chance that the law was actually going to be followed. Luckily the political class police saw a shiatshow brewing and decided to quickly nip it in the bud.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: I'm sure his Base Commander is thrilled with all the wonderful publicity as well.

/So he's got that going for him.


You mean this commanding officer?  Yes, I'm sure things will go swimmingly

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: Whatever happened to PMIA prison?


Hopefully that is getting fixed?

/There should never have been PMIA portion of prison
//unless consensual of course
///Then all prisons are PMIA for that matter
 
DVD
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: That guy's retirement is at risk. He likely won't retire at current grade. That's about the only thing you can do to guy that will hurt him.

He'll soon be on FOX, OAN, and Newsmax telling us how persecuted he is.


_________

There we go.  Clucker Snarlson will be letting us know how allowing Black immigrants to come over on those slave ships so that White people could give them jobs resulted in a betrayal by Black people walking through White places like they had a right to be walking anywhere.

And too many Faux News-brainwashees will drink it all up.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I read this yesterday on imgur and my blood boiled.  How hard is it just to leave people tf alone???
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Since this asshole liked white things so much, I'm sure there's a base in Alaska that needs a new Corporal to push snow around.
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: That guy's retirement is at risk. He likely won't retire at current grade. That's about the only thing you can do to guy that will hurt him.

He'll soon be on FOX, OAN, and Newsmax telling us how persecuted he is.


"Tucker, I was just concerned because this person met the description of someone NextDoor said was stealing mail from mailboxes."
 
Glenford [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: TommyDeuce: I'm sure his Base Commander is thrilled with all the wonderful publicity as well.

/So he's got that going for him.

His base commander is not too happy about the racism either:

[Fark user image 800x799]


When did Bunny Colvin join the army? I thought he retired.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: He'll soon be on FOX, OAN, and Newsmax telling us how persecuted he is.


Only that, if we're lucky. Sgt. Shoeless shiatstain might run for office.
 
AeAe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That was racism on full display right there. This guy should be made an example of.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

danvon: I follow (and am followed by--yay me!) the Commanding General of Fort Jackson on Twitter.  He posted yesterday that they will be investigating the issue, and it will be addressed.

In addition, the base Command Sergeant Major also said something similar.  Honestly, I'd be more scared of the CSM than the Commanding General. At least that was my perceptions when I was in the military.

To put it succinctly, if the Base CG, and the Base CSM know your name because of this stunt... well, you're farked.


"Base commander is pissed at you man."
'Yeah whatever.  What's he gonna do? Write a letter?  Stamp my meal card No Dessert?'
"Sergeant Major is too."
'Oh fark me. Holy shiat, what did he say?? Fark fark fark, I'm so screwed!'
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"According to the sheriff's department, the victim "approached several neighbors in a threatening manner"

So "approaching while black" and white assholes overreacted?

Got it?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.