(BBC) Instagram for kids. Bad idea or absolutely terrible idea?
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Matt Gaetz frantically trying to log on.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So....Instagram, then?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh, great.  An Instragram full of poorly framed selfies and pictures of bowls of cereal through lenses smeared with snot.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bhad idea.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Great idea.
If youre a child molester.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Half my kids friends have YouTube channels.

He's 10.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Encourage another generation of overly self-envolved nariccists on a platform that already does a poor job filtering, no thanks.
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think it's called Tik Tok right?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Herbert Approves

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: Great idea.
If youre a child molester.


They prefer to be called libertarian.
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"managed by parents"  Yeah because that always work.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Every person on the team that came up with this should have their phones and computers investigated by the FBI
 
xalres
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: Great idea.
If youre a child molester.


Uhm...ephebolester ackshuwaleeeee. There's a difference that you're probably too simple to understand.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I got an idea for something for kids.
How about jobs, you little fu*ks?

If you got time to tik tok you got time to crawl under the house and see what stinks so bad.

And Schindler needs your tiny hands to polish the inside of these shell  casings.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DarnoKonrad: dothemath: Great idea.
If youre a child molester.

They prefer to be called libertarian.


Libertarians have a plan! If your neighbor rapes and kills your child you can sue him!


/This is what libertarians actually believe
 
