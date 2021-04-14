 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   "I'm not stupid," says woman who moved next to a major roadway and then complained about the traffic and noise   (metro.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is she pregnant and smoking, too?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who think that living next to a busy roadway would be convenient have never been woken up by sirens at 2, 2:15, 2:53, 3:17, and 4:30 in the morning.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But this - how could I have known?

Oh I don't know, come by during the week and check traffic patterns?

Another said: 'When we were looking at houses it was obvious that their house was the one to avoid.

I live in an older development built along aside quiet two lane US 9 in the 1960s. By 2000, when my wife and I were looking for a house, the road was 4-5 lanes with traffic, shopping and a speed limit of 55. We stood by the fence adjacent to the road, which was not as close to the road as the fence in this lady's yard, and we couldn't hear each other speak. We purchased a different house several blocks away. Aside from the insects on summer nights, the yard is very peaceful.

That said, since it is new construction, I'm surprised the developer wasn't required to build a noise barrier wall.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, yes she is stupid.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, wanting the world to confirm to her not doing her due diligence?  For that, she is indeed stupid......
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She didn't move close to a major road, she moved onto it.

Christ man...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She's pretty old to make this rookie mistake.  I was checking out houses I wanted to buy both late at night and in the morning to check out the rush hour problems.  I also knew it was on the approach to a private airport.

A neighbor moved in next door and asked me how often the planes flew over.  His jaw dropped when I told him "Oh, about every 15 minutes, but only between 7am and 9pm."
 
Spego
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Jackie McCormack and her husband bought the £350,000 new-build 'dream' home after only viewing it at times when the road was relatively quiet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
 Should we mail her a dictionary?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She and her husband spoke out about the issue in the press, calling for a lower speed limit on the A-road, crash barriers to protect the garden, and speed cameras to improve the situation for them and their neighbours in Coleshil, Warwickshire.

That doesn't really sound like an outrageous request. I can't understand how there's no crash barriers on that road already, it's a disaster waiting to happen.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: People who think that living next to a busy roadway would be convenient have never been woken up by sirens at 2, 2:15, 2:53, 3:17, and 4:30 in the morning.


Used to live around the corner from a firehall.  For about the first two weeks, yup, I got woken up on a regular bias from the sirens... then I got used to it.  Afte I moved a couple years later, I kept waking up in the middle of the nigt, trying to figure out WTF as wrong...  i.e. No sirens.

That being said... the dumb bint moved next to a major highway, without sound barriers.  Ya get what ya bought ya dumb bint.  Why do you think it was 'reasonably' priced?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Se7en movie - Funny scene || Brad Pitt Gwyneth Paltrow Morgan Freeman
Youtube __OBBDQdSyY
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's like buying a house next to an Army base and complaining about explosions and gun fire.

/Looking at you, ya useless hippies and parvenus! Fort Lewis was there long before your family bought their shoddy little McMansion.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mike_d85
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I absolutely love how this article plays it 100% straight letting her get all her statements out in a way that reads like they really let her speak her whole mind and just doesn't downplay her opinions.  They have statements from opposing opinions, but that's always in an article.  Then the very last statement in the article is that she "feels like she lives next to a motorway."  Brilliant writing, 100% dry sarcasm in every sentence.  Kudos to Jen Mills who undoubtedly had to sit through an interview with this woman with a straight face. You're doing God's work.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Spego: Jackie McCormack and her husband bought the £350,000 new-build 'dream' home after only viewing it at times when the road was relatively quiet.

[Fark user image 740x370]


missed it by that much.  +1 to you.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When the wife and I were looking at houses. We found a nice half double. It was spacious, modern kitchen, fireplace, and a pool in the backyard. I went next door and asked the neighbor how well he can hear from his side. He said you can pretty much hear everything. We passed on the house.
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's fiction.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I ❤Jet Noise.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So some council allowed a developer to build right next to a noise source that peaks well over 100db and didn't require them to install sound mitigation. That sounds quite stupid.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: is she pregnant and smoking, too?



ehbbd
metro.co.ukView Full Size

i'd hit it
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: We found a nice half double.


so....a single, then?

/it was my understanding there would be no math
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: She's pretty old to make this rookie mistake.  I was checking out houses I wanted to buy both late at night and in the morning to check out the rush hour problems.  I also knew it was on the approach to a private airport.

A neighbor moved in next door and asked me how often the planes flew over.  His jaw dropped when I told him "Oh, about every 15 minutes, but only between 7am and 9pm."


I grew up under a flight path, then in college, I lived next to an *active* train line. I can sleep through anything.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"I can't move because nobody would buy the house."

Jackie said in a moment of clarity.  She opened her mouth to speak but the words died on her lips and she stared blankly into the middle distance as the realization crash down on her that what everyone was saying about her was actually true.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Oblig.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


I'm getting a kick out of this thread because I live across the street from a bar next to a state highway.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Oblig.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Many years back, there was a club here built into a former twin movie theater. It had excellent soundproofing, could barely hear anything standing on the sidewalk outside of it. And yet, the practically deaf old couple living on the other side of a tree line behind it somehow managed to hear enough to make regular noise complaints.

Pretty sure when they were young adults cars didn't exist yet.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In my younger days I lived in an apartment next to a major roadway. I ended up throwing a matress in a closet and sleeping in there with the door closed. It wasn't uncomfortable.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No sympathy for this daft woman.   Seriously when your house is that close to a major roadway there is more than likely going to be considerable noise and it is entirely on her for not checking the property for such at various times and days during the week,
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I'm not stupid" says stupid woman
 
Robinfro
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: EnzoTheCoder: People who think that living next to a busy roadway would be convenient have never been woken up by sirens at 2, 2:15, 2:53, 3:17, and 4:30 in the morning.

Used to live around the corner from a firehall.  For about the first two weeks, yup, I got woken up on a regular bias from the sirens... then I got used to it.  Afte I moved a couple years later, I kept waking up in the middle of the nigt, trying to figure out WTF as wrong...  i.e. No sirens.

That being said... the dumb bint moved next to a major highway, without sound barriers.  Ya get what ya bought ya dumb bint.  Why do you think it was 'reasonably' priced?


I live across the street from a rural fire station. Thankfully, the Chief (who is 24/7 on-call) lives next door to the station. After about 8p or so, he waits until he's about 1/2 mile down the highway to turn the siren on.

I imagine his sleeping wife had something to do with that the first few times he lit 'er up at 2am.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
From 2000 to 2012 I lived in a house near a boys prison. It had been some form of juvenile detention facility since the late 1800s, when it started out as a place they sent pregnant girls to have their babies in secret. There was no excuse for not knowing it was there or what it was. It had the tall fencing, razor wire, the works. Didn't stop some NIMBYs from moving in next to it and promptly start freaking out about the "danger" and trying to get it shut down.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size


So often you won't even notice it.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh shiat. Lady's not quite white. All y'all thinking she's stupid are racists.
///typical Republicans
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My office used to be next to the Mass Turnpike. Separated from it only by a dual track train line.
Yeah, it was noisy...outside. Inside, you could hear practically nothing. We had double pane windows and brick walls. I'm sure there was some insulation between the outer walls and the drywall.  Suspended acoustic ceiling and carpeting over wood floors.

That house could be made as noiseproof as our office, and at a reasonable cost, too. It also appears that there's a metal guardrail outside the fence, so that would at least slow down anything that came off the road.

She needs to look at her options instead of trying to move the road.
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: is she pregnant and smoking, too?


For any youngin's who don't get the reference (and 'cause I wanted to see this classic again...)
snopes.comView Full Size
 
vdrog [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I love the sound of trains running by at night - seriously.  I also love the sound of the jake brakes on big trucks right outside my window.  I find the sounds peaceful and soothing.  They are sounds I grew up with.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cars make entire swaths of land completely unlivable.

We won't admit that except in threads like this where smug farkers can come in and call people stupid for not knowing that. That's the only time it's okay to admit that cars make everything awful. Everyone should just KNOW that, right?

If cars make entire swaths of land completely unlivable, maybe we should stop and think about that? Nah, let's just call these people stupid and move on. Thinking is hard.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Google maps is a wonderful thing.  Every once in a while, I see a house that I can maybe afford, pull up Google maps and find out it's ten feet away from a major intersection/airport/sewage treatment plant/radioactive wasp farm...
 
gyorg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: People who think that living next to a busy roadway would be convenient have never been woken up by sirens at 2, 2:15, 2:53, 3:17, and 4:30 in the morning.


Yeah, wtf do those sirens think they are? My children?!
 
btraz70
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My God, her lawn looks like it's a few feet from that road.  I'd be nervous about something coming right through that fence someday.  REGARDLESS of how quite the road was when she looked at the property, how does a normal sane person not look down at the yard from the 2nd floor and not think "yeah, this house sucks location wise"?
 
mypoopsmellsweird
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Cars make entire swaths of land completely unlivable.

We won't admit that except in threads like this where smug farkers can come in and call people stupid for not knowing that. That's the only time it's okay to admit that cars make everything awful. Everyone should just KNOW that, right?

If cars make entire swaths of land completely unlivable, maybe we should stop and think about that? Nah, let's just call these people stupid and move on. Thinking is hard.


You sound like you live in a city.  That must be tough.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can't move because nobody would buy the house,' she said.


You did.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Cars make entire swaths of land completely unlivable.

We won't admit that except in threads like this where smug farkers can come in and call people stupid for not knowing that. That's the only time it's okay to admit that cars make everything awful. Everyone should just KNOW that, right?

If cars make entire swaths of land completely unlivable, maybe we should stop and think about that? Nah, let's just call these people stupid and move on. Thinking is hard.


That was a lot saner in your head, wasn't it.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I mean, at least she didn't get foreclosed on while trying to build a multi million dollar McMansion with lovely views of a major expressway with an el line running down the middle of it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm not moving, I can't move because nobody would buy the house,' she said.

Yeah, that is weird, isn't it?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: For any youngin's


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

You're on Fark, man.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

