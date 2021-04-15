 Skip to content
 
(Lifehacker)   News headline ends in a question mark because if it didn't it would be a lie   (vitals.lifehacker.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The trick is to apply it directly to your forehead.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Grammar doesn't work that way
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The trick is to apply it directly to your forehead.


or in your butt
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good ol' Betteridge's Law of Headlines.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Does vitamin C actually help when you're sick.

Hmm. Yeah I mean it's grammatically wrong, I guess.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Linus Pauling was the champion of vitamin C ingestion before you get sick.

Dullards take vitamin C and say, "ahhh, I feel better".

/ Hurray for placebos, I guess
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Linus Pauling was the champion of vitamin C ingestion before you get sick.

Dullards take vitamin C and say, "ahhh, I feel better".

/ Hurray for placebos, I guess


The placebo effect IS an effect.
 
JRoo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I gave up vitamin C and all I got was this lousy scurvy.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Vitamin producers love people who believe this stuff. If you have anything even resembling a decent diet you will consume everything you need daily and then some. Everything else is excreted. So what that means is that your daily overdose of vitamin C essentially goes straight from the pill bottle to your urine. You're quite literally pissing your money away.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It helped my mental health when it was the only thing I could taste (1000mg crystals in 8oz of water) while dealing with covid. As far as healing me, no, probably not.

It mixes well with instant coffee and sodium carbonate to make home film developer.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Somewhere along the line, millennials and zoomers were convinced that it's acceptable to put a question mark at the end of a statement they are unsure of
 
