 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(StudyFinds)   A new study figured out how many pimples the average person will pop in their lifetime and ewwwwwww   (studyfinds.org) divider line
25
    More: Creepy, Skin, Human skin color, Scar, ways respondents, NEW YORK, percent claim, average American woman, social media  
•       •       •

494 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2021 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are we counting ingrown hairs, white heads, blackheads, epidermis cysts, and boils? Because I'm prob over TFA number and I'm only 34.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Popping zits is awesome.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't have bad acne in my teenage years compared to my classmates but damn, I get blackheads and pimples in the strangest places now that I'm middle aged.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Argh, pet peeve.  Article about skin problems, but photo of a model with perfect skin.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have never had acne nor really had an issue with pimples, zits, whatever. For being a fat kid I guess I got lucky. I'm 30 now. However, a few times a year I let myself have a soda. I have to limit myself pretty drastically because I love that farking sugar water. If I keep it to just 1 bottle of coke I'm solid. If I break down and open up a second I'll wake up the next day with a big, red spot close to my nose.

My weight fluctuates probably 20 - 30 pounds every year with pretty much all of it being added on during Winter and even then I still don't get any acne. Nice to know I won the genetic lottery on something lol
 
BFletch651
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Seems low
 
guestguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
uncyclopedia.caView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wild9: I didn't have bad acne in my teenage years compared to my classmates but damn, I get blackheads and pimples in the strangest places now that I'm middle aged.


I had bad acne as a teenager.  It's gone, and now I just have random spots where the skin seems a bit elevated under a hair, and so I pull the hair out with tweezers and out comes a chunk of sebum attached to the follicle.  If dry/hardened, everything goes back to normal.  If still moist, it might bleed a little afterwards.  Or sometimes it is just dried sebum or other white crap partially poking out, or maybe not even poking out but scratching my head or face causes it to pop out.  Didn't have that as a teenager.
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why stop there? Calculate the fluid volume of the sum total quantity of pus and sebum expelled.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


Totally blows the curve for everyone else.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So nice that this item goes green during lunch.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


I thought that was a piece of popcorn chicken at first. Gnarly.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Many years ago, while at the laundromat, there were two pizza face guys (looked like brothers) popping each other's pimples.

When the washer finished I threw my wet laundry in a basket and drove to another laundromat in the next town, never to return to the close one.

/ncsb
//still dry heaved while typing this
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If people on the bus would stop fidgeting so much, my count would be a lot higher.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Had a GF that loved to pop other peoples zits.

/Got nothin'
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [media-amazon.com image 630x1200]
Totally blows the curve for everyone else.


That doctor moved up from pimple popping, and she's now doing things like cutting off facial deformities and removing 600 moles at one sitting. It's quite amazing the things that can go wrong with our skin.

The girl with the severe psoriasis, who didn't want to take steroids, was the worst. Poor thing, she couldn't stick with that. Her entire body was bleeding.
 
writingdude
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Imagine, if you will, that at the end of your life you were greeted with massive, clear containers of everything your body ever ingested or produced. The sheer mass of food you ate would certainly be the largest container, and then down from there, including nail clippings, shed hair, and dead skin cells. Thoth stands before you, and you are informed that the balance must be balanced or must tip toward what the body has produced. Good luck.
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I had pretty bad acne when I was a kid.
One day in high school at lunch time a bunch of us were out getting high and this older boy said to me "What the fark you looking at Pizza Face"? and this other older kid said "Hey don't call him that" and I couldn't believe that this guy I knew was sticking up for me.
He wasn't. He was offended because he really liked pizza, then there was a fist fight.
Pizza lover won.

was the first fight I saw in high school
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


What the hell is going on there?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Many years ago, while at the laundromat, there were two pizza face guys (looked like brothers) popping each other's pimples.

When the washer finished I threw my wet laundry in a basket and drove to another laundromat in the next town, never to return to the close one.

/ncsb
//still dry heaved while typing this


Laundry mats are so f*ckin sus. I have one near my house. Fluff and fold. Weird, weird folks working. Cool music playing all the time, anyway I go there when I have a sleeping bag or whatever.  I only use the bank of washers they use for the fluff and fold customers. I have seen people haul in like 25-30 garbage bags of like what the f*ck.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: some_beer_drinker: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

What the hell is going on there?


it's popcorn chicken i think.
 
geggy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I like having pimples, they make me feel young again.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.