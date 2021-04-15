 Skip to content
Turns out people would rather see a pic of your butt than your face. Here comes the asstastic science
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And for some, there is little difference.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Online dating is a soul destroying joke.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
asinine tag on holiday?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir Mix a Lot unavailable for comment?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I consider myself a hepcat, and I've never heard of belfies.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a weird ad.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a guy, I've been told many times I got a nice butt. I also wear jeans that fit though so that helps a bunch.

Now if I only had jeans for my face, I'd be set.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: Sir Mix a Lot unavailable for comment?


He's in real deep with the Ass Illuminati

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There isn't that much difference.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd better get mine fixed.  It has a crack in it.
 
RonRon893
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I thought the belfie was a TotalFark invention... I don't get out much...
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Size isn't everything. You can have a big ass or a big pair of breasts, but if you look like a sculptor got tired and just started putting all the slabs of clay to build your sculpture, you're still unattractive.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is a "belfie" an over the shoulder bathroom mirror shot? That shows more than a butt.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well depends on the ass I guess.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mine shrank to near non-existence but makes itself known with lots of noises & smells.

/standard flatulent middle-aged guy lament
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wild9: For a guy, I've been told many times I got a nice butt. I also wear jeans that fit though so that helps a bunch.

Now if I only had jeans for my face, I'd be set.


Make some denim/chambray masks!
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wonder if there's a Belfie belfie out there somewhere.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


2D buttstuff is more my style
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
NSFW
Prison School - Are you an ass or boobs man?
Youtube 5qLYAFdddPw
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: [Fark user image image 539x539]

2D buttstuff is more my style


How did you get a photo of my truck?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: [Fark user image image 539x539]

2D buttstuff is more my style


2D car art aside, the combination of lowering the truck with those rims and tires is making my eye twitch.
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Came for the Kanye West photo.

Leaving disappointed.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wild9: For a guy, I've been told many times I got a nice butt. I also wear jeans that fit though so that helps a bunch.

Now if I only had jeans for my face, I'd be set.


lh5.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: [Fark user image 539x539]

2D buttstuff is more my style


But this, like the Tesla "butthole" thing is fundamentally wrong.  The car is taking in fuel (or electrons) and that port is thus the mouth.  The exhaust pipe is the other end on an ICE car, but it would appear that Teslas have no ass.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Etienne de Crécy - Hashtag My Ass (Official Video)
Youtube hc0S9Qg9Imc
 
slantsix
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: [Fark user image image 539x539]

2D buttstuff is more my style


#yolobathsalts
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's easier to jerk it to a butt than a face.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, I do have a nice ass.
 
Bukharin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I made it into the local police blotter.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
