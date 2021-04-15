 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   A look back at the fire that devastated Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral and what it looks like two years after   (9news.com.au) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That includes the carpenters, scaffolders, rope access technicians, crane operators, organ builders, master glassmakers, painting and sculpture restorers, stonemasons, archaeologists and researchers and donors who helped keep the works going...

I bet they didn't have to pay the masons.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's hot!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So happy I got to visit it a couple years prior to the fire.
It was stomach churning to watch it burning.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
at least young boys can get back to washing the feet of older men.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That might be my favorite Fark headline ever. What was it?
Notre Dame Announces New Pope?
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my sister went to Paris and brought me a little cardboard set you punch out and fold and in the end you have the Notre Dame. based on my constructing this model I feel I am a bit of an expert.
90% of the building is stone. the wooden roof sits on stone. the fire damage should have been negligible.

\JK - I do have a cardboard model but was just channeling my inner Qanon.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: at least young boys can get back to washing the feet of older men.


Actually, that's Quentin Tarantino.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit, centre, attends the Washing of the Feet ceremony"

I wouldn't change my socks for about a week before then.  Here you go padre take a whiff of those bad boys
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: at least young boys can get back to washing the feet of older men.


isn't is the senior clergy washing the feet of their subordinates?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*cking hell, that was two years ago??!?
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a picture of the spire and roof I took some years ago on a visit. I understand the spire's been rebuilt before and changed at the time so I was hoping the French would modernize it this go around. Maybe something with a neon cross or a great location for cell a phone transmitting antenna.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
DarnoKonrad: at least young boys can get back to washing the feet of older men.

isn't is the senior clergy washing the feet of their subordinates?

I thought the tradition was that a priest or the pope washed the feet of the poor. What the heck is up a subordinate washing the boss' feet? That doesn't seem to Jesus-y to me. No where in the Bible does Jesus say, "Hey Judas, get down here and scrub my tootsies." It might explain Judas' later behavior though if it did happen that way.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bloody Catholics....
 
suid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: 90% of the building is stone. the wooden roof sits on stone. the fire damage should have been negligible.


Except for two things:   (a) fire does terrible things to limestone (weakens it badly, and the surface starts to crumble), and (b) the wooden roof is actually needed for the support of the walls, so until they build the roof framework again, the walls are at extreme risk.

/Ever put a gingerbread house together?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: my sister went to Paris and brought me a little cardboard set you punch out and fold and in the end you have the Notre Dame. based on my constructing this model I feel I am a bit of an expert.
90% of the building is stone. the wooden roof sits on stone. the fire damage should have been negligible.

\JK - I do have a cardboard model but was just channeling my inner Qanon.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Have you tested your theory?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: at least young boys can get back to washing the feet of older men.


We don't care about your search history
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

drtgb: SirDigbyChickenCaesar
DarnoKonrad: at least young boys can get back to washing the feet of older men.

isn't is the senior clergy washing the feet of their subordinates?

I thought the tradition was that a priest or the pope washed the feet of the poor. What the heck is up a subordinate washing the boss' feet? That doesn't seem to Jesus-y to me. No where in the Bible does Jesus say, "Hey Judas, get down here and scrub my tootsies." It might explain Judas' later behavior though if it did happen that way.


Not religious.  My understanding of Christ is mostly from Jesus Christ Superstar.  Didn't he get pissed at Mary Magdalene when she tried to wash his feet?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

flamark: Here's a picture of the spire and roof I took some years ago on a visit. I understand the spire's been rebuilt before and changed at the time so I was hoping the French would modernize it this go around. Maybe something with a neon cross or a great location for cell a phone transmitting antenna.


[Fark user image 850x637]


I know you're joking, but some of the ideas thrown around for replacing the roof and spire were pretty crazy.
Luckily, they have chosen to restore it as closely as possible to the appearance before the fire.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I had a hunch it'd be back.
 
Slypork
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: So happy I got to visit it a couple years prior to the fire.
It was stomach churning to watch it burning.


We were there right before it burned down. I have a picture of my wife and our exchange student smoking outside the cathedral. Don't know how it started. <walks away whistling nonchalantly>

I'm amazed at how quickly they were able to clean up the inside. Glad they were able to get the lead out.
 
6nome
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: I had a hunch it'd be back.


Yeah, but they're only going to show it on NBC.
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There's a US-based 501c3 charity collecting money to help rebuild https://www.friendsofnotredamedeparis​.​org/
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Slypork: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: So happy I got to visit it a couple years prior to the fire.
It was stomach churning to watch it burning.

We were there right before it burned down. I have a picture of my wife and our exchange student smoking outside the cathedral. Don't know how it started. <walks away whistling nonchalantly>

I'm amazed at how quickly they were able to clean up the inside. Glad they were able to get the lead out.


Bullets cast out of lead sourced from ruins of burnt churches probably kill all sorts of monsters and evil creatures.
 
