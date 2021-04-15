 Skip to content
(9 News)   [Spliffy] Colorado auctioning off cannabis-themed license plates with phrases such as "ISIT420" and "TEGRIDY" to benefit programs for people with disabilities   (9news.com) divider line
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I had the same plate in two states- O2B NTHC

As a surfer, it was a two line poem about my love of the sea.

As a stoner, it held a different, equally dear in meaning.....
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
admittedly, I want that tegridy plate.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

E.S.Q.: I had the same plate in two states- O2B NTHC

As a surfer, it was a two line poem about my love of the sea.

As a stoner, it held a different, equally dear in meaning.....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Figuring Virginia is such a huge tobacco producer, I was surprised that I got denied for "BUTTSTF."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colorado's enterprising spirit is great and all, but drivers with these plates are so getting pulled over once they cross into states where weed isn't legal.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Colorado's enterprising spirit is great and all, but drivers with these plates are so getting pulled over once they cross into states where weed isn't legal.


Yep. My first thought, too.

However, almost every truck out here has a hundred brewery stickers on the windows and caps.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's "tegridy" mean?

I'm a stoner who's growing in his basement and I'm drawing a blank.

Ruderalis strains in my aero garden right now.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: What's "tegridy" mean?

I'm a stoner who's growing in his basement and I'm drawing a blank.

Ruderalis strains in my aero garden right now.
[Fark user image image 425x566]


Weed farm on South Park.
 
mekkab
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: What's "tegridy" mean?



this
 
mekkab
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Name Withheld: Weed farm on South Park.


thx
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: What's "tegridy" mean?

I'm a stoner who's growing in his basement and I'm drawing a blank.

Ruderalis strains in my aero garden right now.
[Fark user image image 425x566]


Also, Zoddamn that's beautiful.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cynical side predicts that in a couple years they will deem the plates offensive and take them away without offering a refund.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Name Withheld: omg bbq: What's "tegridy" mean?

I'm a stoner who's growing in his basement and I'm drawing a blank.

Ruderalis strains in my aero garden right now.
[Fark user image image 425x566]

Also, Zoddamn that's beautiful.


Thanks! Growing pot in an aero garden is hilarious and fun. You can't grow big strains but I'm just looking to supplement myself and growing stuff is always a great time.
If I did not have cats it would be sitting on my kitchen counter but they'd murder it.

Non Ruderalis strains are of course more complicated (as complicated as pot can be..) so I use a tent then for the right amount of light.  These auto flowering ones just need a shiat-load of light for 20 or so hours a day and presto, weed!
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Name Withheld: omg bbq: What's "tegridy" mean?

I'm a stoner who's growing in his basement and I'm drawing a blank.

Ruderalis strains in my aero garden right now.
[Fark user image image 425x566]

Weed farm on South Park.


Thanks so much.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How many Becky's have died to make this possible?
 
