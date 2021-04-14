 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Cryptocurrency mathematician found floating in the Hudson River. This is in no way an allegory   (nypost.com) divider line
22
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sasquatch did it. Cryptid currency to be announced soon.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Some people simply don't do well in a world where not all of the rules are as clearly defined as those of mathematics. Its a shame this guy didn't find some sort of structured environment to help him make sense of it all.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you found a weakness in bit coin, how could you make use of it and not end up dead?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Some people simply don't do well in a world where not all of the rules are as clearly defined as those of mathematics. Its a shame this guy didn't find some sort of structured environment to help him make sense of it all.


Paranoid Schizophrenia.
Poor kid, so many warning signs
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
undefined corollary
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Janet Yellen and her goons, no doubt!
 
Sasquach
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: Sasquatch did it. Cryptid currency to be announced soon.


Fark you!
This anti-Sasquatch hate has got to stop.
Murder? Blame Sasquatch
Theft? You know who did it, one of them "skunk apes", right?

Might as well attribute climate change to us as well...
 
Sasquach
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He probably forgot his password....
 
PunGent
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This will in no way generate any conceivable conspiracy theories...
 
wxboy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It could be more of a metaphor than an allegory.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
and the day after Dave Lettermans Countdown til Madoffs Release clock frozen into place, 2
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I get a really bad feeling when nerds die.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wxboy: It could be more of a metaphor than an allegory.


True, no caves were involved.
 
1funguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrparks: I get a really bad feeling when nerds die.


Like a domino effect..?
Probably paranoia.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
L33t Squirrel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
...Too many secrets?
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

L33t Squirrel: ...Too many secrets?


You're interested in Setec Astronomy as well?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Something in this story doesn't add up.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Some people simply don't do well in a world where not all of the rules are as clearly defined as those of mathematics. Its a shame this guy didn't find some sort of structured environment to help him make sense of it all.


There's all sorts of examples of this, like street smarts vs. book smarts. Really though, I consider it to be science versus art.

Such as you see in a difference between mechanical repair on a car compared to body work for example. It's exceedingly rare to find someone skilled in both. One is a strict set of rules and set values you can control. The other by contrast is all about variables that are generally open to an interpretation that doesn't conform to hard rules.

When you're deeply involved in one or the other, the opposite is always painfully frustrating to you. Either because of the oppressively restrictive controls you have to adhere to, or the seemingly absolute anarchy of uncontrollable variables.

God forbid though it's a sheltered mathematician with no social skills that cannot reconcile their own human condition and then suffers from loneliness and isolation.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PunGent: This will in no way generate any conceivable conspiracy theories...


thread hasn't even gotten rolling yet.
 
darch
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Redh8t: fragMasterFlash: Some people simply don't do well in a world where not all of the rules are as clearly defined as those of mathematics. Its a shame this guy didn't find some sort of structured environment to help him make sense of it all.

Paranoid Schizophrenia.
Poor kid, so many warning signs


I live and work directly across the river from where he was found. And I can tell you that there has been a recent STUNNING rise in mental illness cases. Most of them paranoid schizophrenics. It's getting bad out there folks. This country continues to do an abominable job with mental illness. Thanks Ronald Reagan!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PunGent: This will in no way generate any conceivable conspiracy theories...


Will?
 
