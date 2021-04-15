 Skip to content
 
(Some Badass)   A reminder that, 76 years ago tonight, the most badass Canadian of all time did his most badass thing in a life full of badassery. Badass   (owlcation.com) divider line
    Private Leo Major  
NINEv2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He wrestled a moose to the ground then chugged a gallon of maple syrup while eating poutine?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"At some point he found the Gestapo headquarters and set fire to it. Later still, he came across Zwolle's SS headquarters which he entered. Inside were eight SS officers who put up a fight. He killed four, but the other four escaped. Major regretted he wasn't able to kill them all."

Now there's the real AntiFa.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: "At some point AFTER PUTTING ON THE FOIL he found the Gestapo headquarters and set fire to it. Later still, he came across Zwolle's SS headquarters which he entered. Inside were eight SS officers who put up a fight. He killed four, but the other four escaped. Major regretted he wasn't able to kill them all."

Now there's the real AntiFa.


Ftfm
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I bet HE could have made Chuck Norris fear death...
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTFAIn late Autumn of 1944, as the Canadians advanced toward Antwerp, Belgium, Private Major encountered two Germans, killing one and capturing the other. Instead of returning with his prisoner, the lone Major forced the soldier to take him to to his commanding officer. In the ensuing firefight, he killed three more before the garrison of roughly 100 surrendered. As he escorted them back to Allied lines, SS troops spotted the prisoners, hands on heads, and began firing on their own troops. Major respected regular German Army soldiers as fellow combatants, but after seeing the SS kill several of their own men, he would in future give no quarter when it came to members of the SS. Major kept his prisoners moving and by the time they were safely behind Canadian lines, he had single-handedly captured and delivered 93 German soldiers

Sweet Jebus, there's more than a little extra room in my boxers
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Some days I like to think that if there is an afterlife there's Leo Major, Audie Murphy & Jack Churchill sitting together, having a beer & swapping mad bastard stories whilst appreciative heroes from ages past look on, nodding approvingly.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
During war Canadians give no farks.
https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/​t​he-forgotten-ferocity-of-canadas-soldi​ers-in-the-great-war
 
princhester
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Notabunny: In the ensuing firefight, he killed three more before the garrison of roughly 100 surrendered. As he escorted them back to Allied lines, SS troops spotted the prisoners, hands on heads, and began firing on their own troops.


These two sentences contain more serious WTF than is contained in the whole of the fark front page, most days.

How they hell?

And why the hell?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We pretend to have enemies worthy of this level of danger, but they're not. About the worst of modern problems need containment, let them kill each other.
 
starsrift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: During war Canadians give no farks.
https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/t​he-forgotten-ferocity-of-canadas-soldi​ers-in-the-great-war


You should kind of have to think twice about going in against a people who've made the vicious cobra chicken their national bird.
 
