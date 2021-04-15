 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Finally a slideshow that makes sense. 20 Common Safety Hazards. Slide #1: toddlers   (msn.com) divider line
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspiciously missing: Slideshows causing uncontrollable rage.
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
deslided
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
BEWARE FIERY LINT!!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Odin's Other Eye: BEWARE FIERY LINT!!


You dried up bint!
 
drogg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My carbon monoxide detector kept going off. I had to take out the batteries because the constant beeping was giving me a headache.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Take my advice. Feral rodents don't like being in your pants for any longer than 3 minutes, 17 seconds.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
 Remember kids, lead paint, delicious but deadly !

longface82.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

 You might remember me from such threads as "Slideshows, they suck" and "Common sense, not so common after all".
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you hear hissing from a gas line it will be because you've cut the line yourself. Natural gas is incredibly safe if you aren't farking around with  it.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drogg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Take my advice. Feral rodents don't like being in your pants for any longer than 3 minutes, 17 seconds.


Challenge accepted!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Or as I like to call them, squishy lego.
 
