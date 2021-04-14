 Skip to content
 
(NBC News) Here come the judge, here come the judge, here come the judge, order in the Supreme Court, here come the judge
    Democratic Party, Bill Clinton, Supreme Court of the United States, Barack Obama, Supreme Court, Joe Biden, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Donald Trump  
LIGAFF [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
One Justice per circuit seems reasonable.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

LIGAFF: One Justice per circuit seems reasonable.


Agreed.  Unless they expand the circuits to an even number at some point in the future, then we should add 2 SCOTUS justices.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And this will get through the Senate how?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ltnor: And this will get through the Senate how?


Abolish the filibuster.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

kudayta: LIGAFF: One Justice per circuit seems reasonable.

Agreed.  Unless they expand the circuits to an even number at some point in the future, then we should add 2 SCOTUS justices.


If the Democrats have a clue about communications and marketing, which they usually don't, it'd be a damn good talking point to say "we have more appellate courts than justices, the court system is backlogged, it only makes sense to expand the Supreme Court to have one justice for each appellate court."

https://www.supremecourt.gov/about/ci​r​cuitassignments.aspx

https://www.uscourts.gov/about-federa​l​-courts/court-role-and-structure

Maybe even reshuffle some of the states around to different circuits or add more circuits if the number of cases is unbalanced.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ltnor: And this will get through the Senate how?


Democrats need to take the senate in 2022 then destroy the GOP once and for all
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

null: ltnor: And this will get through the Senate how?

Abolish the filibuster.


Democrats best bet is working to get a majority during midterms.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

lolmao500: ltnor: And this will get through the Senate how?

Democrats need to take the senate in 2022 then destroy the GOP once and for all


I thought they had it already.

Oh wait, Manchin and Sinema.  My bad.  Carry on.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
fark you, Mitch. This is what the people want.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

tudorgurl: fark you, Mitch. This is what the people want.


I really hope this happens just to see all of Mitch's work he did just to dominate the Supreme Court die before his lifeless, turtle eyes
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

4seasons85!: tudorgurl: fark you, Mitch. This is what the people want.

I really hope this happens just to see all of Mitch's work he did just to dominate the Supreme Court die before his lifeless, turtle eyes


I would like to add a lot of strikethrough to your comment, but hoping to see Mitch die is bad for my karma.  I hope to see him live long instead.  In prison.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

null: 4seasons85!: tudorgurl: fark you, Mitch. This is what the people want.

I really hope this happens just to see all of Mitch's work he did just to dominate the Supreme Court die before his lifeless, turtle eyes

I would like to add a lot of strikethrough to your comment, but hoping to see Mitch die is bad for my karma.  I hope to see him live long instead.  In prison.


I guess I what I said was worded weird. I don't want Mitch to die. I want to see his reaction when the Supreme Court adds new justices knowing he did everything in his power and sucked up to Trump just to get a conservative court, only to watch it fall a part with no way for him to stop it.

/I still think I wrote this weird. But hopefully you get my point.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

4seasons85!: null: 4seasons85!: tudorgurl: fark you, Mitch. This is what the people want.

I really hope this happens just to see all of Mitch's work he did just to dominate the Supreme Court die before his lifeless, turtle eyes

I would like to add a lot of strikethrough to your comment, but hoping to see Mitch die is bad for my karma.  I hope to see him live long instead.  In prison.

I guess I what I said was worded weird. I don't want Mitch to die. I want to see his reaction when the Supreme Court adds new justices knowing he did everything in his power and sucked up to Trump just to get a conservative court, only to watch it fall a part with no way for him to stop it.

/I still think I wrote this weird. But hopefully you get my point.


Oh no, I understood your point completely, it's just that personally I would have liked to quote you with a lot of strikethrough and a /FTFM.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thats a start. Next up : charge and convict trump as a traitor working for russia, making all his scotus nominations null and void.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

lolmao500: Thats a start. Next up : charge and convict trump as a traitor working for russia, making all his scotus nominations null and void.


I accept my place on the Supreme Court in place of Drunk Broski Kavanaugh. Dunno if void is up for it though.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

LIGAFF: One Justice per circuit seems reasonable.


Yeah, I suggested the same in the last week or so. Makes the lower federal courts run more smoothly.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This won't happen. However this is the tipping point, people are going to see these lunatics for what they are.

Only 27% of voters support court packing. This can be the hill radical leftists die on. I'm good with that.
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: lolmao500: ltnor: And this will get through the Senate how?

Democrats need to take the senate in 2022 then destroy the GOP once and for all

I thought they had it already.

Oh wait, Manchin and Sinema.  My bad.  Carry on.


If Manchin caves SInema will cave, she is just riding the gravy train for political reasons since her yea vote doesn't matter until Manchin's does. We need to get Manchin on side or pull off a spectacular win in 2022.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: This won't happen. However this is the tipping point, people are going to see these lunatics for what they are.

Only 27% of voters support court packing. This can be the hill radical leftists die on. I'm good with that.


Trying to defeat the evil insane radical right makes people radical left? Trying to save the country and the future is radical left?
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alunan: We need to get Manchin on side


Never going to happen. You'd have better odds of getting McTurtle on our side than Manchin.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only one of the six radically conservatives justices on the court were appointed by a president who won the popular vote. Republicans made up a reason to deny a duly elected president his right to appoint a justice, then immediately abandoned that entirely made up reason when it favored them in order to appoint another judge. You are not required to take any GOP argument about court packing seriously; rebalancing the court would be entirely unrequired if it weren't for their actions. Bullies only understand getting punched back, and it is absolutely long past time the Democrats dropped the gloves. Good. For. Them.
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Only 27% of voters support court packing.


We know that's not true, because the Republicans literally spent the last 4 years packing the court and 73% of voters weren't outraged by it.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grabs popcorn
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: This can be the hill radical leftists die on.


And by radical leftists, you mean, people who want to make america live up to all the bullshiat it believes about itself?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: This won't happen. However this is the tipping point, people are going to see these lunatics for what they are.

Only 27% of voters support court packing. This can be the hill radical leftists die on. I'm good with that.


LOL, Rasmussen. Once we unskew the numbers, that means expanding the court is more popular than Tom Hanks and fried chicken.
 
theprinceofwands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could very easily lead us to another civil war, or outright dissolution. Honestly not sure that's not what we should do anyway, so maybe its a good thing. All i do know is 100,000,000 Americans won't live in a progressive nation, 100,000,000 won't live in a conservative nation, and the rest just want the McRib to be permanent.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After what happened with Garland, and RBG, I do not give a fark if the democrats pack the supreme court with 666 liberal judges. Republicans fight dirty, the dems should do the same.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will all four newly added justices be added all at once or phased in over a period of time, giving the opportunity for a change in the majority party in the executive branch and senate before all new SCOTUS seats are filled?
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how every single person who favors this change in the number of Justices absolutely would still favor it if there were currently a Republican president.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltnor: null: ltnor: And this will get through the Senate how?

Abolish the filibuster.

Democrats best bet is working to get a majority during midterms.


LOL. Midterms are a done deal. Republicans will get Congress in 2022.

Democrats lost 2022 when they became rules lawyers over raising the minimum wage and when they revised history to turn $2,000 into a means-tested $1,400 and accused US of putting words in their mouths.

Every day they keep the filibuster alive is another day they've failed in their duty.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: feckingmorons: This won't happen. However this is the tipping point, people are going to see these lunatics for what they are.

Only 27% of voters support court packing. This can be the hill radical leftists die on. I'm good with that.

Trying to defeat the evil insane radical right makes people radical left? Trying to save the country and the future is radical left?


Look at who made that post.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aerojockey: I like how every single person who favors this change in the number of Justices absolutely would still favor it if there were currently a Republican president.


Not everyone governs out of spite, Mitch.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This and DC Statehood made the newsfeed tonight...

I'm beginning to suspect the Dems' strategy is to troll the GQP and Fox News (and OANN et al) so hard they overreact and screech out something so truly hateful and repugnant that it won't be forgotten about by voters during the midterms.

(Unfortunately, the shiat they're spewing now isn't repugnant enough...)
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: This won't happen. However this is the tipping point, people are going to see these lunatics for what they are.

Only 27% of voters support court packing. This can be the hill radical leftists die on. I'm good with that.


The court hasn't been allowed to expand to keep up with new circuit courts since its current limit was set in 1869.  To say it's expansion is long overdue would be an understatement rivaling someone describing you as "A little slow".
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LIGAFF: One Justice per circuit seems reasonable.


Stop. My sense of Justice can only get so erect.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aerojockey: I like how every single person who favors this change in the number of Justices absolutely would still favor it if there were currently a Republican president.


I don't consider myself A Democrat.
I am perfectly fine with them packing the court in response to the Republican chicanery that mcconnell pulled with Garland and Barrett.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aerojockey: I like how every single person who favors this change in the number of Justices absolutely would still favor it if there were currently a Republican president.


Republicans already did that, just in a different way.
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: ltnor: And this will get through the Senate how?

Abolish the filibuster.


It's strange how we've been talking about abolishing the filibuster for years and yet this is still inconceivable for centrists.
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aerojockey: I like how every single person who favors this change in the number of Justices absolutely would still favor it if there were currently a Republican president.


I like how some people are idiotic shiatposting trolls.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: ltnor: null: ltnor: And this will get through the Senate how?

Abolish the filibuster.

Democrats best bet is working to get a majority during midterms.

LOL. Midterms are a done deal. Republicans will get Congress in 2022.

Democrats lost 2022 when they became rules lawyers over raising the minimum wage and when they revised history to turn $2,000 into a means-tested $1,400 and accused US of putting words in their mouths.

Every day they keep the filibuster alive is another day they've failed in their duty.


Democrats haven't raised the minimum wage yet. Also, yeah the 2k to 1400 bucks stimulus was kind of shiat, but there are democrats working for another stimulus check. If the democrats raise minimum wage, even at 12 bucks, and hand out another check, they will keep a lot of their seats. Democrats are voting in record numbers now. Hopefully they can out vote the republicans.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is insanity.  So when the pendulum swings and Republicans retake all branches of government in four years what then?  We expand the court to nineteen?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to see this paired with staggered 13 year terms, so that every president got to appoint one justice per year. That way the highest court in the land would at least be nominally tied to the will of the people, rather than the morbid random luck of life expectancy.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: FarkingChas: feckingmorons: This won't happen. However this is the tipping point, people are going to see these lunatics for what they are.

Only 27% of voters support court packing. This can be the hill radical leftists die on. I'm good with that.

Trying to defeat the evil insane radical right makes people radical left? Trying to save the country and the future is radical left?

Look at who made that post.


One of the shiatposter trolls. But I still like to respond sometimes. I am in a posting mood.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: This is insanity.  So when the pendulum swings and Republicans retake all branches of government in four years what then?  We expand the court to nineteen?


It's almost like having a system with only 2 parties is inherently problematic.....
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theprinceofwands: All i do know is 100,000,000 Americans won't live in a progressive nation


They already do. That the undemocratic Senate, electoral college, and filibuster have allowed Republicans to retain some power does not mean their ideas or ideals are what voters want. Democratic policies are across. the. board. more popular than Republican policies and if it weren't for those three impediments to more fair and accurate representation and majority-rule legislative action, this country would be much closer to Nordic nations folks seem to want to emulate with respect to actually taking care of its citizens. We are not a conservative nation; we are a nation that coddles conservatives. That must end, and rebalancing the court would go a long way towards achieving that.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: McConnell has strenuously warned Democrats not to add seats to the court, saying there is "nothing about the structure or operation of the judicial branch that requires 'study.'"

Senator Mitch McConnell,

After the actions you took in preventing the nomination of Merrick Garland, followed by your lightning-fast moves to ensure Amy Barrett's confirmation, and concluding with the speech you gave after Trump's 2nd impeachment, I have about as much interest in your opinion on this subject as I have in the contents of my last bowel movement. Unless you are announcing your resignation I would kindly suggest that you silence yourself, and preferably follow that up by engaging in sexual relations with various types of gas-powered lawn care equipment.
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: This is insanity.  So when the pendulum swings and Republicans retake all branches of government in four years what then?  We expand the court to nineteen?


Republicans have already demonstrated what evil people will do when they get power. Under Trump they packed every farking federal court in the entire nation, up to and including SCOTUS.

Now good people are in power, and you think it's insanity to try and undo any of the evil? You would prefer fascism to go completely unchecked?
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: So when the pendulum swings and Republicans retake all branches of government in four years what then?  We expand the court to nineteen?


Sure. And the nation will experience some good years in between and we'll be right back where we started. Empty threat.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: theprinceofwands: All i do know is 100,000,000 Americans won't live in a progressive nation

They already do. That the undemocratic Senate, electoral college, and filibuster have allowed Republicans to retain some power does not mean their ideas or ideals are what voters want. Democratic policies are across. the. board. more popular than Republican policies and if it weren't for those three impediments to more fair and accurate representation and majority-rule legislative action, this country would be much closer to Nordic nations folks seem to want to emulate with respect to actually taking care of its citizens. We are not a conservative nation; we are a nation that coddles conservatives. That must end, and rebalancing the court would go a long way towards achieving that.


Of those, the electoral college shiat is the biggest.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: theprinceofwands: All i do know is 100,000,000 Americans won't live in a progressive nation

They already do. That the undemocratic Senate, electoral college, and filibuster have allowed Republicans to retain some power does not mean their ideas or ideals are what voters want. Democratic policies are across. the. board. more popular than Republican policies and if it weren't for those three impediments to more fair and accurate representation and majority-rule legislative action, this country would be much closer to Nordic nations folks seem to want to emulate with respect to actually taking care of its citizens. We are not a conservative nation; we are a nation that coddles conservatives. That must end, and rebalancing the court would go a long way towards achieving that.


Conservative is just another word for white supremacists slave owners want to keep power.
 
