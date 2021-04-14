 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Portland Press Herald)   For you, New Hampshire and Maine, a little bit more winter. Which means two mud seasons for the price of one, and from there we segue directly into pollen, black-fly seasons - and then, the Coming of the Masshats   (pressherald.com) divider line
12
    More: Facepalm, Wind, Inch, Meteorology, National Weather Service Office, Storm, meteorologist Hunter Tubbs, winter storm watch Wednesday afternoon, sunny days  
•       •       •

284 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2021 at 7:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eleanor Rigby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We always called them Massholes.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eleanor Rigby: We always called them Massholes.


True story.

We're only looking at about an inch or so here on the south end of NH. I credit my decision not to burn the last gas out of my snowblower and move it to the shed in the back yard.
 
wdog61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I just did my spring clean out for my smoker too.  Oh well. It will be gone by Sunday.
 
silverfoxx1974
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: [Fark user image image 224x225]


Stories as told by farmers
 
August11
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wdog61: I just did my spring clean out for my smoker too.  Oh well. It will be gone by Sunday.


My snowblower is put away. We are only expecting a covering here in CT. But even if we were expecting a foot, I wouldn't lift a finger-gone in a few days.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Point of order, as a former resident of Maine, and now current resident of Massachusetts, the proper term is "Masshole."

Flatlandahs...
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is nothing new.  It happens, we've had snow in warmer weather.  I've had snowball fights in shorts and t-shirts before.

The forecast is predicting 5 to 11 inches total, with the temp never dropping below 33F. High of 48F Saturday.  So maybe we'll get two inches of accumulation total, which will be gone Saturday.

It will however add to the mud, so stay the hell off our hiking trails until they harden.  Yes, you're probably thinking "I'm a hardy outdoorsy individual, I can handle a bit of mud."  Well, the trails can't, it damages them, causes more erosion.  Half of you despite your initial bravery about hiking in the mud, will just widen the trail, destroying yet more of the beautiful views you came to admire.  ... and there are thousands of you, each one thinking a few extra footprints won't hurt anything, and the next thing you know we have a lifeless hellscape like the top of Mt. Washington.

/Oh, it seems I'm ranting again
 
MiddleAgedWoman [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Figures. I has the snow studs changed off my mom's car yesterday and washed the windows on the house.  It's been so pretty here. At least the generator is working. There's sure to busted trees.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Point of order, as a former resident of Maine, and now current resident of Massachusetts, the proper term is "Masshole."

Flatlandahs...


I read that as former President of Maine, and started to wonder what Maine's been hiding from the rest of us.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We northern folk refer to this as "false spring/2nd winter".
 
balloonatic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yep, took off the studded snow tires on Monday...
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.