(WBRZ Baton Rouge)   Never bring an airsoft gun to a gun fight. *BANG* Never bring a knife to a gun fight that you just lost because you brought an airsoft gun. *BANG*   (wbrz.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, United States, Maryland State Trooper, Emergency medical services, State police, replica toy gun, Weapon, Gun, 16-year-old Peyton Ham of Leonardtown  
winedrinkingman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This sounds like a suicide by cop.  Airsoft guns look exactly like the real thing, especially after the orange tip comes out because those are stupidly easy to remove or paint over.

Airsoft companies should be held liable for marketing dangerous products.  Some of the responsible ones make their guns out of clear plastic, which should be an industrial standard.
 
Headso
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just by the jokey tone of the fark headline you can tell the kid who got blown away by a cop was white.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Also the little miniature cowboy hats that many southern police departments like to make their officers wear look stupid as hell, and I have noticed a correlation with racist police policies.  The tiny cowboy hats should be outlawed.
 
