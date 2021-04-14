 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   Hopefully you'll take the engineering just as seriously   (gizmodo.com) divider line
9
    More: Cool, Rail transport modelling scales, Scale model, complete four-season N-scale layout, Peter Waldraff, Model railroad layout, Rail transport, Rail transport modelling, miniature model railway  
•       •       •

729 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2021 at 12:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That. Is. Seriously. Cool!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shire reeve of Vulkanvania approves.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does the lower section of the table have a little freezer for the imitation crab meat?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He has some cool projects on his channel that I'd like to subscribe to, but he's a Phillies fan.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
e3.365dm.comView Full Size

Some guys have all the track.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At that scale, it's going to be hard to monitor the position lights.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am a big fan of n and z scale trains. I was never as cool as this, but just the idea that one could have a whole trainset on a shelf or in a closet is really cool.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Naido [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that disappears into a nondescript coffee table so you can hide your hobby when company visits.

Can we make these for, um, other hobbies?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Naido: that disappears into a nondescript coffee table so you can hide your hobby when company visits.

Can we make these for, um, other hobbies?

[Fark user image image 220x140]


Sitting on the coffee table may be a bit awkward.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.