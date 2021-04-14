 Skip to content
(Patheos)   Dallas mega-church closes its doors after claims of financial mismanagement and leadership failure   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
25 Comments     (+0 »)
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So in other words, they pulled a Trump
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Emptied out their Heavenly Bank Accounts.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was really hoping it was first baptist. no luck tho
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a shame.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

question_dj: I was really hoping it was first baptist. no luck tho


I didn't even get my hopes up for that.
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The money was "just resting" in his account!
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How long till the freaky sex subplot comes out?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The lord works in mysterious ways.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. This is so unlike what you'd expect from the leaders of a Texas megachurch.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I guess their potato soup buckets weren't really a big hit with the survivalist crowd?
 
Fano
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There is a God!
 
scalpod
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wait? Leadership? As in, FROM THE TOP?!
 
ktybear
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fano: There is a God!


As He wills
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you have to close the doors to your megachurch... in Texas...financial mismanagement doesn't BEGIN to describe it.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
God says I need a new limo. Send your donations to ........ me
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: So in other words, they pulled a Trump


Exactly! The religion of the old white guy living in the sky watching your children always, was made for Trump. Hell, when people like me were telling people to ignore him and he would go away were dumb in not recognizing the powerful Christ figure that was propped up by those that shunned voices like the StoPPeRmobile. I feel so dumb now not recognizing the necessity of propping the Orange god that is just about Hitler so our true savior could bring all this healing while being a millionaire and guarded by those that are permitted to have the right to choose to defend themselves and the lives of their loved ones and millionaires.

So let's keep the lying slumlord in the public conscious untill the next election so he can be elected again fulfilling the promise of future healing by hopefully someone that checks off some minority check boxes after his term.

If there is one thing I have learned on this planet it's that if you want to ignore someone and laugh at their preposterousness, it's to give them credibility in the public sphere ensuring their credibility to their core. Never stop mentioning the cheeto he is the best cheeto, people are saying.

Keep up the good work.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maddan: How long till the freaky sex subplot comes out?


Judges 19-21
King James Version
19 And it came to pass in those days, when there was no king in Israel, that there was a certain Levite sojourning on the side of mount Ephraim, who took to him a concubine out of Bethlehemjudah.
2 And his concubine played the whore against him, and went away from him unto her father's house to Bethlehemjudah, and was there four whole months.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Wow. This is so unlike what you'd expect from the leaders of a Texas megachurch.


I was expecting inciting looters but I was wrong. I guess I didn't hear the lord of the chosen correctly.

Probably busy with all the prayers for the sports ball people.
.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Please be Robert Jeffress. Please be Robert Jeffress. *click* DAMN
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
suckers.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Go on, take the money and run

/clap clap clap clap
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Supply-side Jesus already has forgiven them.
 
HempHead
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Wow. This is so unlike what you'd expect from the leaders of a Texas megachurch.


Not me, I explicated a young man and meth to be involved.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A fool and his money etc.

So, one down, how many more to go?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is patheos that website that gets off on hating Jesus freaks? Also, megachurches are all scam factories.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

