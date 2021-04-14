 Skip to content
 
(Politico)   "The son of Jerry Falwell Jr. is out of his job as vice president at Liberty University nearly 8 months after his father resigned as president of the Christian school amid allegations of inappropriate personal behavior and financial self-dealing"   (politico.com) divider line
    Jerry Falwell, Liberty University, Jonathan Falwell, Jerry Falwell, Jr., son of Jerry Falwell Jr., Thomas Road Baptist Church, Liberty University spokesperson Scott Lamb, Lynchburg, Virginia  
653 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Apr 2021 at 11:04 PM (1 hour ago)



OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Road apple doesn't fall far from the Horse's ass.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Grifters gonna grift
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Runs in the family, does it?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's almost as if a college set up by a televangelist is some kind of scam...
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a shame.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Now he just has to watch.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder if most companies now simply auto-reject any applicant resumes that mention Liberty University?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: I wonder if most companies now simply auto-reject any applicant resumes that mention Liberty University?


I'd sooner hire a graduate of the University of Phoenix. Hell, I'd sooner hire a dropout from McDonald's University.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
WHAAAAAT??? NO WAY!!!! I'M farkING SHOCKED!!!!!
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
dankennedy.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Did the inappropriate personal behavior occur in an outhouse?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to the Fundamentalist interpretation of the job, he was the "vice" president and therefore doing quite splendidly.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whyever would he need to leave? I'm sure that such an upstanding conservative organization would hire executives based solely on demonstrated ability to do the job, not on who his family just incidentally happens to be.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I wonder if most companies now simply auto-reject any applicant resumes that mention Liberty University?


Meanwhile the NCAA is looooving their successes in athletics.

Why?
Beats me..
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does a lack of ethics seem to be genetic?
I know it isn't, or shouldn't be, but there are so many examples of children of scumbags being scumbags.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, the whole thing's a scam so this is just one set of con artists taking over another's territory.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Now he just has to watch.


Watch who? Taylor Swift?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez. Can't he just say he wants to spend more time with his family?
 
Intone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A peek inside the cut-throat world of Big Christian Education.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a damn shame.

/BAWHAHAHAHAAHAAHHAA!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*reads headline*

Ok, and?
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
financerewind.comView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is weird, bcause those things are prized by conservatives.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The falwell family should be wiped off the gene pool forever.
 
zimbach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inappropriate personal behavior and financial self-dealing? What other reason is there to run a Christian university?
 
BigMax
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If I found out that my Dad liked to watch other men have sex with my Mom, I might act out a bit.

Not to white Knight for this scumbag. I'm just saying I'm so damn glad that I don't come from a family like that.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I wonder if most companies now simply auto-reject any applicant resumes that mention Liberty University?


I know some lawyers at the DOJ. They would only interview Liberty University grads for laughs.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Like father like son.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Liberty Liberty Liberty

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jaytkay: fragMasterFlash: I wonder if most companies now simply auto-reject any applicant resumes that mention Liberty University?

I know some lawyers at the DOJ. They would only interview Liberty University grads for laughs.


Man. So you're saying that Liberty University grads are lower than lawyers? That's horrible.

/Yo mama's so low, she has to reach up to tie her shoes.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"No Liberty University employee at any level is permitted to communicate with Jerry Falwell, Jr. or Becki Falwell about university matters,"

So much for the concept of liberty...
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: man. So you're saying that Liberty University grads are lower than lawyers? That's horrible.


Not just grads. Liberty University lawyers. They went there for law school.
 
