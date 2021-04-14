 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newsweek)   Another high profile COVID-19 denier, this time in Norway, completes his false flag mission   (newsweek.com) divider line
27
    More: Obvious, Conspiracy theory, Norway, Illuminati, Gran municipality, Conspiracy theories, Joe Biden, Infection, Influenza  
•       •       •

686 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2021 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Karma er en tispe.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't taunt karma.

I shouldn't have to keep saying this.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark him.  One less plague rat.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knullet rundt og fant ut.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem has been self-corrected.
 
Albino Squid [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't cheer for anyone's death, but sometimes I'll permit myself a hearty shrug.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albino Squid: I don't cheer for anyone's death, but sometimes I'll permit myself a hearty shrug.


I LOL'd because it was from a deniers event which also infected 12.

I will LOL again.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's quite frightening. This hoax is more deadly than anyone ever expected.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatisaidwas: Albino Squid: I don't cheer for anyone's death, but sometimes I'll permit myself a hearty shrug.

I LOL'd because it was from a deniers event which also infected 12.

I will LOL again.


Does it make me a bad person to hope all 12 die?  Even if they deserve it for being stupid.

/Rhetorical.  I still hope they all die.
 
Shrapnel [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wish he'd managed to take more of his sort with him.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hmmm, at lot of unanswered questions in this story. No circumstances of his death reported. In a hospital? At home? Wasn't tested for infection prior to death, so presumably he didn't consult a physician or go into a hospital when he came down with symptoms. Did he even present symptoms? As for getting it at the event, he died less than 2 weeks later, which would be quite fast. All we know from TFA is that he died, was infected at the time he did, and a physician declared Covid the cause, apparently just on the propinquity of those two facts. I'd like a little more background info than that.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

anuran: I wish he'd managed to take more of his sort with him.


Wait for it...
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No silver skates for him.
 
ThunderPelvis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
<oh-no-anyway.jpg>
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Hmmm, at lot of unanswered questions in this story. No circumstances of his death reported. In a hospital? At home? Wasn't tested for infection prior to death, so presumably he didn't consult a physician or go into a hospital when he came down with symptoms. Did he even present symptoms? As for getting it at the event, he died less than 2 weeks later, which would be quite fast. All we know from TFA is that he died, was infected at the time he did, and a physician declared Covid the cause, apparently just on the propinquity of those two facts. I'd like a little more background info than that.


It's also possible that someone ignorant enough to host a denier party would be in denial about being sick.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

palelizard: The problem has been self-corrected.


If everyone else infected are themselves Covid deniers then yes, otherwise it could be seen as an  overcorrection.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Hmmm, at lot of unanswered questions in this story. No circumstances of his death reported. In a hospital? At home? Wasn't tested for infection prior to death, so presumably he didn't consult a physician or go into a hospital when he came down with symptoms. Did he even present symptoms? As for getting it at the event, he died less than 2 weeks later, which would be quite fast. All we know from TFA is that he died, was infected at the time he did, and a physician declared Covid the cause, apparently just on the propinquity of those two facts. I'd like a little more background info than that.


Why do 'fervent' persons like you continue to insist that there's a massive global conspiracy of doctors to misconstrue the actual nature of the pandemic?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Hmmm, at lot of unanswered questions in this story. No circumstances of his death reported. In a hospital? At home? Wasn't tested for infection prior to death, so presumably he didn't consult a physician or go into a hospital when he came down with symptoms. Did he even present symptoms? As for getting it at the event, he died less than 2 weeks later, which would be quite fast. All we know from TFA is that he died, was infected at the time he did, and a physician declared Covid the cause, apparently just on the propinquity of those two facts. I'd like a little more background info than that.


I'm sure he was hit by a truck and the coroner declared it a covid death.

SOUUUUNDS CRAZY
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Hmmm, at lot of unanswered questions in this story. No circumstances of his death reported. In a hospital? At home? Wasn't tested for infection prior to death, so presumably he didn't consult a physician or go into a hospital when he came down with symptoms. Did he even present symptoms? As for getting it at the event, he died less than 2 weeks later, which would be quite fast. All we know from TFA is that he died, was infected at the time he did, and a physician declared Covid the cause, apparently just on the propinquity of those two facts. I'd like a little more background info than that.


Funny how you'll take claims of massive voting fraud from a crooked game show host at face value, but when a medical doctor declares a cause of death that doesn't match your conspiracy theories, you become the lovechild of Sherlock Holmes and Columbo.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Hmmm, at lot of unanswered questions in this story. No circumstances of his death reported. In a hospital? At home? Wasn't tested for infection prior to death, so presumably he didn't consult a physician or go into a hospital when he came down with symptoms. Did he even present symptoms? As for getting it at the event, he died less than 2 weeks later, which would be quite fast. All we know from TFA is that he died, was infected at the time he did, and a physician declared Covid the cause, apparently just on the propinquity of those two facts. I'd like a little more background info than that.


Please.  I look forward to you attending one of these parties and then a story about your death due to your denial.  Too bad you won't be around to hear all the "I told you so's".

Are you this dumb?
 
Tenoch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Probably served Coronas at his illegal fest
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PaulRB: jjorsett: Hmmm, at lot of unanswered questions in this story. No circumstances of his death reported. In a hospital? At home? Wasn't tested for infection prior to death, so presumably he didn't consult a physician or go into a hospital when he came down with symptoms. Did he even present symptoms? As for getting it at the event, he died less than 2 weeks later, which would be quite fast. All we know from TFA is that he died, was infected at the time he did, and a physician declared Covid the cause, apparently just on the propinquity of those two facts. I'd like a little more background info than that.

Please.  I look forward to you attending one of these parties and then a story about your death due to your denial.  Too bad you won't be around to hear all the "I told you so's".

Are you this dumb?


Yes he is.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Hmmm, at lot of unanswered questions in this story. No circumstances of his death reported. In a hospital? At home? Wasn't tested for infection prior to death, so presumably he didn't consult a physician or go into a hospital when he came down with symptoms. Did he even present symptoms? As for getting it at the event, he died less than 2 weeks later, which would be quite fast. All we know from TFA is that he died, was infected at the time he did, and a physician declared Covid the cause, apparently just on the propinquity of those two facts. I'd like a little more background info than that.


That's nice, dear. Bless your heart.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Hmmm, at lot of unanswered questions in this story. No circumstances of his death reported. In a hospital? At home? Wasn't tested for infection prior to death, so presumably he didn't consult a physician or go into a hospital when he came down with symptoms. Did he even present symptoms? As for getting it at the event, he died less than 2 weeks later, which would be quite fast. All we know from TFA is that he died, was infected at the time he did, and a physician declared Covid the cause, apparently just on the propinquity of those two facts. I'd like a little more background info than that.


Per Norwegian sources, his relatives say he had been showing symptoms for at least a week, and they had encouraged him to go to a doctor but he refused. He was tested after death because everyone is, the test was positive, and a subsequent autopsy determined Covid was the cause of death.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.